Feast Week has arrived and college basketball fans are in for a cornucopia of great games. The Players Era 8, which Houston rolled to victory in last week, served as a fine charctuerie board to set up the full on feast of games we're in for over the next seven days.

As expected, the Players Era 8 victory propelled the Cougars to the top spot in the new AP Top 25 poll, which saw a big shakeup after a slew of Top 10 teams lost in the previous week. How will Houston and the rest of the Top 25 fare in their Feast Week festivities?

Read on to find out with a full breakdown of the week's action, with winners listed in bold. Since only one scheduled game is locked in for most of the Feast Week staples, any team participating in an MTE will only have their first game of the week listed in this predictions piece.

AP Top 25 Game Predictions For Feast Week

Monday, Nov. 23

Visiting Team Home Team Game Time (ET) How To Watch Washington No. 19 BYU* 5:00 p.m. ESPN2 Winthrop No. 4 Illinois 8:00 p.m. Big Ten Network Denver No. 12 Kansas 8:00 p.m. ESPN+ Colorado State No. 8 Arizona* 11:30 p.m. ESPN2

*Southwest Maui Invitational - Maui, HI

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Visiting Team Home Team Game Time (ET) How To Watch No. 9 Tennessee Maryland* 3:00 p.m. ESPN No. 17 Miami (FL) TCU* 3:00 p.m. ESPNU Milwaukee No. 3 Florida 7:00 p.m. SEC Network+ No. 14 Vanderbilt Ohio State 7:00 p.m. Peacock Jacksonville No. 23 Indiana 7:00 p.m. Big Ten Network+ No. 5 Texas Tech No. 25 Louisville* 8:00 p.m. ESPN Baylor No. 15 Alabama* 10:00 p.m. ESPN2 Oregon No. 13 St. John's* 10:30 p.m. ESPN No. 22 Gonzaga Kansas State* 12:30 a.m. ESPN

*Players Era 16 - Las Vegas, NV

Game(s) Of The Day

No. 5 Texas Tech Vs. No. 25 Louisville

We're spotlighting the Players Era 16 in both of these games, beginning with a Texas Tech-Louisville showdown. The Red Raiders are all the way up to the Top 5 following a 5-0 start, but they did draw a very tough Louisville team in terms of talent to open up their run at the Players Era.

The Cardinals have the type of rim protector who can cause problems for Texas Tech in Flory Bidunga, who is very familiar with the Red Raiders from his Kansas days. Aside from one miserable half against Memphis it has been smooth sailing for Louisville, which has a chance to live up to their potential with a good run in Las Vegas.

Baylor Vs. No. 15 Alabama

Nate Oats believes in challenging his team in the non-conference, which he is doing again with a return to the Players Era 16, but the Crimson Tide's defense is a bit sloppy early on. Alabama is 5-0 but have given up 86 points at home to Arkansas State and 91 at home to Kennesaw State, which means they can be in some trouble against a sneaky good Baylor team.

The one loss the Bears have thus far is a three-point defeat to a ranked Texas side in San Antonio, showcasing they can compete with elite SEC foes. Baylor also has an explosive offense, averaging 92.4 points per game, and is more than capable of going blow-for-blow in a shootout with Alabama.

Wednesday, Nov. 25

Visiting Team Home Team Game Time (ET) How To Watch No. 2 Virginia Marquette* 12:00 p.m. ESPN Arizona State No. 20 LSU** 2:00 p.m. CBS Sports Network South Carolina No. 18 USC** 4:30 p.m. CBS Sports Network Southern No. 21 Nebraska 5:00 p.m. Big Ten Network No. 24 Memphis Penn State* 5:00 p.m. ESPNU No. 10 UConn No. 16 Duke*** 7:00 p.m. Prime Video

*Battle 4 Atlantis - Nassau, Bahamas

**Acrisure Series - Palm Springs, CA

***Played In Las Vegas, NV

Game Of The Day

No. 10 UConn Vs. No. 16 Duke

The gauntlet continues for Duke, which got a very generous ranking of No. 16 after very sloppy form over the past two weeks. Now they head to Las Vegas for a showdown against Dan Hurley's No. 10 UConn, which knocked them out of the 2026 NCAA Tournament thanks to the heroic buzzer beater from Braylon Mullins.

This season has been a learning experience for Jon Scheyer, who hasn't had to build a team that wins collectively without a superstar in a while. Don't be surprised if this one turns ugly again for the Blue Devils as the Huskies have looked far more cohesive in their early season games than Duke has.

Thursday, Nov. 27

Visiting Team Home Team Game Time (ET) How To Watch Georgetown No. 7 Texas* 2:30 p.m. FS1 Arkansas No. 11 Michigan State 4:30 p.m. CBS Utah State No. 18 USC** 4:30 p.m. CBS Sports Network Saint Mary's No. 6 UCLA* 5:00 p.m. FS1 SMU No. 20 LSU** 7:00 p.m. CBS Sports Network

*Rady Children's Invitational - San Diego, CA

**Acrisure Series - Palm Springs, CA

Game Of The Day

Arkansas At No. 11 Michigan State

Eagles-Cowboys is arguably the worst Thanksgiving game of the NFL slate so college basketball fans may have a chance to gain control of the clicker to get a look at Arkansas-Michigan State in Detroit. The contest could be of major importance for Arkansas, which has already lost its first two power conference clashes against Virginia and Indiana to fall out of the AP Top 25.

This contest will also be a good measuring stick for Michigan State against an athletic team that is capable of playing good defense, the kind of formula that gave them fits in last week's loss to Tennessee. It remains to be seen if wing Jordan Scott, who sat out of their last game to rest a sore shoulder, is going to be available for the Spartans here.

Friday, Nov. 28

Visiting Team Home Team Game Time (ET) How To Watch No. 2 Virginia Xavier* 11:00 a.m. ESPN2 Southern No. 14 Vanderbilt 2:00 p.m. ESPN+ Villanova No. 12 Kansas 5:00 p.m. ESPN2 Western Kentucky No. 4 Illinois 6:00 p.m. FS1 Bowling Green No. 23 Indiana 6:00 p.m. Big Ten Network Oakland No. 1 Houston 7:30 p.m. CBS Sports Network

*Battle 4 Atlantis Signature Series - Nassau, Bahamas

Game Of The Day

Villanova At No. 12 Kansas

In the midst of all the Feast Week festivities its a nice treat to get a matchup between two power conference teams on campus. Black Friday's showdown at Allen Fieldhouse between Villanova and No. 12 Kansas does the trick as the Wildcats continue to test themselves in the non-conference, hoping to build off of a Saturday night victory against Michigan.

The Jayhawks are also looking to add another key result to their resume after finishing as the runners up to Houston in the Players Era 8. Beating Villanova is the expectation so we'll see if the Jayhawks go for style points with a dominant display.

Sunday, Nov. 29

Visiting Team Home Team Game Time (ET) How To Watch No. 24 Memphis Dayton* 1:00 p.m. ESPN Queens University No. 1 Houston 4:00 p.m. ESPN+

*A10/American Showcase