The next iteration of the College Football Playoff rankings are coming out Tuesday night, and — just as they have since the first CFP rankings came out — they promise to look different than the Associated Press Top 25 does. The CFP selection committee tends to think more highly of SEC teams. Here’s a look at how we see the biggest differences between the two major rankings.

Liberty ranked ahead of Boise State

The AP poll has been generous to the Group of Six teams. The College Football Playoff rankings won’t be as nice. In fact, I expect none to be ranked. At this rate, the CFP committee will most likely wait until after conference championship week to rank a G6 team. I think that team will either be Boise State or the American Athletic Conference champion. Liberty’s only loss is to James Madison, which has imploded, so it's difficult to see them leapfrogging an American team or Boise State.

Boise State running back Dylan Riley | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The AP poll has had Memphis, Liberty, Boise State and New Mexico ranked at various points. Boise State had a chance to solidify a bid and open the door for a second G6 team to get one. That’s out the door now, and it’s probably likely that just Boise State will get in. The Broncos deserve to stay ranked, though I can see the committee punishing them for a bad late-season loss just before conference championship weekend.

Indiana will get knocked out of the bracket

The AP Top 25 has Indiana at No. 12, and I think they’ll drop as low as No. 13. While there’s not much difference between those numbers, the big thing is Indiana will now need a Big Ten championship to make the CFP. There’s no way the Hoosiers will get an at-large bid with Oregon and Iowa lurking. Right now, their USC win is doing a lot of work for them, and if the Trojans lose to UCLA, it will hurt their at-large resume — while also helping them in the messy race for the league title game, because a UCLA loss is a part of several of Indiana's clinch scenarios. The loss to Washington wasn’t good, and in fact gives the committee every reason to bump Indiana down in the rankings.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Josh Hoover (10) passes against the Washington Huskies during overtime at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Indiana has two losses, so that’s not the problem. The problem is, the committee bumped it to No. 9 on an off week. Then, after a win over USC, it lost to unranked Washington. Those are the games the committee expects playoff teams to win. With UCLA losing too, that will force Indiana to earn a conference championship to get back into the field.

Oregon gets back into the CFP field

Oregon’s season went from essentially being over to now having the inside track to getting into the College Football Playoff field. With both UCLA and Indiana losing, they’re now one of the lucky teams to work their way back into the field. The Ducks will have work to do, but they should be one of the 12 teams in the bracket after last weekend’s chaos. It will be interesting to see if Iowa gets in over them, but I think the Ducks get the nod over Iowa for now.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks were the biggest winners of the chaos of this weekend, especially with Ohio State losing yet again. While that does hurt the win it had over Ohio State earlier this year, it also eliminates one more team in their way.

Ole Miss drops out of the rankings

The AP Top 25 has Ole Miss clinging on to a ranking, but I think the CFP selection committee is going to be a bit tougher on the Rebels, who blew out Wofford last week. SEC bias is a real thing, but it feels like other SEC teams will get the benefit of the doubt over them. I think Missouri (which beat Kentucky) replaces them, after Ole Miss was ranked No. 25. I also think Kentucky remains in the top 25 despite a third straight loss. The CFP selection committee loves four-loss SEC teams. Missouri and Kentucky get that benefit, in my opinion.

This year has been about justifying a team's rankings based on who their opponents are, which is why Kentucky will still be ranked and Missouri will be ranked ahead of Ole Miss after beating them in Week 12.