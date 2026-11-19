Boise State is the lone Group of 6 team in contention for the College Football Playoff at this point. They’re the only team ranked and now they’re in the top 20. Their current ranking, No. 17, is the highest of a G6 team this season. With Boise State cracking the top 20 – and the G6 bid in the CFP no longer tied to winning a conference championship, there could be a situation where multiple G6 teams get into the CFP for the second straight season.

Now just to be clear, a lot will have to happen for that – similar to how Duke won the ACC title as an unranked team last year – but it’s not farfetched to think the final 12-team playoff could feature two teams out of the Group of 6 again. Here’s why the other G6 teams should be rooting for Boise State.

Why the CFP selection committee could do the unthinkable for the second-straight playoff

Boise State is gaining favor with the CFP selection committee and their latest ranking is proving that. The Broncos moved up seven spots after Week 11. In the AP poll, Liberty and Memphis are the two other G6 teams ranked. New Mexico has been ranked in the AP poll as well this year. The AP poll doesn’t have any influence on the CFP selection committee, but it should be noted that if one of these teams do ultimately get ranked, it could put them in position to end up in the CFP field alongside Boise State.

What would need to happen for a second G6 team to get into the field?

Boise State Broncos running back Dylan Riley | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boise State continues winning and establishes itself as a legitimate top 15 contender

Memphis or Liberty continues winning and builds a resume the committee can’t ignore

Several teams currently occupying the bottom of the CFP rankings lose, creating room for another G6 team to enter the rankings

The selection committee ultimately decided the second G6 team has a stronger resume than the other CFB bubble teams

Because at-large bids aren’t tied to a specific conference, all a second G6 team has to do is prove their resume is good enough to contend with the other teams around them. They don’t necessarily need the same chaos of last year with the ACC – though that would help – they just need the selection committee to look at them in the same vein as the other power conference teams around them.

Right now, Boise State is taking up the final at-large bid. If Boise State keeps winning, they could earn a spot in the field outright. Because of that, it could free up an at-large spot for a fellow G6 team

Which teams have the best chance to join Boise State in the CFP field?

MEMPHIS TIGERS UTSA ROADRUNNERS LIBERTY FLAMES ESPN FPI 52 76 54 Remaining SOS 94 90 133 SOR 41 30 36 AP poll ranking 24 -- 22

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

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Memphis Tigers

Key wins: UNLV, Arkansas,

Key losses: Boise State, Tulane

What Memphis needs is to keep winning. The loss to Boise State is doing a lot of work for them and that’s not working in their favor. The loss to Tulane is the one thing that will most likely keep them out of contention. The one thing Memphis has is they are ranked in the AP poll and have been one of the strongest G6 teams, historically speaking.

UTSA Roadrunners

UTSA Roadrunners quarterback Owen McCown | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Key wins: North Texas, Tulane

Key losses: FAU, Texas

While they did lose to FAU, they beat Tulane, which gives them a common opponent win compared to Memphis. On top of that, the Roadrunners have the best remaining strength of schedule in the American Conference. UTSA might have a strong case, but Memphis has the national recognition.

Liberty Flames

Key win: Kennessaw State

Key loss: James Madison

Liberty has been one of the sneakier teams in the G6 this year. The Flames have won the last nine games after a season-opening loss to James Madison. The one thing working in their favor is their strength of record is one of the best among G6 contenders. Liberty has the national recognition with the AP ranking, but it doesn’t necessarily guarantee they’ll be able to get the advantage over UTSA or Memphis.