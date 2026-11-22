College football teams are entitled to the occasional bad week, especially with the expanded playoffs. Heck, the Georgia Bulldogs were ranked No. 1 in the country despite having a loss on their resume. Even the Alabama Crimson Tide were ranked No. 3 despite two losses. That goes to show what the committee thought of how good teams like Georgia and Alabama are despite their blips, and it also goes to show what it thought of the UCLA Bruins, who entered Saturday's matchup at Michigan with a perfect 10-0 record (one of only two undefeated FBS schools).

The committee thought that while UCLA was obviously a good team, they hadn't quite proven enough, even with their perfect record, to be ranked over the likes of Georgia or Alabama, much to the chagrin of Bruins fans across the country. Sure enough, UCLA proved the committee right and then some for doubting the Bruins on Saturday.

UCLA proved it was fraudulent all along with inexplicable loss at Michigan

UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia has a loss, but losing to a semi-competitive Auburn team isn't the worst thing in the world. Alabama has two losses, but those came against No. 1 Georgia and No. 9 Tennessee. Those teams lost to competitive programs. UCLA lost against a Michigan team that was .500 entering this game, had lost three of their last four and was turning back to Bryce Underwood under center.

And not only did they lose, but they struggled all day. They scored just 10 points in regulation, seven of which came in the final minute of the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime. Sure, Nico Iamaleava was out, but he's been out for a while. Ty Dieffenbach had done an admirable job in his stead, but that, obviously, was not the case on Saturday, even before his injury.

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UCLA had lacked statement wins outside of a victory at Oregon, which led to them being ranked No. 4 despite an undefeated record. Their performance in this game, even if they had pulled off another win, showed why the committee's mistrust was justified, and the loss only makes that reality clearer.

UCLA's season could spiral out of control after ugly Michigan defeat

UCLA quarterback Madden Iamaleava | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even after Saturday's defeat, UCLA has likely done enough to be ranked within the top 10 in next week's rankings. That'd be good enough to get them to the playoff. What about next week's game, though? USC might not be world beaters, but if UCLA lost to Michigan with a backup quarterback, how will they fare against UCLA with third-stringer Madden Iamaleava under center?

Probably not great, and that's a major problem. There's already a non-zero chance that UCLA will get the Florida State treatment, with the committee penalizing them for their quarterback suffering a major injury, even with the team still having a playoff-worthy year (as the committee did with Florida State and Jordan Travis three years ago). A loss against USC could doom them for good.

And with the Bruins almost certainly relying on a third-stringer in that game, it doesn't feel overreactionary to say their season is on life support.