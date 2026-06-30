Is A'ja Wilson playing today? Latest injury update for the Commissioner's Cup final

The Las Vegas Aces punched their ticket to the Commissioner's Cup final, but getting there is only half the battle. They have their eyes on the WNBA's $500,000 prize, which they'd get by defeating the New York Liberty on the big stage, gaining revenge for the Liberty's win against them in 2023.

Doing so is easier said than done though. While the Liberty have had a down year, they went a perfect 6-0 in Commissioner's Cup games this season, and have a history of getting it done in big moments. Making matters tougher for the Aces, they'll be without the best player in the world, A'ja Wilson.

A'ja Wilson is out for the Commissioner's Cup Final

Las Vegas Aces forward Aja Wilson | USA TODAY Sports

This, obviously, is devastating news for an Aces team hoping to add some hardware to its collection. Wilson was ruled out with an ankle injury suffered in Sunday's win, and while head coach Becky Hammon opened the door for her to return later this week, Wilson returning later in the week won't help them in the Commissioner's Cup Final.

This is a frustrating development because not only did Wilson finish Sunday's game after suffering her injury, but she felt as if she'd be fine to suit up for this game. Her inability to play in this game could be the determining factor.

Wilson, the MVP favorite to this point with four MVP trophies already on her ledger, is averaging 25.9 points per game this season on 54.2 percent shooting to go along with 9.4 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.0 blocks. That kind of production is impossible to replace, and against a team like the Liberty with Brianna Stewart and Jonquel Jones in the front-court, the Aces could be in trouble.

Projected Aces starting lineup without A'ja Wilson in Commissioner's Cup Final

Starter Position Bench Chelsea Gray G Jewell Lloyd Jackie Young G Chennedy Carter Stephanie Talbot F Brianna Turner Nalyssa Smith F Kierstan Bell Cheyenne Parker-Tyus F

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus is likely to replace Wilson in the starting lineup, earning her first nod in the first five this season and her first start in parts of two seasons with the Aces. She could be an intriguing X-Factor worth watching in this game, as in the Aces' first matchup against the Liberty, she had 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting to go along with six rebounds in just 17 minutes. She had arguably her strongest performance of the season against this particular opponent.

The Aces will need her to step up, and the same can be said for everyone in that starting lineup. Jackie Young had 19 points (albeit on 19 shots) and seven assists in the first matchup between the Aces and the Liberty, but NaLyssa Smith and Stephanie Talbot were non-factors, and Jewell Lloyd struggled off the bench.

It'll be interesting to see how big an impact Parker-Tyus has in an elevated role, and it'll be interesting to see if Vegas' other starters can pick up even some of Wilson's slack. The Aces' ability to beat the Liberty without Wilson (after losing by double digits to that same team a week ago with her) depends on it.

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