The Big 12 and ACC must be elated because the Big Ten has practically shot itself in the foot when it comes to the conference's College Football Playoff prospects. Three of the top four teams in the Big Ten all lost Saturday, meaning the Selection Committee now has more reason than not to potentially exclude all but the conference's champion from the 12-team field.

No. 14 Ohio State — who inexplicably was placed back on the playoff bubble after a single get-right game against Northwestern — suffered its fourth loss of the year to Nebraska. That eliminated the Buckeyes for the first time in the 12-team era. Then, within minutes of one another, No. 8 Indiana and No. 4 UCLA both lost on the road at Washington and Michigan, respectively.

The Hoosiers now have two losses while UCLA's invincible campaign was finally penetrated, losing another quarterback to injury as well. The only intra-conference benefactors from Saturday's chaos were No. 13 Oregon and No. 15 Iowa, both winners, who will undoubtedly springboard onto the inner edge of the playoff bubble with one week to go.

As things stand, UCLA and Oregon would meet up for an all-former Pac-12 matchup in Indianapolis for the Big Ten title. Indiana and Iowa still have outside chances of qualifying to vie for the conference's playoff auto-bid, but there's actually a very real, very scary nightmare scenario in which the Big Ten only gets its champion into the field and nobody else.

How the Big Ten misses out on having multiple teams in the CFP

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Josh Hoover | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Firstly, it's all going to depend on how the CFP Selection Committee decides to set up the penultimate rankings before conference title games. Should the bubble feature all Big Ten teams, especially with all Week 12 bubble squads like BYU, Wake Forest, Tennessee and Texas Tech winning, it feels like the committee would be teeing up the winner in Indianapolis being the only admittee come December.

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Oregon mostly makes that possible. They have three losses but own an impressive resume which features three ranked wins. If Indiana is ranked No. 12 or worse for Week 13 and nobody above them loses, the Ducks will go to Indianapolis to face UCLA. Iowa would be eliminated from the CFP too because the Hoosiers won't be ranked below them.

As of this moment, it would be UCLA vs. Oregon in the Big Ten title game.



But now UCLA is no lock. It will now have to play USC next week with its third-string QB.



A UCLA loss would open the door for Iowa. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 22, 2026

If the Ducks upset UCLA, who would likely be starting third-string QB Madden Iamaleava, Oregon gets the auto-bid, but the committee would be well within its self-established right to exclude the two-loss Bruins based on the 2023 Florida State precedent. Failing the eye test without the passer that got you this far is a disqualifier.

In this specific scenario, remember, Indiana is ranked outside the field and wouldn't be playing in the conference title game. There's no justifiable way to bump them up into the field, especially with the SEC's top four already cemented and a potential Big 12 third-place finisher in BYU that has a Top Ten win and a slightly better resume than Indiana.

This isn't the only way the Big Ten misses out on having multiple bids either. If a hobbled UCLA loses in Week 13 to a bubble USC team in rivalry week, the Bruins aren't going to Indianapolis. It would be Oregon and Indiana (or Iowa under the right circumstances).

Again, if Oregon lifts the conference trophy for the second time in three seasons, the Hoosiers (or Hawkeyes) would have three losses and probably be the first team outside the field. UCLA would have already dropped outside the Top 11 with a second loss and an underwhelming QB replacement.

All of this is, of course, contingent on every non-Big Ten team expected to be placed in the Top 12 winning in Week 13 and not creating another void. This season is going to be placed in the same rarified air as the chaotic 2007 campaign and it would only be fitting for more complications to be added to the mix as the regular season closes out.