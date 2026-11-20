Jake Dickert has Wake Forest within an arm's reach of the College Football Playoff. He won nine last year and already has nine more with a chance to get to 11 in the regular season and reach a conference championship game. Considering Wake Forest isn't exactly a college football blue blood, the way he's got this program humming shows just how good he is. But how does his success compare to the other coaches in college football who have done a lot with very little? Here's a look all the coaches ranked that have turned programs around with the least amount of resources.

6. JaMarcus Shephard, Oregon State Beavers

Oregon State coach JaMarcus Shephard | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Before JaMarcus Sheppard took over Oregon State’s football program, the Beavers were left for dead. Oregon State had just three wins in the previous 19 games — dating back to the 2024 season –— before Sheppard elevated this program to new heights. While the Beavers are still looking to get bowl-eligible, Oregon State was one of the top Group of Six teams for much of the season.

Oregon State has arguably the best freshman in receiver Jesse Legree and one of the better quarterbacks in college football in Braden Atkinson. This team wasn’t supposed to be contenders in the reshaped Pac-12, and in one year, Sheppard has the Beavers in line to play in their first bowl game since 2023.

5. Jeff Traylor, UTSA Roadrunners

UTSA coach Jeff Traylor | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The American Athletic Conference is one of the stronger G6 conferences. UTSA hasn’t been known as one of its heavyweights. But this year, UTSA is atop the American and currently the frontrunner to win the league title and push for a CFP berth. Of course, that is contingent on G6 front-runner Boise State, but it’s not impossible for the Roadrunners to make it in, which is a credit to Jeff Traylor.

Led by Owen McCown, the Roadrunners have just two losses (a bad one to FAU and a 24-point loss to Texas). UTSA is in a recruiting hole surrounded by the big Texas schools. Yet they’ve managed to be one of the better teams. They’re looking for their first 10-plus win season since 2022.

4. Will Stein, Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky coach Will Stein | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Will Stein turned Kentucky around in one season. This was a program that, under Mark Stoops, had been consistently mediocre. The Wildcats were just good enough to keep paying Stoops, but never good enough to be contenders in the SEC. In Stein’s first year, the Wildcats remain in contention for the CFP. At one point, the Wildcats were ranked No. 6 in the CFP rankings. Kentucky was obviously in a better situation than most teams, but among SEC teams, only Arkansas has spent less toward roster building and NIL.

3. Brent Brennan, Arizona Wildcats

Arizona coach Brent Brennan | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona was one point away from beating Utah last week. The Wildcats' only losses this season are to the three other top teams in the conference. While those are games they have to win to prove they are legitimate contenders, that doesn’t diminish the work Brent Brennan has done this season. Arizona is still ranked — and even moved up after the loss — and is still one of the top teams in the Big 12. Arizona has the league's third-smallest NIL budget and yet has been one of the better-performing ones.

2. Morgan Scalley, Utah Utes

Utah coach Morgan Scalley | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Morgan Scalley took over Utah after Kyle Whittingham was forced out. Utah has one of the lowest budgets in college football, with a projected $18 million to 22 million spent on their roster, per The Athletic. Yet, the Utes are the No. 2 team in the country and the favorite to win the Big 12 and earn a first-round bye in the CFP. This is further proof you don’t always have to spend like the other Power Four heavyweights to be in the same conversation. It helps, but there may be no direct correlation. That’s why what Scalley has done in his first year with Utah should be commended.

1. Jake Dickert, Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Wake Forest coach Jake Dickert | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wake Forest would be in the College Football Playoff field if it started today, and if the Demon Deacons win out, they should have no problem staying there. That’s a credit to Jake Dickert and what he’s been able to build in Winston-Salem since he got the job after the 2024 season. Wake Forest had been good-but-not-great in the ACC. This year, they became a contender. The Demon Deacons' only loss is to Miami, and they could very well knock off the Hurricanes in a rematch in the ACC title game. That underscores just how far Dickert has taken them.