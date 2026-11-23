Feast Week has arrived and college basketball fans are in for a cornucopia of great games. The Players Era 8, which Houston rolled to victory in last week, served as a fine charctuerie board to set up the full on feast of games we're in for over the next seven days.
As expected, the Players Era 8 victory propelled the Cougars to the top spot in the new AP Top 25 poll, which saw a big shakeup after a slew of Top 10 teams lost in the previous week. How will Houston and the rest of the Top 25 fare in their Feast Week festivities?
Read on to find out with a full breakdown of the week's action, with winners listed in bold. Since only one scheduled game is locked in for most of the Feast Week staples, any team participating in an MTE will only have their first game of the week listed in this predictions piece.
AP Top 25 Game Predictions For Feast Week
Monday, Nov. 23
Visiting Team
Home Team
Game Time (ET)
How To Watch
Washington
No. 19 BYU*
5:00 p.m.
ESPN2
Winthrop
No. 4 Illinois
8:00 p.m.
Big Ten Network
Denver
No. 12 Kansas
8:00 p.m.
ESPN+
Colorado State
No. 8 Arizona*
11:30 p.m.
ESPN2
*Southwest Maui Invitational - Maui, HI
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Visiting Team
Home Team
Game Time (ET)
How To Watch
No. 9 Tennessee
Maryland*
3:00 p.m.
ESPN
No. 17 Miami (FL)
TCU*
3:00 p.m.
ESPNU
Milwaukee
No. 3 Florida
7:00 p.m.
SEC Network+
No. 14 Vanderbilt
Ohio State
7:00 p.m.
Peacock
Jacksonville
No. 23 Indiana
7:00 p.m.
Big Ten Network+
No. 5 Texas Tech
No. 25 Louisville*
8:00 p.m.
ESPN
Baylor
No. 15 Alabama*
10:00 p.m.
ESPN2
Oregon
No. 13 St. John's*
10:30 p.m.
ESPN
No. 22 Gonzaga
Kansas State*
12:30 a.m.
ESPN
*Players Era 16 - Las Vegas, NV
Game(s) Of The Day
No. 5 Texas Tech Vs. No. 25 Louisville
We're spotlighting the Players Era 16 in both of these games, beginning with a Texas Tech-Louisville showdown. The Red Raiders are all the way up to the Top 5 following a 5-0 start, but they did draw a very tough Louisville team in terms of talent to open up their run at the Players Era.
The Cardinals have the type of rim protector who can cause problems for Texas Tech in Flory Bidunga, who is very familiar with the Red Raiders from his Kansas days. Aside from one miserable half against Memphis it has been smooth sailing for Louisville, which has a chance to live up to their potential with a good run in Las Vegas.
Baylor Vs. No. 15 Alabama
Nate Oats believes in challenging his team in the non-conference, which he is doing again with a return to the Players Era 16, but the Crimson Tide's defense is a bit sloppy early on. Alabama is 5-0 but have given up 86 points at home to Arkansas State and 91 at home to Kennesaw State, which means they can be in some trouble against a sneaky good Baylor team.
The one loss the Bears have thus far is a three-point defeat to a ranked Texas side in San Antonio, showcasing they can compete with elite SEC foes. Baylor also has an explosive offense, averaging 92.4 points per game, and is more than capable of going blow-for-blow in a shootout with Alabama.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
Visiting Team
Home Team
Game Time (ET)
How To Watch
No. 2 Virginia
Marquette*
12:00 p.m.
ESPN
Arizona State
No. 20 LSU**
2:00 p.m.
CBS Sports Network
South Carolina
No. 18 USC**
4:30 p.m.
CBS Sports Network
Southern
No. 21 Nebraska
5:00 p.m.
Big Ten Network
No. 24 Memphis
Penn State*
5:00 p.m.
ESPNU
No. 10 UConn
No. 16 Duke***
7:00 p.m.
Prime Video
*Battle 4 Atlantis - Nassau, Bahamas
**Acrisure Series - Palm Springs, CA
***Played In Las Vegas, NV
Game Of The Day
No. 10 UConn Vs. No. 16 Duke
The gauntlet continues for Duke, which got a very generous ranking of No. 16 after very sloppy form over the past two weeks. Now they head to Las Vegas for a showdown against Dan Hurley's No. 10 UConn, which knocked them out of the 2026 NCAA Tournament thanks to the heroic buzzer beater from Braylon Mullins.
This season has been a learning experience for Jon Scheyer, who hasn't had to build a team that wins collectively without a superstar in a while. Don't be surprised if this one turns ugly again for the Blue Devils as the Huskies have looked far more cohesive in their early season games than Duke has.
Thursday, Nov. 27
Visiting Team
Home Team
Game Time (ET)
How To Watch
Georgetown
No. 7 Texas*
2:30 p.m.
FS1
Arkansas
No. 11 Michigan State
4:30 p.m.
CBS
Utah State
No. 18 USC**
4:30 p.m.
CBS Sports Network
Saint Mary's
No. 6 UCLA*
5:00 p.m.
FS1
SMU
No. 20 LSU**
7:00 p.m.
CBS Sports Network
*Rady Children's Invitational - San Diego, CA
**Acrisure Series - Palm Springs, CA
Game Of The Day
Arkansas At No. 11 Michigan State
Eagles-Cowboys is arguably the worst Thanksgiving game of the NFL slate so college basketball fans may have a chance to gain control of the clicker to get a look at Arkansas-Michigan State in Detroit. The contest could be of major importance for Arkansas, which has already lost its first two power conference clashes against Virginia and Indiana to fall out of the AP Top 25.
This contest will also be a good measuring stick for Michigan State against an athletic team that is capable of playing good defense, the kind of formula that gave them fits in last week's loss to Tennessee. It remains to be seen if wing Jordan Scott, who sat out of their last game to rest a sore shoulder, is going to be available for the Spartans here.
Friday, Nov. 28
Visiting Team
Home Team
Game Time (ET)
How To Watch
No. 2 Virginia
Xavier*
11:00 a.m.
ESPN2
Southern
No. 14 Vanderbilt
2:00 p.m.
ESPN+
Villanova
No. 12 Kansas
5:00 p.m.
ESPN2
Western Kentucky
No. 4 Illinois
6:00 p.m.
FS1
Bowling Green
No. 23 Indiana
6:00 p.m.
Big Ten Network
Oakland
No. 1 Houston
7:30 p.m.
CBS Sports Network
*Battle 4 Atlantis Signature Series - Nassau, Bahamas
Game Of The Day
Villanova At No. 12 Kansas
In the midst of all the Feast Week festivities its a nice treat to get a matchup between two power conference teams on campus. Black Friday's showdown at Allen Fieldhouse between Villanova and No. 12 Kansas does the trick as the Wildcats continue to test themselves in the non-conference, hoping to build off of a Saturday night victory against Michigan.
The Jayhawks are also looking to add another key result to their resume after finishing as the runners up to Houston in the Players Era 8. Beating Villanova is the expectation so we'll see if the Jayhawks go for style points with a dominant display.
Sunday, Nov. 29
Visiting Team
Home Team
Game Time (ET)
How To Watch
No. 24 Memphis
Dayton*
1:00 p.m.
ESPN
Queens University
No. 1 Houston
4:00 p.m.
ESPN+
*A10/American Showcase