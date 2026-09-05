Curt Cignetti ruthless comments after Indiana’s blowout win show why he wins

The reigning champs from Indiana put the smackdown on North Texas Saturday afternoon, winning their season opener 52-16. It is the program's 17th straight victory, dating back to the beginning of last season. Head coach Curt Cignetti owns the longest active win streak in college football. The Hoosiers, ranked No. 6 in country, don't play a ranked opponent until Oct. 17. That streak could last a while longer.

This was an impressive win for Indiana, even if North Texas isn't much of an opponent. There was some uncertainty about how the roster might look with so many new faces, particularly at quarterback. TCU transfer Josh Hoover looked right at home under center, however, completing 13-of-16 passes for 231 yards and four touchdowns. He also bloodied his face on a sack, which created a gnarly image — and one that perfectly encapsulates Cignetti's blue-collar, hard-nosed culture.

A close up at look at Josh Hoover pic.twitter.com/oXkuoT989L — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 5, 2026

Indiana has zero tolerance for mistakes

What separates Cignetti from many of his peers is how blunt he is with his critiques, even when Indiana is boat-racing the competition. After a 14-0 first quarter, for example, Cignetti used his sideline interview to discuss the Hoosiers' "share of mistakes."

Classic Curt Cignetti.



He spoke with @JennyTaft about @IndianaFootball’s start to the game pic.twitter.com/o1pep5Qvw7 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 5, 2026

When Davion Chandler reeled in a 42-yard touchdown for his only reception of the afternoon, he spiked the ball in the end zone. A pretty standard celebration that most would read as harmless. Yet for Cignetti, it was an act of poor taste.

"Davion Chandler has to not spike the ball, looking for reasons to play him and he's giving me a reason not to."

Personally, I find it a bit silly to knock a guy for celebrating his second career catch (and second career touchdown). But that's part of the deal with Cignetti, and it's hard to argue given their sustained success on the field. Cignetti wants guys to act like they've been there before. Chandler, who's in active competition for more routes and more targets, is not immune from criticism, even in what is individually a special moment.

There are parallels, of course, between Cignetti's never-satisfied approach and other all-time greats of the coaching profession. Nick Saban, Kirby Smart and really all the premier coaches of this generation share competitive DNA. Perfection is a false concept. There is always room for improvement, even when there's a gap in quality the size of the Grand Canyon between Cignetti's team and their opponent.

Take for example: Cignetti's postgame interview, in which his primary thoughts after a 52-16 blowout centered on injuries and corrections to be made. In short: "some good, some bad, some ugly."

Some good. Some bad. Some ugly.



Curt Cignetti caught up with @JennyTaft after @IndianaFootball's 52-16 win over North Texas pic.twitter.com/ofr4ANKHse — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 5, 2026

All of this would ring hollow, of course, if the Hoosiers did not consistently walk the walk on the field. It's one thing to point out your team's every misstep. It's another to consistently address and correct them in practice and show up each week more prepared than the other team, which has been Indiana's M.O. ever since Cignetti arrived. The Hoosiers are, almost without fail, more poised and more precise than the competition on a weekly basis.

It will take wins over teams better than North Texas for folks to readily proclaim the Hoosiers as a genuine threat to repeat, but Cignetti has Indiana on the right track. It's one thing to win your season opener by 36 points. It's another thing for that 36-point victory to serve not as a show of force, but more as a learning experience — a trial run.

Curt Cignetti has not lost his magic touch

Curt Cignetti - Indiana Hoosiers | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The season ahead is long and full of uncertainty. While Cignetti has more than proven himself at this point, it's hard to sustain a contender at the absolute highest level in the age of NIL, especially when other marquee programs like Ohio State and UGA still have more box office draw than Indiana at the end of the day.

It's also worth noting that the Hoosiers don't have Fernando Mendoza anymore. Josh Hoover is a talented QB and he should benefit from his improved circumstances in Bloomington, but Mendoza put together one of the most productive and impactful quarterback campaigns in recent history. His late-game execution, his razor-sharp attention to detail, clearly elevated the entire team around him. Hoover has impossibly large shoes to fill.

Thankfully for Indiana fans, that attention to detail had as much to do with Cignetti as it did Mendoza. Few coaches in the modern era can match Cignetti's hard-boiled, no-nonsense attitude without coming off as either corny or insufferable. Cignetti clearly knows how to establish a winning culture — a culture of perfectionism. Expect another great season from the Hoosiers.