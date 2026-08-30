Enjoyed college football's Week 0? It’s about to go away forever

Week 0 has become a bit of a gimmick in college football. It’s the unofficial start of the college football season with a portion of teams kicking off their season a week before everyone else. Lately, it’s become a spectacle that drums up excitement for the return of football season. Unfortunately, this is the last year of Week 0 as we know it. The FBS calendar subgroup proposed to the NCAA committee to amend the schedule and start the season in Week 0 rather than a week later.

That would move the start of the season up one week and eliminate the precursor to the season. Truthfully it won’t change much and in fact, might be better for the sport because Week 0 has been nothing more than hype rather than anything particularly game-changing. That said, it will also eliminate isolated matchups that otherwise wouldn’t be popularized.

What does Week 0 elimination mean for Dublin game

The Dublin game has become one of the bigger moments from Week 0, with it being the marquee game to kick off the college football season. Will it still exist even without Week 0? The answer is yes. In fact, Wisconsin and Pittsburgh are set to play on August 28, 2027. All this means is now this game falls into schedule with the rest of the college football season. That is the one down side to Week 0 going away. It’s nice having a marquee kickoff event set the stage for the football season.

Teams have bought into the games across the pond with both UNC and TCU having a clover leaf symbol on their team gear. It’s a small thing, but nonetheless, something to add to the pageantry of college football. That’s really what makes Week 0 what it is. The pageantry of college football is what makes it different from the NFL and any other sport.

North Carolina Tar Heels offensive lineman Christo Kelly celebrates with teammates. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The good thing is the Dublin game is safe from the slashing of Week 0, it just might not feel the same since it will no longer be an isolated event. In this year’s game, UNC and Bill Belichick started the year 1-0, defeating TCU 15-10, posting a second-half shutout.

Why eliminating Week Zero could have a minor affect on the college football season

The one thing that changes is that some of the smaller teams that play in Week 0 might not get the TV time they otherwise would get with a reduced schedule. Memphis vs. UNLV is one of the better games in Week 0 this year, and it’s less about how good each team is more about the clash and what it means. It’s a game that has a lot of College Football Playoff implications, as two Group of 6 teams will be meeting. It’s an elimination game of sorts, which is exactly what college football junkies need to end the night.

Those types of matchups get buried with a full college football slate. If you’re not a fan of either team, there’s no reason you’d otherwise watch that game. With a watered-down schedule and the implications that game has, it sounds a lot more appealing. There’s no guarantee Memphis or UNLV ultimately contend for a CFP spot, but if they’re as good as they should be, this game means a whole lot more.

Week 0 going away just adds to the excitement of college football’s return

At the end of the day, Week 0 is simply an appetizer to the college football season. With a full slate now kicking off the season, it essentially makes the return of the sport that much more exciting. Now you don’t have to wait a week to see your favorite team or to watch non-stop football coverage from 9 a.m. until the early hours of Sunday morning. There are probably a lot of people who don’t realize there are some minor games going on in Week 0 anyway.

Nothing will change other than not waiting a week for a full slate. The Week 0 games are usually unexciting. Now we’ll just get everything we’ve been waiting for all on one Saturday rather than being teased for a week before the season officially starts.