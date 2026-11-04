Why Nebraska, LSU and Florida are all on high alert for an upset this week

There are some college football games I like this week, but not enough to make them outright upsets. Ohio State giving 7.5 points to Oregon is one of them. So is UCLA giving 5.5 to Minnesota. But, I found three plays I like a lot more so here are our upset picks of the week.

Nebraska Cornhuskers @ Illinois Fighting Illini

Time: Friday, 8 p.m., FOX

Friday, 8 p.m., FOX Odds: Nebraska -4.5 (-110)

Nebraska -4.5 (-110) Moneyline: Nebraska -188, Illinois +158

The Nebraska Cornhuskers could lose any game they are in, regardless of the opponent. This Friday showdown has them taking on a Fighting Illini team who now has quarterback Kayden Houser back at the helm.

Houser, who was supposed to miss four to six weeks with his injury, came back after just one game to lead Illinois to a win over a bad Maryland team last week.

Nebraska has been unable to find success under Matt Rhule and buyout or not, the administration might need to make a change.

The only thing which has gotten better under Rhule has been recruiting. But the players he has brought in are not performing up to their highest level and are not being developed either. Dylan Raiola, the biggest recruiting win for Rhule, left the school after two years starting to be a backup with Oregon.

Illinois has slipped back this year. But not to the level of Nebraska and the Cornhuskers do not deserve to be favored in this road game. Give me the Illini.

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Yhonzae Pierre | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alabama Crimson Tide @ LSU Tigers

Time: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC Odds: LSU -5.5 (-110)

LSU -5.5 (-110) Moneyline: LSU -210, Alabama +172

LSU is a mystery. Some weeks they come out onto the field and blitz their opponent like they have done to Clemson and most recently Auburn. Other times, they fail to bring their entire game, and they lose to Ole Miss or Kentucky.

Alabama is far better than Clemson or Auburn, and they are also better than Kentucky or Ole Miss. So, this will not be a game where the Tigers can run and hide.

Alabama has started getting back to the way they want to win football games. Their running game is better this season and so is their defense. Quarterback Keelon Russell fits well into the system and he has proven himself through the beginning of the year that he is a solid starter in the SEC.

LSU has a fast defense, and this could cause issues for Russell. If he can find a few plays in the pass game, his own rushing ability along with the strategic usage of his running backs will keep the Tigers secondary off balance and allow for a deep pass to put the Crimson Tide into the win column.

There is no reason to think that LSU is 5.5 points better than Alabama and I am willing to bet that they aren’t. Both teams need this win to avoid a waiting game on selection Sunday to see if they are in the playoffs. But with no more good games remaining after this one, Alabama needs this game just a bit more than LSU and I think they will get it.

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oklahoma Sooners @ Florida Gators,

Time: Saturday, 7:45 p.m. ET, SEC

Saturday, 7:45 p.m. ET, SEC Odds: Florida -6.5 (-105)

Florida -6.5 (-105) Moneyline: Florida -220, Oklahoma +184

Florida, as much as any team in the country, has been a roller coaster this season. While their offense has been good, their defense has been just as leaky — it has lost them games against Missouri and Georgia, and almost cost them against Auburn.

With Ben Arbuckle mercifully let go as the Oklahoma offensive coordinator, Jason Witten will take over the play calling duties and will show what John Mateer can do if he is given a run game to use.

The Sooners offensive line has been spotty at best in 2026. But their defense is still good, and it should be able to hold down a Florida team with ailing stars and one who still does not know who the best quarterback to start the game is.

In another game where a coaching change boost could be in effect, count on Oklahoma to go into The Swamp and take a bite out of the Gators.