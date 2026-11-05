CFP Bracketology: 4 bubble teams that control their playoff destiny entering Week 10

The first College Football Playoff rankings are out and there’s a lot to take away from it. But this isn’t about the teams that are sitting comfortably right now, this is about the bubble teams. One of the best traits of a bubble team is being able to control your own path and for these four teams, they have all the power in making sure they solidify their shot at winning a national championship.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State is in unfamiliar territory. The Buckeyes have two regular season losses for the first time since the 2024 season. You could interpret that one of two ways. Either they’re destined to miss the College Football Playoff for the first time since the 2023 season or they’ll go on a playoff run and win a national championship like it did in 2024. No matter how you feel, collectively we can all agree the Buckeyes control their own fate at this point.

They have to win out to get into the Big Ten title game. The Buckeyes are the No. 12 seed in the CFP selection committee’s first playoff ranking. Thanks to the Group of 6’s auto bid, the Buckeyes are the first team out. That also means if they handle their business, they should get back into the field. The SEC is a gauntlet and the Big 12 is volatile. Whether Ohio State gets into the CFP or not is entirely up to them.

Boise State Broncos

Boise State Broncos linebacker Jayden Virgin-Morgan | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boise State is the lone Group of 6 team ranked in the first CFP rankings. It’s a slight change from the AP top 25 poll, which ranked New Mexico for the first time this season. That means two things, one, the selection committee is trying to avoid multiple G6 teams again for the second-straight season; and two, Boise State has complete control of if they’re the G6 team to get into the CFP. The Broncos still have a late season clash against Oregon State and will need to win the re-inaugural Pac-12 title to get in, though.

That said, because there aren’t multiple G6 teams ranked in the first ranking, the Broncos have no competition other than themselves. If they win out, they’ll be the first G6 team to make multiple CFP appearances. But no pressure.

USC Trojans

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

USC stunned Ohio State for Lincoln Riley’s biggest win since he took over USC’s program. It also gave them a clear path into the College Football Playoff conversation too. The Trojans are back ranked at No. 20 in the first CFP rankings and this week is just as big as last for USC. With Indiana on the docket, they have to win out to get to the Big Ten title game. If USC beats Indiana, it will have a direct path to the Big Ten title game. They’ll have head-to-head wins over Indiana and Ohio State. They’ll most likely need to win out, though, because they do have two conference losses already.

The Trojans felt like a dark horse CFP team after the loss to Wisconsin. Now, their path is as clear as ever. If they finish the season at 10-2 with a Big Ten championship game appearance, there’s no reason why they won’t get into the CFP. Any slip ups and Riley will once again be under scrutiny for missing yet another CFP.

LSU Tigers

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Don’t count the Tigers out just yet. Lane Kiffin and LSU are knocking on the door of the College Football Playoff after two early season losses nearly derailed its season. At No. 14, the Tigers are right there and with a strong finish, will leave the CFP selection committee no choice but to put them in the field. LSU has one of the toughest remaining schedules with games against Alabama, Texas and Tennessee in consecutive weeks before finishing the year against Arkansas.

They’ll most likely have to win all three ranked games, but will definitely have to win the two home games against Alabama and Texas. Winning is easier said than done, but it’s the only way the Tigers will get in. They started slow, but the CFP selection committee won’t be able to hold that against the Tigers with late season wins over two top 10 opponents.