This is college football rivalry week. Not only do records go out the window when these teams compete, so do the odds. For this reason, I am not going to worry about the line. Instead, I am going to give you five of my favorite plays for this week.

If the pick is on the money line, it will be an underdog. Otherwise, it might be an over/under or one of the teams to cover the spread. Make sure to not bet over your head, have a great Thanksgiving with family and friends, and eat extra stuffing and gravy for me!

Nebraska Cornhuskers @ Iowa Hawkeyes

Date: Fri. 12 p.m., CBS

Fri. 12 p.m., CBS Line: Iowa -5.5 (-120)

Iowa -5.5 (-120) O/U: 39.5 (-110/-110)

39.5 (-110/-110) Moneyline: (-220/+184)

(-220/+184) Bet: Iowa -5.5 (-120)

Nebraska is coming off the biggest win for the program since the Tom Osborne era after beating Ohio State on Saturday. The Cornhuskers and their fans are hyped up and will likely give Matt Rhule another ill conceived extension for the win.

Iowa, who is finally going to be ranked higher than Ohio State with two fewer losses, still has just one path to making the playoffs. With the Indiana loss to Washington last week, Iowa and Oregon would be in the title game in Indianapolis if they both win this week.

Iowa is going to be focused, ready, and at home while Nebraska is going to have an emotional let down heading to Iowa City. The -120 on the -5.5 is slightly elevated but, if you can get -6 or -6.5 at even money, anything under a touchdown is a go.

I would not be surprised if Iowa wins this game by three touchdowns but to be safe, anything under a touchdown is a solid wager.

Buffalo Bulls quarterback Jason Wright | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffalo Bulls @ Akron Zips

Date: Fri. 12 p.m. CBSN

Fri. 12 p.m. CBSN Line: Buffalo -8.5 (-112)

Buffalo -8.5 (-112) O/U: 49.5 (-114/-106)

49.5 (-114/-106) Moneyline: (-350/+280)

(-350/+280) Bet: Buffalo -8.5 (-112)

Buffalo came into the season not expected to be a good team. Instead, they have put up plenty of wins and are near the top of the MAC, while Akron continues to struggle for a 35th-straight season.

Buffalo comes into the game with an 8-3 record and a 6-1 conference record. Akron comes in 2-9 and are 1-6 in the conference. As long as this line remains single digits, it is a play.

Akron is the worst program in the MAC, and do not have much hope this week. This is not a true rivalry for either team so emotions will not interfere with talent here. Look for Buffalo to go to Ohio and win big.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Deuce Lawrence | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Blue Devils @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Date: Sat. 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Sat. 3:30 p.m., ESPN Line: Wake Forest -14.5 (-105)

Wake Forest -14.5 (-105) O/U: 56.5 (-105/-115)

56.5 (-105/-115) Moneyline: (-650/+470)

(-650/+470) Bet: Wake Forest -14.5 (-105)

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Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Wake Forst has one loss on the season. That was a 33-20 loss to Miami early in September. Since then, the Demon Deacons have been a wagon and are dominating opponents by an average of 27 points, the biggest margin in the country. This includes a 54-point win over Stanford, a school record for an ACC game.

Duke, who is coming in after losing to Clemson as 13.5-point favorites last week has no path to the ACC Title Game — a matchup which is already set for Miami and Wake Forest round two. But Wake Forest still has a lot to play for.

With the perception of the ACC, a one-team conference is possible. If the Demon Deacons want to make it two teams, they must throttle the Blue Devils the same way they have been doing to other opponents lately.

Look for Wake Forest to keep their foot on the gas this week and whether they get up by 40 at halftime or not, they will attempt to make it a 50-point win before heading to Charlotte next week for the championship game — hopefully already safely in the playoff field.

Boise State Broncos wide receiver Akeem Wright | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boise State Broncos @ Colorado State Rams

Date: Sat., 6 p.m., USA

Sat., 6 p.m., USA Line: Boise State -21.5 (-110)

Boise State -21.5 (-110) O/U: 76.5 (-115/-105)

76.5 (-115/-105) Moneyline: (-2000/+1060)

(-2000/+1060) Bet: Over 76.5 (-115)

There was just one thing Boise State could not do last week as a 20.5-point favorite against San Diego State. That was to lose. Especially at home. This is exactly what happened and now the playoff berth which was virtually guaranteed to the Broncos is in peril.

Boise State needs an impressive win against a bad Colorado State team this week to make up for it. Colorado State team just lost to Washington State 73-7 and lost to Fresno State last week 49-42.

Colorado State has not met an offense they did not want to let score. They have allowed 60 or more points three separate times in 2026, and Boise State is going to make it four this week. The Broncos need to win and win big. 76.5 is a high number. But Boise State might get there by themselves.

Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Cam Pickett | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kansas Jayhawks @ Oklahoma State Cowboys

Date: Sat., 6:15 p.m., ESPN2

Sat., 6:15 p.m., ESPN2 Line: Oklahoma State -5.5 (-116)

Oklahoma State -5.5 (-116) O/U: 67.5 (-112/-108)

67.5 (-112/-108) Moneyline: (-245/+202)

(-245/+202) Bet: Oklahoma State -5.5 (-116)

Oklahoma State and the over has been an automatic bet this year. It may even be a good bet this week. But look for the Cowboys to take it to the Jayhawks on Senior Day in Stillwater as Oklahoma State will look to make sure Drew Mestemaker puts on a show for NFL Scouts in attendance.

Mestemaker came into this season with a lot of hype and potential. He finished the year as the projected top quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft. Eric Morris, who brought Mestemaker with him to Oklahoma State from North Texas will want to have him look his best in his final game of the regular season.

Kansas on the other hand, gave everything they had to their game against BYU last week. After losing in double overtime, the team will be drained heading into this lame-duck game.

At 4-7, Kansas cannot make a bowl game and have nothing to play for. Oklahoma State is still in competition for a better bowl game and a better draft selection for Mestemaker. Only one of these teams has anything to play for. So only being favored by 5.5 points makes it an easy bet to make.