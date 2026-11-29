In two weeks, UCLA went from a top four lock to completely out of the College Football Playoff field. The loss to Michigan was bad; the loss to USC was season-defining. Good teams beat good teams and UCLA’s resume was filled with questionable wins aside from taking down Oregon on the road. The loss to USC proved the Bruins are trending toward being a contender in college football again, but not quite there yet this year.

Their CFP resume hinged on beating USC, getting a quality ranked win and setting up a chance to win the Big Ten. Instead, now they’re out of the Big Ten race and the CFP race.

Why UCLA’s season was defined by its two losses

UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) hands off the ball to running back Wayne Knight (3) during the first half against Southern California Trojans at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it comes to the College Football Playoff, the Bruins just didn’t have the resume to back up their ranking. They didn’t play any of the heavyweights in the Big Ten and benefitted from the carnage that took place ahead of them. Ohio State fell apart, Indiana had a late-season loss and the Oregon win is keeping them ahead of their late-season resurgence. UCLA couldn’t afford losses to Michigan or USC. Not only did the loss to USC end the Bruins’ season, but it gave USC a quality win that could help them get into the CFP field.

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The two losses highlighted a bigger problem with the Bruins. Quarterback conundrum aside, the Bruins offense fell apart at the end of the season. They struggled to score against a Michigan team that had five wins to that point. They then were held to three points in the first half against USC on Saturday, giving up 28 points to the Trojans. The Bruins looked outmatched. They looked like a team that just isn’t quite ready to be CFP contenders.

UCLA started 10-0 and put the Big Ten and college football on alert they could be legitimate contenders. Now they’re pretenders. They still had a 10-win season and still have a lot to be proud of. But the CFP slipped out of their grasp and it goes to show just how difficult it is to carry an undefeated season into the postseason.

The College Football Playoff selection committee is getting exposed for erratic rankings

Indiana and UCLA’s slide out of the CFP field could look like a shock, but if you look deeper, you’ll realize both teams weren’t nearly as strong as the CFP selection committee hyped them up to be. The CFP selection committee’s rankings have to be based on the team’s current resumes. It should reward teams for winning, but they should also be rewarded for quality wins. The Bruins didn’t show throughout the season they were one of the strongest teams in college football. They weren’t tested this season by the good teams.

Nothing against Oregon or USC, but both teams have been at the bottom of the CFP rankings and outside of the CFP field – Oregon just returned to the field for the first time this season in this past Tuesday’s rankings. The committee has to do better at both rewarding teams while also not punishing them for things outside of their control. When the selection committee ranked UCLA as high as it did, it put them in an uncomfortable situation if things unfolded like they did. CFP contenders can’t lose like UCLA has the last two weeks.