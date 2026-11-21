Nebraska finally earned a big victory over a ranked team. Ohio State’s disappointing season may have just been put out of its misery.

The first wave of Week 12 kickoffs included one of the day’s most significant results: Nebraska 31, No. 16 Ohio State 28.

The Cornhuskers (7-4, 4-4 Big Ten) beat a Top 25 team for the first time in a decade, snapping a 31-game losing streak to opponents with a number beside their name. That it came at the expense of Ohio State (7-4, 5-3) — which has lost three of four, all to unranked opponents, and will surely fall from their No. 14 perch in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Here’s a look at how that result shuffled the Big Ten’s pecking order:

Updated Big Ten power rankings

UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA Bruins Indiana Hoosiers Oregon Ducks Iowa Hawkeyes Illinois Fighting Illini Wisconsin Badgers USC Trojans Nebraska Cornhuskers Ohio State Buckeyes Minnesota Gophers Northwestern Wildcats Penn State Nittany Lions Michigan Wolverines Washington Huskies Purdue Boilermakers Maryland Terrapins Michigan State Spartans Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Buckeyes drop out of CFP picture

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Ohio State quarterback Luke Fahey | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ohio State was barely hanging on to the CFP bubble after consistently receiving the benefit of the doubt from the selection committee. Sure, the Buckeyes plunged in the rankings after losing to Southern California and Oregon in back-to-back weeks. But they did not fall out, and vaulted up six spots to No. 14 after a 28-19 win over Northwestern last week. They may have run out of slack. It’s hard to see how a four-loss Ohio State team will be anywhere near the playoff bubble when the selection committee unveils its latest rankings Tuesday night.

For Huskers, Top 25 victory a long time coming

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Don’t let the conversation about Ohio State’s late-season collapse overshadow the significance of this 31-28 win for Nebraska and its proud fan base. It had been a long time since the Cornhuskers had beaten a Top 25 opponent — more than a decade, in fact, since that 35-32 upset of then-No. 22 Oregon on Sept. 17, 2016. The Huskers fired two coaches since then in their attempt to get back to the days when beating ranked teams was expected if not outright taken for granted.

It would have been understandable for Nebraska — which let second-half leads slip away against Indiana, Washington and Oregon — for the “here-we-go-again” feeling when Bo Jackson made it a three-point game with 3:52 to play. Credit to quarterback Anthony Colandrea for converting a pair of third downs on the following drive to ensure the Buckeyes wouldn’t get the ball back and wrapping up the kind of victory that Matt Rhule was hired for.

Badgers back?

Credit to Wisconsin. Last week’s loss to Maryland could have been a season-wrecker. They welcomed Colton Joseph back to the starting lineup and routed another Big Ten bottom feeders — Purdue — 42-10. The Badgers (7-4, 5-3) haven’t lost to the Boilermakers since 2003 and have not lost in West Lafayette since 1997. Make it five straight losses for Purdue.