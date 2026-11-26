The College Football Playoff selection committee is finally realizing just how fragile Alabama’s CFP resume is. The Crimson Tide don’t have a significant win to this point after South Carolina and Kentucky’s downfall. That opened the door for Tennessee to finally surpass the Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff rankings. It was necessary. The Vols already beat Alabama (handily at that) and have a stronger resumé when it comes to quality wins and losses. We get so wrapped up in how many losses a team has or who they lost to that we lose track of the wins.

Tennessee has the resumé-boosting wins Alabama doesn’t. The Vols deserved to be a top five team in the country and with their loss to Texas keeping them out of the SEC title game (for now), they have proven they’re one of the strongest, at-large teams in the field.

Why Alabama’s CFP resumé lost validity

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Keelon Russell (12) passes against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alabama was one of the stronger teams this season, but unfortunately the two losses they have look a lot better than the wins they have. They lost to Georgia and Tennessee earlier this year, both conference games. Their strongest wins to this point are Kentucky (who has lost three straight), Mississippi State (who hasn’t done anything since Kamario Taylor’s season ended) and LSU, who is barely bowl eligible.

The Crimson Tide can’t control their schedule, but that two-game skid should have hurt them more than it did. Back-to-back losses to Georgia and Tennessee should have put them at the bottom of the playoff field, not at the top of it. Winning should be more important than losing and right now, the CFP selection committee is giving Alabama too much credit for the two losses rather than the less quality wins.

For the last three weeks, Alabama’s resume was hinging on Kentucky being ranked inside the top 10. That win doesn’t look nearly as impressive after the Wildcats’ season went up in flames.

How much stronger is Tennessee’s CFP resume over Alabama?

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Believe it or not, Tennessee’s resume isn’t that much stronger than Alabama’s. The biggest difference right now is Tennessee has the head-to-head win over Alabama. Aside from that, Tennessee’s best win is Kentucky, which is the same as Alabama. That’s not a knock against Tennessee at all because they did win the game they needed to. In terms of the full picture, though, the loss to Texas is doing a lot of work for them as well.

Tennessee definitely deserves to be ranked ahead of Alabama. Tennessee looks like one of the best teams in the field right now. They’ve lost one of their last seven games and are beating the teams they should. The loss to South Carolina isn’t doing them much help, but they’ve still proven they’re a strong team. They have a very similar resume to Alabama, but taking down the Crimson Tide is the reason they’re knocking on the door of a first-round bye in the CFP.

Can Tennessee work its way into the top 4 of the CFP field?

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel before a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas on Nov. 14, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee could benefit from not playing in the SEC title game by Texas losing and then getting bumped into the top four and landing one of the first round byes. In order for that to happen, the Longhorns would have to get blown out by Georgia in the SEC title game – assuming they don’t implode against Texas A&M in the regular season finale. Because Texas defeated Tennessee, I find it hard to believe the committee would bump Texas out of the top 4 with a conference championship loss.

Notre Dame would move up to No. 3 and then Texas would fall to No. 4 and Tennessee would stay at No. 5. The only way Tennessee gets into the top four, in my opinion, is if Texas loses this week or Utah loses before the final rankings. Other than that, Tennessee should be locked in as the No. 5 seed, which isn’t a bad spot to be in either.