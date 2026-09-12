Arch Manning’s first real Heisman test could change the entire race

The No. 4 Texas Longhorns have a primetime showdown against the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes in Week 2. All eyes will be on this contest, but beyond all the conference and College Football Playoff stakes, it also serves as the first Heisman test for quarterback Arch Manning.

Going into the 2026 campaign, Manning has been labeled as one of the Heisman favorites. This matchup against the Buckeyes is arguably the toughest matchup he'll face all year, and it could springboard him to stake his claim — while answering the biggest outstanding question mark on his collegiate resume.

Arch Manning could make a major Heisman statement vs. Ohio State

Texas State v Texas | Tim Warner/GettyImages

In the loss to Ohio State in Week 1 last year, Manning didn't play well and looked uncomfortable for the bulk of the contest. He finished the game going 17-of-30 for 170 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. There were throws where his mechanics were out of whack, and it took all year for him to rebuild his stock nationally. Heck, in some corners, people are still waiting to see him do it on the biggest stages in the sport before they buy in.

If not now for an Arch breakthrough, then when? The Longhorns have retooled their roster for a championship run, which includes a talented receiver trio of Cam Coleman, Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V. Each player can do damage with the ball in their hands, but it will come down to what Manning does.

Across nine games versus ranked opponents, Manning has completed 63 percent of his throws for 1,334 passing yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions. Obviously, he's had some games better than others, but the hype around the signal-caller is real.

Every player who wins the Heisman Trophy has the marquee moment when the pressure is high. It's all about stacking good performances, but the ones against the best teams hold more weight. Not only would a dominant performance from Manning help Texas' chances of winning, but it would also give him a great outing to add to his resume.

Through two games, Miami's Darian Mensah could be the early Heisman favorite, as he has tossed 653 yards and eight passing touchdowns. But while his numbers have been top-notch, they need to be taken with a grain of salt, as they've come against Stanford and Florida A&M.

That's why what Manning does against the Buckeyes is important. Ohio State's defense has playmakers on all three levels, including Kenyatta Jackson Jr., Payton Pierce, Devin Sanchez, Earl Little Jr. and Jermaine Mathews Jr., to name a few. That unit has NFL-level talent all over the place, and if Manning can find ways to exploit that unit, it will only elevate his case for the Heisman.

Considering that this is the top-ranked team in the nation, there's no sugarcoating the importance of this contest. For Texas to come out victorious, they will need Manning to play at his best. No doubt the pressure will be sky-high, but how Manning responds to it will be interesting to watch, and with a stellar performance here, he could immediately become the Heisman favorite.