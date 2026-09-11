Sneaky Week 2 games with College Football Playoff implications

Although it is early in the season, there are still games which have impact on the College Football Playoffs.

Western Michigan could have been a Group of Six favorite for the playoffs had the final play of their game against Michigan gone the other way. But now, the Broncos must hope that Boise State continues to win out, and that they can defeat them in a week 4 showdown Kalamazoo.

Boise State, who rose in the AP Poll this week despite their loss to Oregon, has other games it also must win to remain favored for a playoff berth. One of those important games might be coming this week.

But not all games with playoff implications are in the Group of Six. Some can even play at the power division level.

Is Ohio State of Texas a great game? Of course. But it is not sneaky for the playoffs. Both teams should still win their way in. The only stake on the game is seeding. There are other games this week with more dire consequences and here are the biggest ones on the schedule.

No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners at Michigan Wolverines

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oklahoma is not on the brink of playoff collapse. But, with a loss here, Michigan just might be.

After a lucky and controversial victory over Western Michigan on Saturday, the Wolverines and starting quarterback Bryce Underwood were put on notice by coach Kyle Whittingham.

After the 13-12 survival against the Broncos, the Wolverines will come into this game as 5.5-point underdogs at home. This is not something said often about a Michigan team, but this is what has happened due to the lack of development so far for Underwood.

Oklahoma, on top of quarterback John Mateer, brings in one of the top defenses in the nation. This squad is headed by DT David Stone, currently projected by most as a top 15 to 20 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. Stone is an elite run defender, something which will suit the Sooners well as Michigan will look to control the ball. It will be up to the offensive line to give Underwood the time needed to make the handoffs and find the outlet passes before the rush gets to him.

After a rough start with Oklahoma, coach Brent Venables has found his stride over the past 14 games. Although the team lost their playoff matchup to Alabama, he was rewarded with an extension and this loyalty is being rewarded with the build of a team ready to win a playoff game this season.

If Oklahoma can go into Ann Arbor and repeat the game they had against Michigan last season, a 24-13 triumph in Norman, Oklahoma will be in a good place for the playoffs. Michigan, on the other hand, would have to turn to Tommy Carr and see what they have going into 2027. Their playoff chances doubtful at best with a difficult remaining schedule.

While not a playoff elimination game in the traditional sense of both teams needing it, Michigan being eliminated from contention so early is as big as it can get and is worth a mention, and a watch.

Rice Owls at No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame wide receiver Matt Jeffery | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Doe we really think Notre Dame is going to have trouble with Rice? No. But then again, they were also not going to have any difficulties with Marshall. They learned after that game though and would not have that trouble again. Especially with a team such as Northern Illinois. Oh, that happened also.

The truth of the matter is, Notre Dame has one of the easiest schedules in the entire country. This is what can happen when you are independent. This is also what happens when the biggest and best team who you have a rivalry with backs out last minute.

If CJ Carr and the rest of the Irish have a flat game and lose to Rice, I am comfortable in saying they will not make the playoffs. Michigan dropped from being ranked No. 16 to unranked for a bad win against Western Michigan. If Notre Dame loses to Rice, there is no telling how far the voters will drop them. The only games left where they could make a statement are against BYU, Miami and SMU. We have seen all these teams play and while SMU did not look stellar, the same cannot be said for BYU and Miami — meaning another loss could be coming the way of South Bend.

Plain and simple, much like Minute Rice, my advice to Notre Dame is to just take care of business.

Arizona Wildcats at BYU Cougars, Sat. 3:30pm:

Arizona Wildcats linebacker Chase Kennedy | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before Notre Dame heads to Provo to take on BYU, the Cougars have a game against an Arizona team with veteran quarterback Noah Fifita.

Fifita, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound quarterback is the perfect example of those players who get NIL because their NFL prospects are limited. He is also a veteran player who can lead the Wildcats into Provo and pull off an upset.

Two seasons ago, on Arizona’s last trip north, BYU defeated the Wildcats 41-19 in a game which was not competitive. Last season, in Tucson, BYU needed two overtime periods to defeat Arizona 33-27, a win that kept the hopes of BYU getting to the Big XII Championship Game alive. This game will be much the same as BYU will need to win this game to make the title game, especially if the Cougars lose the always competitive Holy War against Utah — a game with even more consequences now with both teams being part of the same conference again.

There are not many good teams in the Big XII Conference this season. Texas Tech is still the favorite, and they are followed by teams like Houston, BYU and Arizona. But no one knows for sure and this makes it likely that only the champion is going to get a playoff bid. With BYU still having The Holy War and Notre Dame left, they cannot afford to lose this game. For Arizona, it is just as meaningful with games left against rival Arizona State and a date on Halloween with the Red Raiders, which would be a second loss in conference before November.

Memphis Tigers vs. Boise State Broncos

Boise State Broncos quarterback Maddux Madsen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This game is the game with the most implications on the playoffs of the entire week.

Boise State, despite losing to Oregon, moved up in the rankings. This shows the respect the voters have for the Broncos. They are also the highest-ranked Group of Six team, ahead of Memphis and James Madison.

Memphis, who have already defeated a strong UNLV team, won again in Week 1 against Arkansas State by a score of 42-24. They have set themselves up well in attempting to make the playoffs by scheduling UNLV, Boise State and a game later in the season against Cal. Winning this game would give them the inside track for a playoff berth and it would take Boise State all but out of the running with their second loss of the year before conference play starts.

If Boise State wins this game, Memphis still has a chance to go to the playoffs if they can defeat Cal and go undefeated in the American. But they would lose any tie breaker against Boise State, with the Broncos also having a game in two weeks in Kalamazoo against Western Michigan. That matchup would also be an important game as Western Michigan won the MAC last season and defeating someone with the gravatas of Boise State would mean a lot in the minds of the committee, especially if their only loss was the game against Michigan.

This is a must win for both teams. For Boise State, they cannot lose two games and hope to make it to the playoffs. For Memphis, they cannot lose with games left against Cal and even in-conference challenges with Navy, Army, and USF, not to mention a Tulane squad, who could be better by that point in the season.

This game will not just be exciting, but it can be the most important Group of Six games of the entire season based on who wins and who loses.