Two Top 10 teams went down by the time the late afternoon games had wrapped on Saturday and it totally threw the College Football Playoff race into chaos. Both of those teams reside in the Big Ten — No. 4 UCLA and No. 8 Indiana — completely reopening the conference title race with just one week left to play.

While the Bruins falling in Ann Arbor was incredibly significant, especially considering quarterback Ty Dieffenbach was stretchered off the field on the first play of overtime, UCLA was ranked No. 4 and may not drop too close to the bubble. Indiana's own overtime loss to Washington will ensure that but the combined uncertainty atop the Big Ten standings will make the Selection Committee's job that much harder.

4 UCLA loses at Michigan

8 Indiana loses at Washington

14 Ohio State loses at Nebraska



CFP bubble teams are jubilant right now. — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) November 22, 2026

CFP bubble situation less clear with one week to go

UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In theory, UCLA won't fall out of the Top 10 but it could easily be given the 2023 Florida State treatment now that head coach Bob Chesney has to resort to his third-string passer. For now, we'll assume the committee only sinks the Bruins a maximum of 6 spots for suffering its first loss of the year in triple-OT.

Indiana, however, with it's second loss probably falls to No. 12 at worst -- especially with bubble residents No. 9 Tennessee, No. 10 BYU, No. 11 Wake Forest and No. 12 Texas Tech all winning on Saturday. Complicating matters is three-loss Oregon at No. 13 who is now within a single victory of qualifying for the Big Ten title game after being written off earlier in the year.

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No. 14 Ohio State lost to Nebraska, its fourth and likely playoff-eliminating loss. No. 15 Iowa was victorious so there could be a three-way log jam of Big Ten teams joining the rest of the bubble contenders. How should the committee sort the madness? Who moves up and how much?

4 teams have a top 5 win:



Auburn

Georgia

Tennessee

BYU — Robby McCombs (@rtmccombs) November 11, 2026

Out of the four bubble teams mentioned before that won, BYU needed multiple extra periods to survive. Only by virtue of its victory over Notre Dame and by default with Indiana losing will the Cougars rise but likely only by one spot to No. 9. Tennessee handled LSU after its inevitable collapse so the committee would likely give the Volunteers, who own two ranked wins, a boost to No. 7 while dropping UCLA to No. 8.

BYU can probably expect to be joined by Texas Tech immediately behind it at No. 10 with the results next week determining which of the two will join Utah in Dallas at the Big 12 title game and which will get knocked back down to No. 12 or worse in the final rankings. Finally, Wake Forest — which has dropped 393 points on its opponents over its last eight victories — will finally earn the respect it deserves. The Demon Deacons should be No. 8 at worst and, provided neither they nor Miami loses in Week 13, lock up a CFP berth.

Then the committee has to determine what to do with Oregon and Iowa. The Hawkeyes have one less loss than the Ducks, but Oregon's resume is miles ahead of Iowa's with three ranked wins. Both of them will likely sit on that No. 11 and No. 12 line with Oregon holding the edge to claim the final at-large bid even if it misses out on the conference title game.

As of this moment, it would be UCLA vs. Oregon in the Big Ten title game.



But now UCLA is no lock. It will now have to play USC next week with its third-string QB.



A UCLA loss would open the door for Iowa. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 22, 2026

We've all seen the committee not follow precedent or make up justification logic on the fly. There's going to be some placement that makes everyone gasp or throw a fit and we should just be prepared for it now. That being said, Saturday's results really did throw a wrench in what was shaping up to be a cruise to the finish for the teams projected into the bracket entering Week 12.