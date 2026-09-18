These 5 College Football Playoff hopefuls are more alive than ever

Michigan and Oregon have been at the forefront of College Football Playoff discussions for slightly different reasons. Michigan is 2-0 but the AP voters don’t have a lot of faith in them, seeing as they dropped out of the poll completely and then resurfaced after beating Oklahoma. Oregon, on the other hand, simply whiffed against Oklahoma State and made their path a bit tougher.

Because of Michigan and Oregon’s inconsistent starts to the season, these teams have every reason to be optimistic about getting into the CFP.

No. 17 Utah Utes

Utah was left out of the College Football Playoff a year ago, though losses to BYU and Texas Tech didn’t really help their case — along with the fact that they didn’t reach the Big 12 title game. There’s a very good chance Utah gets into the CFP this year as long as they handle business. The Utes’ only ranked games on their schedule are against BYU and Houston. Even with one loss, Utah could land in the Big 12 title game this year.

With the losses by Michigan and Oregon, that opens the door for Utah to get in with an at-large bid. Though Michigan hasn’t had a loss yet, they are ranked No. 19 and behind Utah as of now. Oregon’s loss to Oklahoma State is going to hang over them all year and when it comes down to it, the College Football Playoff selection committee will value a ranked loss by Utah – assuming they don’t slip up – over Oregon’s loss to Oklahoma State.

No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa might have the most to gain of any Big Ten team in the CFP race from Michigan and Oregon’s slow start. The Hawkeyes need to beat Michigan in a couple of weeks, but if they do that, they’ll have the head-to-head over Michigan and should be in the driver seat of the CFP race. Their only ranked conference opponents are Michigan and Ohio State in back-to-back weeks.

Iowa doesn’t have to necessarily beat Ohio State, but it does have to beat Michigan. Iowa’s CFP hopes would be very much alive if it beats Michigan. It’s easier said than done, but if there’s any year they might be able to knock off one of the conference heavyweights, this is the year to do it.

No. 20 Missouri Tigers

Missouri Tigers quarterback Austin Simmons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Missouri has a tough schedule, but SEC teams usually get the benefit of the doubt. With two Big Ten teams out of the equation, for now, Missouri has the leg up. Now, this won’t afford them to lose as many games as they want. But they now have the benefit of the doubt with the CFP selection committee between the Tigers, Oregon and Michigan. Missouri has four top 10 teams on their schedule as of now. If they manage to go at least 2-2 against those teams, their argument for an at-large bid becomes a lot stronger.

No. 25 Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia was literally one win away from getting into the College Football Playoff last year. All it had to do was win the ACC title game. That taste is probably still sour in the Cavaliers’ mouths, so this season, they’ll be focused on continuing to climb up the rankings. Fortunately for them, their schedule sets them up for a pretty clear shot to the CFP. The only ranked team on their schedule is SMU at this point.

The Cavaliers don’t have to play Clemson, Miami or Louisville, which makes their path a lot simpler. Now yes, if they lose to any of the crippling teams in the ACC that tremendously hurts their case. That said, even with a loss to SMU, as long as they get to the ACC title game, the CFP selection committee shouldn’t hold that against them. If they reach the ACC title game unscathed, regardless if they win or lose, it will most likely seal their seed in the CFP.

Boise State Broncos

Boise State Broncos quarterback Maddux Madsen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The College Football Playoff selection committee shouldn’t hold the Oregon loss over Boise State as long as the Broncos win their conference and win out. Boise State isn’t ranked for now, but its loss to Oregon shouldn’t keep them out of the CFP. In fact, losing by only seven points should make them the Group of 6 favorite at this point. Between that game and how Western Michigan played Michigan close, it’s hard to say Boise State shouldn’t have the edge over both Oregon and Michigan in the CFP at-large race.

Boise State proved it can hang with a Big Ten and both Oregon and Michigan showed they aren’t nearly as good as they were perceived to start the season.