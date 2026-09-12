Oregon vs. Oklahoma State start time: Lightning delay updates from Stillwater

It's not quite Ohio State-Texas or Oklahoma-Michigan, but one of Week 2's more interesting non-conference matchups is set to take place in Stillwater, where Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks travel to T. Boone Pickens Stadium to take on an Oklahoma State team looking to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Tulsa in Eric Morris' debut as head coach. As if that weren't juicy enough, the game also features a matchup between potential 2027 first-round picks in Oregon QB Dante Moore and Oklahoma State QB Drew Mestemaker.

Unfortunately, we're going to have to wait a little bit longer than anticipated to actually see these teams square off. Weather is never something to be taken for granted in central Oklahoma in early September, and lightning in the area has delayed the scheduled kickoff on Saturday afternoon.

Clemson vs. LSU lightning delay: Official start time set for 12:30 p.m. CT

Originally scheduled for an 11 a.m. CT/9 a.m. PT start time, Oregon-Oklahoma State is officially in a lightning delay. Right now the teams are hoping to get underway at around 12:30 p.m. CT/10:30 a.m. PT, but due to the nature of NCAA rules around lightning delays, this is a very fluid situation.

Oregon at Oklahoma State kickoff delayed until 1:30 p.m. ET — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 12, 2026

Per NCAA rules, each lightning strike within an eight-mile radius of the stadium pushes back the clock another half-hour. At the end of that 30-minute period, both teams will also need an hour to warm up and get ready to kick off. Right now there are relatively clear skies over T. Boone Pickens stadium, but radar in the area shows storms passing by just to the northeast, which means the 30-minute clock might be reset several more times until we're in the clear.

Latest from Stillwater. Gametime set for 1215pm after brief lightning delay. @cowboy_fb and @oregonfootball pic.twitter.com/TLOkpQCyZP — 𝘑𝘢𝘮𝘦𝘴 𝘈𝘺𝘥𝘦𝘭𝘰𝘵𝘵 📡🌪️🤓🍷🏴‍☠️ (@jamesaydelott) September 12, 2026

We're just going to have to wait and see how much more delayed the start to Saturday's game will be until the storms are sufficiently far away from the playing field. Each lightning strike within eight miles essentially means we've got 90 more minutes until kickoff.

That should be an unbearable wait for both of these teams, neither of which got their 2026 campaigns started the way they wanted. Granted, Oregon was still able to come out with a win, escaping Boise State 34-27 in a game that was very much in doubt into the fourth quarter. Still, for a team with national title expectations and one of the most seasoned rosters in the country, it was a real wake-up call.

Oklahoma State, on the other hand, is 0-1 after falling flat in the first game of the Morris era. Everyone was anxious to see how Mestemaker and the rest of an offense that came to Stillwater after lighting it up at North Texas might look at the Power 4 level. But the Pokes' offensive line got whipped up front by Tulsa in a 24-10 loss, raising questions about just how much work is still in front of Morris as he looks to rebuild what was the worst team in the Big 12 last year.