The perfect college football quad box for every Week 5 slate

October brings true fall vibes and, of course, Week 5 of the college football season. And that brings us Alabama vs. Mississippi State, Ohio State vs. Iowa and Florida vs. Missouri as marquee matchups to watch.

No college football Saturday is truly complete without a quad box viewing experience. There are 58 games to follow after all (and we've got picks and predictions for every single one). From the early slate to the late-night kicks, these are the games worth including in your multiview.

Early quad box

The best games to watch kicking off between 12:00 and 1:00 p.m. ET:

(7) Alabama vs. (16) Mississippi State on ABC

(3) Notre Dame vs. North Carolina on ESPN

Michigan vs. Minnesota on FOX

UCF vs. (20) Houston on ESPN2

Why watch Alabama vs. Mississippi State?

Two of the most exciting young quarterbacks in college football are going head-to-head with Alabama's Keelon Russell taking on Mississippi State's Kamario Taylor. The Crimson Tide are three-point favorites on the road but both of these teams are undefeated and looking to make a statement in SEC play.

Why watch Notre Dame vs. North Carolina?

Why watch Notre Dame, a 21-point favorite, take on the 2-1 North Carolina Tar Heels? The Bill Belichick of it all is certainly reason enough. UNC is coming off of a frustrating loss to Clemson, but they've had a bye to prepare for this one. And they're hosting. Could an upset be in the works? Notre Dame has plenty of incentive to avoid a hiccup here.

Why watch Michigan vs. Minnesota?

This one is between two 3-1 Big Ten teams, though the two programs are feeling quite different at the moment. Minnesota just beat Washington on the road, and their only loss is to the now-ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs. Michigan's win over now-unranked Oklahoma has completely lost its luster and they lost to Iowa on a stunning last-second touchdown that felt like karma for the way they survived Western Michigan's upset bid.

Why watch UCF vs. Houston?

Why stop with one 3-1 vs. 3-1 matchup when you can have two? UCF takes on Houston in Big 12 play. The Cougars already have a conference loss to Teas Tech, so they need to take care of business. The Knights face a three-game stretch against ranked Houston, Oklahoma State and BYU. They'll be looking to build some momentum.

Afternoon quad box

The best games to watch kicking off between 3:30 and 4:15 p.m. ET:

(8) Florida at (25) Missouri on ABC

(5) Ohio State at (14) Iowa on CBS

Auburn at (17) Tennessee on ESPN

(24) Kentucky at South Carolina on SEC Network

Why watch Florida vs. Missouri?

Florida is one of the hottest teams in the country, vaulting up into the Top 10 with their win over Ole Miss. Now they've got to prove they deserve to be there on the road against Missouri. Gators running back Jadan Baugh is worth the price of admission alone.

Why watch Ohio State vs. Iowa?

Ohio State has rebounded from their heartbreaking loss to Texas by smashing through their last two opponents. Iowa's defense should provide much more resistance, coming off a road win over Michigan. At this point, why pass up a chance to watch Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith ply his craft?

Why watch Auburn vs. Tennessee?

Tennessee valiantly fell to No. 1 Texas last week. Theoretically, they can take out their frustration on Auburn this week. But the Tigers have started out well under new head coach Alex Golesh. They gave Florida a game, so the Volunteers shouldn't get too comfortable coming in.

Why watch Kentucky vs. South Carolina?

Kentucky may be ranked and hold a record advantage at 3-1 compared to South Carolina's 2-2, but the oddsmakers see something they like in this matchup. The Gamecocks opened as a seven-point favorite (though that line has shrunk to 2.5 points). This should be a tight one to keep an eye on.

Primetime quad box

The best games to watch kicking off between 7:00 and 8:00 p.m. ET:

(4) Miami at Clemson on ABC

Washington at (18) USC on NBC

(10) BYU at TCU on ESPN

(12) Texas Tech at Colorado on FOX

Why watch Miami vs. Clemson?

Few teams in college football this year have looked as unstoppable as Miami. They did have a slightly tricky win over Wake Forest two weeks ago, but their defense is still sound and Darian Mensah and Malachi Toney lead a high-powered offense. Meanwhile, Clemson has looked vulnerable in every game they've played, whether being blown out by LSU or slogging to wins over Georgia Southern, UNC and Cal. Does Dabo Swinney still have it in him to truly compete in the ACC? He's got to prove it against the Hurricanes.

Why watch Washington vs. USC?

Whether it's USC's Lincoln Riley or Washington's Jedd Fisch, a coach is going to be a punching bag on Saturday night. The Trojans are 8.5-point favorites over the Huskies. However, both of these teams are coming off of demoralizing losses, to Oregon and Minnesota, respectively. Watch for the hot seat drama.

Why watch BYU vs. TCU?

BYU is coming off a bye and now sits in the Top 10, but a trip to TCU could provide a surprising test. The Horned Frogs have already lost twice to UNC and UCF, so the Cougars should be considered a clear favorite here. However, oddsmakers only have them separated as a six-point favorite.

Why watch Texas Tech vs. Colorado?

To be honest, the primetime slate isn't great. So we don't have much better to offer you than a potential blowout between Texas Tech and Colorado. But there is intrigue here. If the Buffaloes give the Red Raiders some trouble in Boulder, that'll certainly be worth watching. If it is a lopsided matchup, then Deion Sanders hot seat watch could be activated with a third-straight loss.

Late-night quad box

The best games to watch kicking off between 9:30 and 11:59 p.m. ET:

Baylor at Arizona State on ESPN

Cincinnati at Arizona on FOX

Fresno State at Washington State on USA Network

Texas State at San Diego State on the CW

Why watch Baylor vs. Arizona State?

Both Baylor and Arizona State have one loss already this season, but both of those were against SEC teams. The Sun Devils lost to Texas A&M while the Bears fell to Auburn. With Big 12 play underway, both are still in the running to challenge Texas Tech or BYU for the conference crown.

Why watch Cincinnati vs. Arizona?

Cincinnati is undefeated, though they haven't exactly looked convincing so far. That'll explain why they're a touchdown underdog to Arizona. The Wildcats lost to BYU in Week 2 but they put up a fight. Quarterback Noah Fifita is still worth checking out.

Why watch Fresno State at Washington State?

Fresno State has successfully bounced back from a season-opening drubbing at USC. That includes quarterback Jayden Mandal, who was eaten alive by the Trojans. Since then, he's thrown six touchdowns with no interceptions. But is this rebound real or a reflection of easier competition? Oddmakers aren't convinced, giving 1-3 Washington State a narrow edge in this one. The Cougars have lost more than they've won this year, however, all three of their loses were to Power 4 teams.

Why watch San Jose State vs. Hawai'i?

The alternative is watching Texas State playing a San Diego State team missing half their starters because of a mumps outbreak.