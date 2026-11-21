2026 has been the craziest season of college football since 2007. Teams who were going to dominate have failed and those who were supposed to be rebuilding are undefeated.

Here, we are going to look at column A and discuss six teams who have embarrassed their fans with the way they have been playing during the year. Some have new coaches this year, while others may be talking change at season’s end.

Clemson Tigers

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wow. Dabo Swinney is both clueless and stubborn and it has led to the dismantling of a once mighty program.

Swinney, who once lambasted Tyler from Spartanburg over informed and innocent comments, now seems like he needs to go apologize and hire him as a consultant.

In a move straight out of the arrogance playbook, Swinney likes to read off his resume and his wins as if the school were not already rewarding him for these successes with a lucrative $11.5 million per year contract. A wise man once said, “arrogance is the anesthesia that deadens the pain of stupidity.” This is never more evident then in the way Swinney has comported himself over the past few seasons.

Nothing is going to change or get better under the iron fist of Swinney, who thinks he still knows best and does not want to adapt. Everyone is forced to adapt. Nick Saban did it multiple times and was successful every time. He also knew something Swinney doesn’t — when it was time to go.

AD Graham Neff has shown his frustration in interviews to Larry Williams of Tiger Illustrated, confirming that the team had plenty of money above the revenue share this season and that Swinney was told there was more there if a transfer quarterback was needed.

The fact that Swinney failed to realize the dire situation his quarterback room was in and refused to entertain bringing in competition borders on malpractice and should be the final straw for Neff and the university administration to get rid of him.

LSU Tigers

LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First Lane Kiffin leaves his old school and attempts to take all the players with him before the end of last season. Then Kiffin gets rebuffed by many of those players. That should have been the first sign that everything we have heard about Kiffin is true.

After getting to LSU with a shiny $91 million contract and a $50 million roster, the state government and fans were expecting a playoff berth and to remain in contention for the national championship. Instead, they get the same old Kiffin who is now 0-6 against Alabama and has difficulties winning any big games during his career.

It always ends badly for Kiffin at any job he goes to. This season has been a perfect example with Auburn being the only solid team the Tigers have been able to beat. Their other biggest games — against Alabama, Texas, Ole Miss and Kentucky — all ended in losses.

This week brings another chance for a big game loss when the Tigers travel to Knoxville to take on the ninth-ranked Volunteers in front of a crowd who also hate him.

Already with four losses, this is worse than anyone would have expected, and it can only get worse from here if Tennessee sends LSU to their third loss in as many weeks. Just imagine what could happen if they also lose to Arkansas to finish the season?

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan has been terrible in 2026.

Bringing Kyle Whittingham in as the new coach was going to be a boon for the team and a cohesive presence during the school’s transition at President and Athletics Coordinator. Instead, it has been dreadful. The highest-paid offensive coordinator in the country was fired after less then 10 games, and the school ratcheted up their timeline for an AD just to make sure they could dismiss Whittingham if needed to get the best coach out there to replace him.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

When you are not an also ran like Purdue or Mississippi State and your conference foes are still able to take pot shots at you, things are not going well. Then, after these shots are taken, you still go out and lay an egg against that school, this is not what Michigan is supposed to be. Not a team who is just three years from a national championship season.

Sherrone Moore started the slide. Whittingham was brought in to fix it. It has not worked and it is time for the two sides to part ways and move forward separately.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Devin McCuin | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Embarrassment comes in various levels. For many schools, being 7-3 and ranked No. 15 in the playoff rankings would be something to celebrate. For Ohio State, it is a lousy season and has fans talking about firing Ryan Day again, two years after he won the National Championship.

Ohio State is one of the most consistent teams in the history of college football. There is rarely a year they are not ranked near the top of the sports hierarchy. So, what might seem like a blip for many, is a crisis in Columbus.

This season really took a dip when Julian Sayin was injured against Indiana. After that, the Buckeyes lost to USC and Oregon after this point. But Day is known to recruit and develop quarterbacks, and he has not done so with either of the main guys left in the room.

Five-star sophomore Tavien St. Claire, a 6-foot-4, 230 pound athlete was named the backup to Sayin to start the season. It was the assumed he would take over after the injury to Sayin. Instead, true freshman Luke Fahey took over, and St. Claire has not sniffed the field despite the struggles Fahey has endured. This shows that either St. Claire is refusing to play and will instead transfer, or that Fahey is still the better option and St. Claire is a five-star bust. Either way, a transfer addition at the position will be in order this off season and Ohio State will need to outbid Miami to get their preferred man.

Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

John Mateer was supposed to be the next Cam Ward when he came from Washington State with offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle last season.

During his first season in Norman, he struggled with inconsistency and injury, but the Sooners still made the playoffs before losing to Alabama. This run got Arbuckle a second season in Norman with Mateer and caused coach Brent Venables to get an unneeded contract extension from the administration — both of which the school is regretting right now.

While the Sooners did manage to defeat Texas in the Red River Rivalry, losses to Michigan, Georgia, South Carolina and Kentucky have left them on the outside looking in at the playoff field.

Oklahoma can salvage a bit of their season with wins in their final two games against Texas A&M Saturday and Missouri next week. An 8-4 record would not be the biggest disaster. But coming into the season ranked in the top 10 with an elite defense, then being forced to fire your offensive coordinator and have a struggling quarterback whom you cannot replace due to lack of talent behind him is a bigger issue.

Look for plenty of staff changes this offseason in Norman.

Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Collin Klein left to take over at his alma mater Kansas State, Mike Elko decided to bring Holmon Wiggins in as the new offensive coordinator. This has led to the Aggies scoring just 24.2 points a game and having just 25 offensive touchdowns.

It has also led to the regression of Marcel Reed who was starting to come into his own under Klein at the finish of last season. When asked about the struggles, Elko has mocked reporters as asking dumb questions and this defiance has only expedited the slide of the Aggies. It has also cost Texas A&M in other ways.

Coming into the season, the Aggies had the top-rated recruiting class for 2027. There was little thought that anyone would be able to catch them and they were set to make it back to the playoffs after making it in 2025. Now, the Aggies are 4-6 and must beat Texas next week just to make a bowl game. They have also lost several recruits to other schools pushing their once top recruiting class ranked below Miami and Georgia, with the potential to drop even further.

If this is a one season blip, then Elko will be fine. If this continues into 2027, Texas A&M have paid bigger payouts then his to get away from a coach. This is not what the boosters paid for after coming into the season ranked No. 8 in the AP Poll.