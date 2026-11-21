With the college football season winding down, teams are running out of time to play at their best. No team had more to prove this week than the Ohio State Buckeyes, who were at No. 14 in the College Football Playoff rankings despite two recent losses.

Somehow still on the CFP bubble, the Buckeyes couldn't afford another loss. But they couldn't handle their business on the road, falling 31-28 to Nebraska on Saturday.

It's been a brutal stretch without quarterback Julian Sayin, losing three of their last four games. Now they sit with four losses, and their hope of making the playoff is completely gone.

Ohio State's College Football Playoff dream officially slipped away

Ohio State quarterback Luke Fahey | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What makes this loss sting even more is that Nebraska entered this game on a 31-game losing streak against ranked teams, dating back to 2016. They hadn't been able to get over the hump. Yet they did so against this Buckeyes team.

Throughout the contest, the Cornhuskers seemed to be in control, and they did let up. In the first half, Nebraska outgained Ohio State 259-187. Not only were they moving the ball at will, but the run game carried them in the first half, tallying 116 rushing yards at 4.6 yards per carry. The Buckeyes only managed to run 19 plays in the first half, the lowest of the Ryan Day era.

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Nebraska kept the pedal to the metal, as they finished with 376 total yards on offense, led by 176 rushing yards on the ground on a staggering 45 carries. That consistency on the ground played in their favor, as they won time of possession 34:50 to 24:55.

The Cornhuskers are now 7-0 on the season when they rush for more than 150 yards. That had to be a point of emphasis for the Buckeyes coming into the game, but they didn't answer the call. Instead, they lost as a road favorite.

Next week, Ohio State is set to play Michigan. But that won't impact their playoff chances. This was their chance to keep the season alive, and they couldn't do so.

Ohio State's last chance to make College Football Playoff evaporated

The Buckeyes (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten) are going to fall in the polls again, and while they are bowl eligible, that isn't what they play for in Columbus. They compete for national championships, but that won't be the story this year.

It's been a brutal stretch for Ohio State. They started 6-1 with Sayin under center. They seemed poised to make the postseason again, but over the last month, things have gone off the rails.

And this is uncharted territory for Ryan Day. During the eight campaigns before 2026, they had never lost more than two games in a season. Instead, they've won at least 10 games in every season under Day, aside from the Covid year in 2020.

Regardless of the past success, that isn't the case in 2026. The loss to Nebraska was the final nail in the coffin, and Ohio State is better off putting their attention on bouncing back next year. That's a tough pill to swallow, yet that's the reality of the situation for this group.