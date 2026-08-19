10 unranked college teams who have a shot at the College Football Playoff

Last season was a really interesting one for the college football landscape. The stranglehold that Ohio State and prime candidates in the SEC had on the sport slipped a little when the University of Indiana and Fernando Mendoza took over and became champions. They started the season ranked 20th in the nation, but they finished as the unanimous No. 1 team after taking out Carson Beck and the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff Championship Game.

This year is an interesting one for the NCAA. Six teams have multiple first-place votes in the preliminary Top 25 poll by the AFCA (last season, only four teams had multiple first-place votes). Those teams are Ohio State, which enters the season as the favorite with 38 first-place votes, Oregon, Texas, Georgia, Notre Dame, and Indiana.

And now, we’re seeing the AP poll released. As we assess the poll, there will be a few teams who will fight for a spot in the College Football Playoff who aren’t even in the Top 25 poll today.

1. Clemson Tigers

Clemson is unranked in preseason AP top 25 for the first time since 2011

Tigers has the most points among "others receiving votes," five points away from No. 25 Missouri

The Clemson Tigers are often considered a top team in the NFL, but since the introduction of NIL and open transfer portal policies, Dabo Swinney hasn’t been as dominant a coach as he was in the decade prior. Still, he has been an important figure and should always be considered a threat for the College Football Playoff.

Clemson has a chance to make a statement right away. They are playing Lane Kiffin’s LSU in Week 1. Popping a team with a new man in charge right in the mouth would push Clemson into the playoff conversation immediately. The ACC is also in an interesting spot, with a lot of roster turnover at Miami and no other team in the first 15 rankings and just three in the Top 25; Clemson has a relatively easy pursuit of a playoff spot.

There’s a reason why Clemson was so close to the Top 25. Last season fell short of expectations, but with Chad Morris back running the offense and Tom Allen getting used to the defense after a down year, this should be a dominant unit as far as ACC defenses go.

2. Florida Gators

Coming off four years under Billy Napier with just one winning record

Florida has the second-most points among "others receiving votes"

It has been a weird few years for Florida Gators football. They’ve had a ton of talent and nothing to show for it over the years. It shows how sometimes a great recruiter doesn’t finish the job of being the head coach. College football is nuanced in its demand of coaches, and Napier just didn’t live up to the expectations.

They made an interesting hire in Jon Sumrall. After just two years at Tulane, Sumrall comes to Florida with a promise to build a dynamic offense, something that is necessary to beat SEC defenses on a yearly basis. He’s mentioned that he wants the offense to be “explosive,” which will be music to the ears of fans in Gainesville.

Talk is one thing, but Gators fans need results. They can only watch so many Tim Tebow documentaries until Saturday comes around. The schedule is going to give the Gators a chance to make an impact right away, as it’s not an easy one. They will have opportunities for big wins out of the gate and throughout the season. That strength of schedule will be essential when fighting for one of the “at large” bids. If Florida can just be better on third downs (34 percent conversion last season) then they can compete with anyone. The receiving core is insane with Eric Singleton and Dallas Wilson. As long as the team doesn’t throw as many interceptions as DJ Lagway, then anything is possible.

3. Auburn Tigers

Auburn received just three points in "others receiving votes"

New head coach Alex Golesh brought QB Byrum Brown with him from South Florida

Similar to the Florida Gators, the Auburn Tigers have a new head coach in place coming from a smaller school, and they are looking to make an immediate impact in the SEC. The Tigers’ expectations are much lower than Florida’s, failing to even receive five votes in the AP Top 25, but that wouldn’t be the first time the preseason rankings failed to rightfully target a top team.

The Tigers are going to go as far as quarterback Byrum Brown takes them, but he has the ability to take them pretty darn far. He has all of the talent in the world, which this team has been searching for ever since Bo Nix bolted for Oregon. Alex Golesh was able to convince him to follow him from the University of South Florida, giving them both a serious sense of familiarity in what is usually a very new experience. They will help each other get established in their new homes, and that will lead to wins, straight up.

