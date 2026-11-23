Things can always still change, but it certainly is looking like Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker has established himself as the QB1 in the 2027 NFL Draft. His surprising rise mirrors that of Cam Ward, coming out of nowhere under the tutelage of Eric Morris to become a top draft prospect. And speaking of Ward, there looks to be a decent chance that his Tennessee Titans land the No. 1 pick again this year. Assuming they don't want to already give up on Ward, that would put the Titans in a spot where they could possibly trade back with a QB-needy team.

Who might those teams be? These five feel like potential options to move up. Let's rank them from least to most likely. (Note: Miami isn't listed here because the Dolphins look to be bad enough to just sit back and let either Mestmaker or Darian Mensah fall to them at No. 3 (or higher)).

5. Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one might be a bit out of left field, but I wouldn't count the Atlanta Falcons out of the quarterback market, depending on how the remainder of the 2026 season goes.

Michael Penix Jr. has had good and bad moments this season. His performance in wins over Green Bay and San Francisco made him look like a high-upside starter, but his past three games haven't been great, and Atlanta has lost five of its last six with Penix under center. The talent is there with Penix, but it's his third season and he's still struggling to put it all together consistently. If this current downturn continues, the Falcons could easily end this season convinced that he isn't the answer.

But will trading up be the answer? Ehh. The team is in better shape quarterback-wise than the other potential trade-up candidates, so if a bidding war develops, the Falcons would likely be the first to balk at the price. It just doesn't quite seem like a situation where they're likely to be the team that makes a move. Maybe if we get to a point where Mestemaker actually falls back a bit on the board and they can move up from, like, No. 8 to No. 5 or something, but it's hard to see them moving all the way up to the top two.

4. Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Pittsburgh Steelers will need a new quarterback in 2027, as Aaron Rodgers is playing what's almost guaranteed to be his final NFL season. With no clear heir apparent on the roster, Pittsburgh likely is going to come away from the 2027 NFL Draft with a rookie quarterback on the roster.

The problem with that quarterback being Mestemaker is that the Steelers would need to give up a lot to get him. Other teams below would either be moving up from the top 10 or have multiple firsts they could use as an arsenal. Pittsburgh, though, is playing very good football and, as such, is currently set to select No. 23 overall. Moving from No. 23 up to No. 1 would require the Steelers to attach a lot of other draft capital. It makes far more sense for the team to just sit back and see if Dante Moore or Trinidad Chambliss fall to them.

With that said, it's not impossible that the Steelers fall in love with Mestemaker and go all-out in pursuit of him. That hasn't been the team's M.O. in the past, but what the Steelers have done post-Ben Roethlisberger has mostly hurt the team, so going a completely different direction could be intriguing here.

3. Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alright, now we get to the three teams who are actively in need of a new quarterback and who should have the ammunition needed to move up if that's what they want to do. We start with the Arizona Cardinals.

Arizona needs a quarterback. This is a team that's so desperate at the moment that it's starting Josh Johnson under center. There's no point in pretending that Carson Beck is the future starter. If the Cardinals go into 2027 without adding a quarterback, the team is making a huge mistake. With that said, though, a trade up for Mestemaker might not be in the cards (lol, pun not intended) for a really simple reason.

That reason? What Arizona has to give up. The team only has one first in this class, so trading up would require giving up future draft capital as well, something that complicates things. Additionally, there's not really much talent on the current roster that can be attached as a throw-in to strengthen the deal. If Arizona wants to move up, it has to hope neither of the next two teams want to move up as well, because it will be easier for those teams to jump Arizona.

2. Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cleveland Browns have been one of the NFL's biggest surprises of the season. When we heard the phrase "Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders quarterback battle" during training camp, the assumption was that the Browns would be one of the NFL's worst teams, positioning them for a shot at a top quarterback. Instead, Cleveland has been competitive all season and remains in the playoff hunt.

That would put them in the same bad situation as Pittsburgh as far as moving up goes, except for one thing: Cleveland also has the Rams' first-round pick, and with all of the injury issues in Los Angeles, that pick could end up in the top 15, giving the team a good asset to swing a trade up.

Cleveland's poor track record when it comes to quarterbacks might be the one thing that gives it pause here. Is Mestemaker really worth dealing the level of assets you'd need to? Do you trust your talent evaluators to make that decision? And, more importantly, will it even matter, because there's one team that can move up with extreme ease at this point?

1. New York Jets

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New York Jets can do whatever they want in the 2027 NFL Draft. The team has its own first-round pick, and it also has the 2027 firsts for the Colts and Cowboys. That Indianapolis pick is really intriguing, as there's a good chance that both it and the Jets' own pick end up in the top five.

So, if the team falls in love with Mestemaker and wants to jump past the Dolphins to ensure they get him, they can. Heck, they could potentially get it done with their own pick and the Cowboys pick plus a second-rounder, allowing them to still have another early pick to use.

The only thing stopping the Jets from moving up will be the Jets. The team could stay put, let someone else draft Mestemaker and then take Mensah, or it could just focus on adding talent and waiting on quarterback until next year. Like I said, the Jets can basically do anything they want in April. No other team has this level of draft capital.