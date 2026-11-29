Death, taxes and Alabama once again finding itself at the center of College Football Playoff controversy. In 2023, the Tide leapfrogged undefeated Florida State thanks to a tragic Jordan Travis injury. Last year, they snuck in as the Playoff's lone three-loss participant despite getting waxed by Georgia in the SEC title game. And now, Kalen DeBoer's team figures to be squarely on the bubble once again, thanks to a stunning home loss to unranked Auburn that dropped them to 9-3 on the season.

You'd think that such a high-profile faceplant, without a conference title game appearance to make up for it, would be the final nail in Bama's coffin. Especially since the Tide's resume has gotten steadily less impressive with each passing week; while Kentucky might sneak back into the top 25 after beating Louisville on Saturday, wins over South Carolina and LSU have done nothing but depreciate in value. Three losses without a true statement win does not usually make for a Playoff team.

But let's be real: This is Alabama we're talking about. They are the sport's modern-day Chose One, the program that can do no wrong and receives every possible benefit of the doubt. So rather than wait to see where the CFP selection committee has them come the penultimate rankings on Tuesday night, we've saved you all the trouble and predicted the twisted logic that will put the Tide into the 12-team bracket somehow.

'The SEC gauntlet'

Alabama v LSU | Morgan Simmons/GettyImages

Roll your eyes all you want, but the committee has shown time and again that it sees the SEC as a class apart this year (and really every year). The conference had eight teams in the top 25 of last week's rankings, including a two-loss team at No. 3 (Texas) and two four-loss teams in the top 20 (Oklahoma and Florida). And the SEC did nothing to hurt its national standing during Rivalry Week, with Georiga atomizing Georgia Tech and Kentucky and Florida picking up non-conference wins.

At this point, we should give all SEC teams a one-loss buffer until proven otherwise; their two- or three-loss teams are viewed about the same as three- and four-loss teams in the Big Ten. All three of Alabama's losses came within the conference, and the Tide rank 12th in ESPN's Strength of Resume and 17th in Strength of Schedule — ahead of most teams they're jostling with on the bubble.

They played Georgia tough

Georgia v Alabama | Butch Dill/GettyImages

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Georgia has been the apple of the committee's eye for a while now, and understandably so; the Dawgs are the consensus top team in the country at the moment, a cut above the rest in a year in which very few great teams have emerged. And outside of that frankly pretty fluky Auburn loss, the only team that has managed to hang with Kirby Smart and Co. on a down-to-down basis is Alabama, which was a controversial call or two away from being on the right side of a 20-17 final back in October.

The committee might while few that result, even in a loss, more favorably than most marquee wins on other bubble teams' resumes. Georgia has been that untouchable for the most part this season. Which brings us to our third point ...

No bad losses — yes, even Auburn

Auburn v Alabama | Jason Clark/GettyImages

Alabama might not have any true statement wins, but 9-3 in the SEC carries real weight with the committee — especially if none of the three losses are viewed as an embarrassment. By a field goal at home to Georgia obviously doesn't qualify, and while the trip to Knoxville was lopsided, Tennessee has done the Tide a solid by continuing to rack up wins since. That just leaves Auburn, and while you might not think too much of the Tigers in year one under Alex Golesh, they're likely to sneak into the back of the next CFP top 25 at 8-4 with wins over Bama and Georgia.

So you're likely looking at a world in which the Tide have three losses all to ranked opponents, two of which came by one score and could well have gone the other way. If you're inclined to try and find reasons to put Alabama into the field, there are no glaring red flags — unlike a lot of their competition.

The rest of the bubble is even worse

USC v UCLA | Griffin C. Hooper/GettyImages

Who's going to take the final at-large spot out from under Alabama? UCLA and Oregon both took losses on Saturday, and from there, you have three more Big Ten teams in Indiana, Iowa and USC, none of which have particularly sterling resumes. The Trojans also have three losses, one of which came on the road to Indiana. Iowa's best wins are against Washington and Nebraska, and they got smoked by Ohio State.

Whichever team loses the Big Ten title game between Indiana and UCLA will have a third loss that could come back to haunt them. The Bruins are in free fall due to QB injuries, and their 45-10 shellacking against USC is the worst result from anyone in consideration here. The Hoosiers barely survived teams like Nebraska, Michigan and Minnesota, and their lone statement win was against USC. There's very little chance that any of those teams will have enough juice to convince the committee to snub their golden child.