The schedule is also prime for Auburn to get and stay ranked this season. They start with Baylor, Southern Miss, Florida, Vanderbilt, and Tennessee. When it comes to SEC opponents, that isn’t exactly a Murderer’s Row. In their third game, Auburn will be extra motivated to beat the guy who chose the Swamp over their Alabama town. There’s a lot to like about this Auburn team this season. It just has to all come together under Coach Golesh.

4. Boise State Broncos

Boise State has the third-most points among "others receiving votes"

Broncos are entering their first season in the new-look Pac-12

The Boise State Broncos have been able to take advantage of the rules for the College Football Playoff by being the highest-ranked team and the fourth conference leader. With some down years at traditionally good conferences and the destruction of the Pac-12, Group of Five conferences have been able to get into the playoff, and in one instance, the Broncos got a bye.

We cannot count out the Broncos because of this fact. And now that they are in what is a revamped Pac-12, looking to regain its former glory, Boise State is looking to make a statement now that they have more eyes on the blue turf. This is a team with championship pedigree, but the excuse of being in the Mountain West is no more. Now, they are looking to establish themselves as a big name in a big conference. Of course, their location will always be a little bit of a detriment, but they have the talent to compete.

It comes down to Maddux Madsen. When he got hurt last season, the team was a little lost. If he returns to form this year, the Broncos might be a favorite to come out of this conference by Week 5. Madsen showed what he meant to this team when he returned in time to win them the Mountain West Championship Game, throwing three touchdowns in his first game back. If that’s the guy under center all season, this team will be hard to beat.

5. Arizona Wildcats

Arizona has the fourth-most points among "others receiving votes"

Improved Big-12 win totals from four in 2024 to nine in 2025

Quarterback Noah Fifita is one of the most experienced signal callers in the country, and that experience usually leads a team to outperform expectations. Arizona has been sniffing around the Big 12 Championship last season, but they ultimately fell short with a 9-4 record. They finished 17th in the College Football Playoff rankings, but a Holiday Bowl loss didn’t really set expectations too high. Arizona clearly needed to work on some things, but having a QB like Fifita under center with his experience should provide a reason for hope in the Big 12.

We’re also looking at a program that is on its way up. If they keep progressing as they have in conference play, we’re looking at a possible 10-win season or more. The Big 12 is always a little varied, but this year, many expect it to be a good conference.

However, with BYU and Texas Tech facing a ton of questions, including Brendan Sorsby ending his college career due to a gambling scandal, the Big 12 could be more wide open than the rankings seem to indicate. This is a conference that’s always had variance since Texas and Oklahoma bolted for the SEC. Arizona can take advantage of that turmoil and sneak into the College Football Playoff in their third year under Brent Brennan.

6. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oklahoma State received eight points in "others receiving votes"

New head coach Eric Morris led North Texas to first +10-win season since 1977

Can you imagine the headlines if Oklahoma State went from one of the most disappointing teams in the country for multiple seasons to the College Football Playoff? Things hit a fever pitch with Mike Gundy, and it was time to move on. Sensing a pattern here? There was a ton of turnover in college football last season, and this is where the rankings might have trouble projecting these teams. We don’t know who will look great under new head coaches and who will struggle out of the gate.

Eric Morris is known for his explosive offensive game plan. His time at North Texas was short, but it was impactful, and the guy knows how to put the ball in the end zone. He also turned North Texas around pretty quickly, something he will be expected to do in Stillwater. Gundy leaves behind a big legacy, but it’s nothing Morris can’t handle, especially how terrible things ended for the Cowboys.

OK State is desperate to get back into the contention window, and they can do it as quickly as this season. We’d be surprised if they were competitive in the Playoff, but they can certainly compete for a spot in it. They are one of the winningest programs in college football that hasn’t yet made the Playoff. Can this year change that?

7. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Minnesota received five points in "others receiving votes"

Anthony Smith, who led the Big Ten in sacks last season with 12.5, returns

Minnesota is not a team we should be sleeping on this season. The Big Ten is expected to be an absolute powerhouse, but similar to Indiana last year, it just takes everything falling into place perfectly to compete for a championship. Now should Minnesota be considered a team that can win the title? We’re not there yet, but they should be in the conversation for dark horse candidates this season.

The biggest reason is the loyalty shown by P.J. Fleck. In an era where a head coach will bolt the second someone else comes with a slightly bigger check, Fleck has turned Minnesota into his home.

The Golden Gophers’ defense is really something to be proud of, and they will keep them competitive even in the most detrimental matchups. They also avoid Ohio State and Oregon on the schedule this season, giving them an opportunity to gain confidence in their Big Ten outings. They can still test themselves against the likes of Michigan, Indiana, and Penn State, but missing out on the top two teams ranked in the country is good luck for Fleck and Co.

8. South Carolina Gamecocks

South Carolina has the sixth-most points among "others receiving votes"

The Gamecocks lead the SEC with 76 percent of their offensive production returning

This one is simple. While the South Carolina Gamecocks making the College Football Playoff would be shocking coming off a four-win season, last year was a clear rebuilding year. Despite the issues, they returned as much production as any team in the SEC. Some might say that returning production from a four-win team is bad, but we know how college football works. Continuity is important in competition, especially in the SEC.

Any argument has to start with quarterback LaNorris Sellers. He was supposed to change the franchise for the Gamecocks. Sellers is a special talent, but everything that could go wrong did go wrong last season. He has NFL talent, but he just couldn’t stay upright and threw just 13 touchdowns against eight interceptions last season. If he plays to his talent level, the sky is the limit for this team.

The biggest question is whether this defense can compete in the high-powered SEC. That is our question, as well. Sellers can only do so much to throw South Carolina in games, but at some point, they’ll need a stop. Last year was an anomaly, and the defense should improve in 2026.

9. Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia received just one point in "others receiving votes"

Quarterback Beau Pribula transferred in from Missouri

The Virginia Cavaliers are coming off a breakthrough 11-win season and have a schedule that gives them a realistic opportunity to compete for the ACC title again. They were one win away from making the College Football Playoff last season, yet they weren’t even ranked this season? What’s up with that? They did lose their starting quarterback, Chandler Morris, who drove much of last season’s success. However, that shouldn’t be a reason to count them out entirely. Virginia still has quality talent across the depth chart.

Virginia brought in Beau Pribula from Missouri, who should be the starter going into the season. There’s a lot of pressure on his shoulders to make up for the lost production of the offseason. Pribula is on his third college already, originally committing to Penn State. He’s hoping to find a home in Virginia, but if he doesn’t, Pitt transfer Eli Holstein is right on his heels ready to take over.

The season will be defined by a very interesting matchup early in the season. They face West Virginia in September in a matchup of border rivals. WVU isn’t expected to be very good this season, but they have interesting talent and a fanbase that travels. If Virginia is able to make an early-season statement against an up-and-coming roster with an old-school coach, they might just have a say in how the ACC falls into place.

10. UNLV Rebels

UNLV received four points in "others receiving votes"

Former five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold transferred in from Auburn

Dan Mullen has had a bad taste in his mouth since Boise State came into the Mountain West title game and put UNLV's playoff chances to rest. Now, he wants to make up for lost opportunity. UNLV had some really interesting moments last season, always looking like a perfect spoiler team who could do damage to the top teams in the country. Losing the biggest game of the season helped them learn lessons, as hard as it might be to understand now.

They added one of the most talented, yet unrealized potential, quarterbacks in the country in Jackson Arnold. If he can regain his five-star momentum, this might be a team that can’t be stopped. They can quickly move into the Top 25 and stay there all season.

There’s been a ton of change with coaches in the non-Power Four leagues as teams were more willing to take a risk in smaller schools with big success. Mullen remaining at UNLV is a major advantage, and they even kept standout running back Jai’Den Thomas. There’s too much continuity, and with Arnold under center, this might be the team to beat as the representative from the other leagues.