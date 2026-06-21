U.S. Open payout distribution 2026: Prize money and purse at Shinnecock Hills

Players who miss the cut still earn $10,000 each, highlighting the tournament's prestige and financial rewards.

The winner will earn $4.5 million, with the runner-up receiving over $2 million and the top four all clearing six figures.

An argument can be made that there is no tougher golf tournament than the U.S. Open, and the fact that this year's tournament is being held at Shinnecock Hills, a notoriously difficult course, only adds to the brutality of it. Wyndham Clark, being the only golfer with a score better than one under par as of this writing, is a prime example of just how tough it is.

Given the stakes at play here, it should come as no surprise to see a massive prize purse. In fact, the purse is set at $1 million above last year's mark. With that in mind, let's see what these golfers are playing for.

How much money does the U.S. Open winner get? Prize money share and total purse

The U.S. Open purse is set for a whopping $22.5 million. That's a $1 million increase from last year's tournament, and it is tied with The Masters for the largest among men's major championships ever. The massive purse means there's money to be won for everyone, and an absurd prize for the winner, especially.

The winner is set to earn a $4.5 million payday, just $100,000 shy of the Masters winner and more than the other major championships, including The Players Championship and any tournaments part of LIV Golf.

U.S. Open payouts distribution by finishing position in 2026

Wyndham Clark | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Here's a look at the full 2026 U.S. Open payouts at Shinnecock Hills by finishing position.

Finishing Position U.S. Open Prize Money Winner $4.5 million 2nd $2.43 million 3rd $1,532,530 4th $1,074,363 5th $894,841 6th $793,443 7th $715,320 8th $640,654 9th $579,815 10th $532,572 11th $486,021 12th $449,379 13th $418,729 14th $386,466 15th $358,812 16th $335,767 17th $317,331 18th $298,895 19th $280,459 20th $262,022 21st $246,121 22nd $230,220 23rd $214,780 24th $200,492 25th $188,048 26th $177,447 27th $169,381 28th $162,237 29th $155,324 30th $148,410 31st $141,497 32nd $134,583 33rd $127,669 34th $121,447 35th $116,377 36th $111,307 37th $106,468 38th $101,859 39th $97,250 40th $92,641 41st $88,032 42nd $83,423 43rd $78,814 44th $74,205 45th $69,596 46th $65,448 47th $61,300 48th $57,382 49th $55,077 50th $52,773 51st $51,390 52nd $50,238 53rd $49,316 54th $48,855 55th $48,394 56th $47,933 57th $47,472 58th $47,012 59th $46,551 60th $46,090 61st $45,629 62nd $45,168 63rd $44,707 64th $44,246 65th $43,785 66th $43,324 67th $42,863

The winning prize is obviously what'll get everyone's attention, and understandably so, but the entire list of prize money is eye-opening. For example, the runner-up goes home with over $2 million, and the top four take home nine figures. Finishing in the top 38 gets you six figures. Heck, even if you finish dead last among the 67 qualifiers, simply qualifying for the U.S. Open results in a $40,000+ paycheck.

That's not too bad. While everyone wants the ultimate prize, getting over $40,000 just for qualifying shows why this is such a prestigious tournament. Only the absolute best of the best can qualify, and they get paid handsomely for doing so.

Somehow, that isn't the most amazing thing about the prize money handed out at the U.S. Open.

How much money do players who missed the cut at the U.S. Open make?

Bryson DeChambeau | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

You read that right - even players who didn't make the cut earn a paycheck. 69 professionals missed the cut, meaning more participants missed getting to play in the U.S. Open than actually made it. Those 69 players still took home $10,000 each, a lofty sum for sure, all things considered.

It's not as if all of the players who missed the cut are completely unrecognizable, either. For example, 2024 U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau missed the cut by one stroke, and he hasn't played in a major in nearly a year now. Even 2021 U.S. Open winner John Rahm, who looked like a sure bet to make the cut, missed out thanks to a rough showing on Friday.

is in cruise control with a six-shot lead as of this writing, but with how hard it is to score at this course, who knows what to expect?

U.S. Open purse history: Winners and their prize money

The U.S. Open has always been a money-making enterprise, but the money only seems to grow by the year. Just look at how this year's prize pool and winner's take-home compares to that in this tournament in recent years.

Year Winner Winner's Prize Money Total Purse 2025 J.J. Spaun $4.3 million $21.5 million 2024 Bryson DeChambeau $4.3 million $21.5 million 2023 Wyndham Clark $3.6 million $20 million 2022 Matt Fitzpatrick $3.15 million $17.5 million 2021 Jon Rahm $2.25 million $12.5 million

While the prize money and purse stagnated last in 2025, it rose again this year, and it's gone way up in the last half-decade. The winner's prize money has doubled from $2.25 million to $4.5 million, and the total purse has nearly doubled from $12.5 million to $22.5 million. That is utterly insane, and shows just how much this sport has grown in recent years.

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