The start of Feast Week is our first major checkpoint in the college basketball world as we are closing out our first month of play. One early storyline is the fact that Duke has looked nothing like the potential title contender we were promised in the preseason polls, struggling mightily against top and even average competition.

While a case could be made that Duke deserved to be dropped out of the AP Top 25 entirely after last week, the Blue Devils are still sitting at No. 16 despite very questionable performances. Let's dive into what else the voters got right and wrong in this week's polls.

Week 4 AP Top 25 College Basketball Rankings

1. Houston Cougars

2. Virginia Cavaliers

3. Florida Gators

4. Illinois Fighting Illini

5. Texas Tech Red Raiders

6. UCLA Bruins

7. Texas Longhorns

8. Arizona Wildcats

9. Tennessee Volunteers

10. UConn Huskies

11. Michigan State Spartans

12. Kansas Jayhawks

13. St. John's Red Storm

14. Vanderbilt Commodores

15. Alabama Crimson Tide

16. Duke Blue Devils

17. Miami (FL) Hurricanes

18. USC Trojans

19. BYU Cougars

20. LSU Tigers

21. Nebraska Cornhuskers

22. Gonzaga Bulldogs

23. Indiana Hoosiers

24. Memphis Tigers

25. Louisville Cardinals

3 Teams ranked too high in the Week 4 AP Top 25 poll

No. 16 Duke Blue Devils

This is the second week in a row that we've covered Duke, whose brand name status led voters to only give them a three-spot drop after getting physically bullied by Michigan State at the Champions Classic. The Blue Devils responded to that game by getting annihilated at home by Illinois and nearly blowing a 13-point halftime lead to Washington State, which was picked 8th in the Pac-12's preseason poll, and were only dropped 11 spots in the poll.

That resume would lead any team not named Duke to fall out of the poll, but the brand name value of the program has led voters to give them the benefit of the doubt. While there is still plenty of time for the Blue Devils to play up to their potential, what they have demonstrated thus far is not worthy of being a Top 50 team in the country, let alone a Top 20 one as the pollsters indicated.

No. 15 Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama Crimson Tide guard Cole Cloer | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nate Oats' team has raced out to a 5-0 start but there are some serious warning signs for Alabama, namely on the defensive end. The Crimson Tide enter their Players Era 16 opener against Baylor allowing 79 points per game, but they have given up 86 points to Arkansas State and 91 to Kennesaw State in home games, which is not a great look for a team touted by many as an SEC contender.

Offense has carried the day for Alabama, which averages nearly 100 points per game, but stepping up in weight class will expose their defensive deficiencies. The fact that the Crimson Tide hasn't lost a game has led them to getting pushed up the polls but their play isn't Top 15 worthy yet.

No. 21 Nebraska Cornhuskers

Like Alabama above them, this is another case where a team keeps getting pushed forward in the polls because they haven't lost a game. Nebraska is 6-0 to start the year, but they needed a buzzer beater from Cale Jacobsen on Sunday to survive a Butler team that had already lost to the two best teams it played (Boise State and Pittsburgh) by double digits.

The only game on Nebraska's schedule this week is a buy game against Southern, so they should be 7-0 before their Big Ten opener against Ohio State on Dec. 2. There haven't been a lot of tests for the Cornhuskers yet so it remains to be seen if they are ready to step up in weight class and prove they belong in the rankings.

3 Teams ranked too low in the Week 4 AP Top 25 poll

No. 10 UConn Huskies

UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It seems the brand power argument only works on Duke because the next two teams took big hits in their ranking for outlier performances against strong power conference teams in true road games. UConn struggled early against Arizona and nearly rallied for a win, but they suffered their first loss of the year and dropped 7 spots to No. 10 overall.

The drop essentially punishes the Huskies for daring to play a strong opponent while teams like Texas sit inside the Top 10 because they're beating up on cupcakes at home. With a date against Duke in Las Vegas on tap it will be interesting to see how much things change next week since the level that UConn has demonstrated thus far is significantly higher than Duke's.

No. 11 Michigan State Spartans

There was no uglier performance last week than the offensive showing Michigan State produced at Tennessee. The Spartans made just nine field goals in the entire game, owing to a combination of great Volunteers' defense and some bad shooting luck as clean looks didn't go down, leading to a nine spot drop from No. 2 to No. 11 this week.

There's no doubt that the Spartans needed to pay an invoice for such a putrid performance but it appears voters gave more weight to how poor they looked against Tennessee than their dominance against Duke in the prior week. If we're judging the whole body of work, one outlier performance shouldn't lead to that big a dip for a team like Michigan State.

No. 25 Louisville Cardinals

Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Voters were still spooked by the second half meltdown Louisville had against Memphis on Nov. 15 (shout out to them for finally ranking the Tigers, but we digress) as the Cardinals dropped two spots after a dominant home win. Seven of the eight halves of basketball that Louisville has played this year have been great, but that one outlier result is costing them a higher place in the polls.

The Players Era 16 offers a big opportunity for Pat Kelsey's great portal experiment to showcase how far it has come, especially with a tough opening matchup against No. 5 Texas Tech. While that game could be a tough one, falling to the Red Raiders may take the Cardinals out of the poll entirely given how voters feel about them.