Where Drew Mestemaker fits into the rollercoaster 2027 NFL Draft's QB class

The 2027 NFL Draft is several months away, but what players do this college football season will go a long way toward determining where they will land. With a nice chunk of the season still left, Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker has done himself a lot of favors.

Coming into the season, the QB class was believed to be one of the best in years, but rankings are all over the place. That's where Mestemaker comes in, and he continues to trend in the right direction.

Drew Mestemaker is climbing the 2027 NFL Draft QB rankings

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Going into Week 6, Mestemaker ranked third in the Big 12 in passing yards (1,271), second in passing touchdowns (11), and first in yards per game (317.8). Considering he transferred from North Texas, many evaluators wanted to see how he would look at the Power 4 level, and he hasn't disappointed.

Week after week, Mestemaker has made plays and throws that are impressive. He has an above-average arm that can attack all three levels of the field. He isn't afraid to hunt big plays and has found success doing so.

Entering this week, Mestemaker was tied for first in the FBS in completions (12) of 20-plus air yards. He kept his foot on the gas against UCF. In the 2nd quarter, Mestemaker delivered a dart to receiver Justin Bowick for an 18-yard touchdown. He threaded the needle down the left sideline and placed a perfect pass in the hole shot, as UCF ran cover 2. That coverage in the red zone didn't faze Mesetmaker, throwing a perfect pass between the corner and safety. He also used his legs as a runner again, scoring an 11-yard rushing touchdown.

Mestemaker is still raw (19 career starts and two starts against Power 4 competition), but the tools are evident. There's no question that he has the tools needed to make plays at the NFL level, and how he ranks among other quarterbacks in the nation is closer than people think.

Some other names expected to draw a lot of interest in the draft include Texas' Arch Manning, Notre Dame's C.J. Carr, Oregon's Dante Moore, Ole Miss' Trinidad Chambliss, Ohio State's Julian Sayin, and Miami's Darian Mensah. These guys will likely generate the most first-round buzz, but not everyone will be in play to be the first quarterback taken.

Based on how the season has gone so far, Manning and Moore haven't shown enough to lock them into being the first quarterback off the board, despite the hype around them going into the year.

Meanwhile, Carr, Mensah, and Chambliss are trending up but still need to prove more. Mestemaker also still has work to do, but there's no hiding that he's climbing draft boards. The uncertainty at the top is helping his case, yet he's doing impressive things on a weekly basis.

He has led the Cowboys to a win in four straight weeks, and they could climb into the Top 15 rankings after another win. In Week 6, they defeated UCF 42-28. In that game, he went 19-of-28 for 304 passing yards and two passing touchdowns, in addition to the score on the ground.

He has now thrown for 300-plus yards and multiple touchdowns in each game during this win streak. Mestemaker may be the most intriguing QB prospect in the nation and will rise on draft boards because of it.