College football’s top 5 offensive lines going into 2026

The real debate centers on which unit can stay healthiest and most consistent — because one injury could shift the entire championship race.

Our top five college offensive lines for 2026 highlight programs built to dominate both through the air and on the ground.

Nobody talks enough about how offensive lines are the foundation of championship college football teams, programs that gather the biggest, most efficient and most dominant five guys typically win a lot of games.

Quarterbacks depend on the line's protection, and when they have time to throw, touchdowns are scored. The same goes when running backs have gigantic holes to burst through into the second level. Nowhere is it more key to have success on both those fronts than in college football.

These five units are projected to do just that during the 2026 season, and it could very well lead to a championship for their respective programs.

5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Most fans recognize Notre Dame is dominant on the defensive side of the ball, but the team is going to return most of its starters on the offensive side, and that will spell trouble for opponents. The only reason the unit isn't higher on this list is because there's a significant chance injuries will get in the way at some point during the campaign.

Starting center Ashton Craig is recovering from a torn ACL and Charles Jagusah, who could move to tackle, has an arm injury that just hasn't seemed to fully go away. Notre Dame essentially has six starting-level blockers on its roster when you add Anthonie Knapp, Guerby Lambert, Sullivan Absher and Joe Otting to the equation. That doesn't even take into account Will Black who is forcing Knapp to move inside to guard because of his talent. If healthy, the Irish will be a marble wall on offense.

4. Missouri Tigers

Left tackle Cayden Green could've gone to the NFL with ease, but he decided to return to Missouri and chase that ever-elusive SEC championship. With right guard Curtis Peagler returning and left guard Dominick Giudice moving to center, quarterback Austin Simmons will be well protected.

The Tigers also led the SEC in rushing last year with Ahmad Hardy carrying the ball. He'll be back and he's poised to do just that again with the help of this offensive line unit. The Missouri offense will only get deadlier if Arizona State transfer Josh Atkins is fully healthy to start at right tackle for Week 1. Once the coaching staff has sorted out position battles elsewhere along the line and completed the group, Missouri will officially be an SEC dark horse.

3. Indiana Hoosiers

The Hoosiers are returning three of their national championship starters led by left tackle Carter Smith, which makes them an automatic contender again out of the gate. Head coach Curt Cignetti is also a master of the transfer portal. He brought in former Wisconsin Badger Joe Brunner to guard transfer QB Josh Hoover, and with the controversial Brendan Sorsby departing for the NFL, the former TCU passer should be a favorite for the Heisman Trophy.

The only concern here would be Cignetti's depth. Beyond Smith, Brunner, Brey Lynch and Drew Evans, Indiana doesn't have a whole lot of other well-known names to step up in the event of injuries. That being said, Cignetti's staff has already proven it can take no-names and turn them into championship-caliber competitors. Trust in that process and the Hoosiers could be defending their 2025 title successfully.

2. BYU Cougars

Even if Texas Tech was the favorite in the Big 12 race—with or without Sorsby—BYU's offensive line in 2025 was a major reason why the Cougars challenged the Red Raiders for the conference title. They return three starters, including center Bruce Mitchell—a first-team All-Big 12 selection—right guard Kyle Sfarcioc and right tackle Andrew Gentry to protect quarterback Bear Bachmeier.

They'll also have Washington transfer Paki Finau, who will likely start at left tackle and Sonny Makasini, who played frequently at left guard in 2025. There are other worthy players on the depth chart who could rise up by the time Week 1 rolls around, but being deep at the front five is a good problem to have. When offense is the bread and butter of Big 12 competition, building the strongest line is key.

1. Georgia Bulldogs

Quarterback Gunnar Stockton is in a unique position to return with and opportunity to redeem himself in the SEC. He'll stand behind a brick wall featuring four returning starters, including tackle Earnest Greene III, Drew Bobo—a second-team All-SEC selection—Juan Gaston and Dontrell Glover. Three-star freshman Zykie Helton is poised to secure the starting right guard spot, which will be the position to watch for a potential weak link this year.

Georgia will be aiming to build a physical, run-first identity and it's all going to start with this offensive line. Running backs Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens will lead the charge out of the backfield and if they are given space up front, they are going to be gone before the linebackers can blink. Do not be surprised if the Bulldogs are SEC championship bound yet again behind the Great Wall of Athens.

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