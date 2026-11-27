The 2027 NBA Draft class will not generate the same buzz as the class of 2026, but there are still a ton of talented players throughout college basketball who demand your attention — and the attention of NBA scouts.

Let's start with the creme de la creme, spotlighting the best prospect on every team ranked in the AP Top 25:

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25. Louisville: Obinna Ekezie Jr.

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Early NBA Draft outlook: Mid first-round pick

Obinna Ekezie Jr. reclassified to the 2026 recruiting class and joined Louisville's stacked frontcourt. Minutes are scarce behind top transfer addition Flory Bidunga, but Ekezie has already picked up steam in NBA Draft circles with his 7-foot-2 frame, prodigious shot-blocking and flashes of 3-point shooting — a potent combination.

Ekezie hasn't impacted the offensive glass like you'd expect from such a large human, and his role is limited in scope. His 2.1 assist percentage is comically low, and speaks to how little Louisville trusts him to execute complex decisions on offense. Still, as a play-finisher and malleable defensive anchor, there's much to project forward.

24. Memphis: Fred Smith Jr.

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Early NBA Draft outlook: Back to school

A foot injury has held freshman Fred Smith Jr. out for Memphis' first month, but he's expected back soon and his impact should be immediate. He's an oddball player — a muscular wing who lives in the mid-range and post areas, relying on strength and footwork to carve out arrhythmic finishes. NBA teams will want to see Smith expand out to the 3-point line consistently, but his touch, craft and IQ should transcend worries about a non-traditional skill set.

Smith is a rugged defender and an excellent rebounder on the wing. His ability to render quick decisions and deliver creative, quick-hitting passes will help grease the wheels on Memphis' offensive process.

23. Indiana: Aiden Sherrell

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Early NBA Draft outlook: Back to school

Aiden Sherrell is enjoying a breakout season with Indiana after two under-the-radar campaigns at Alabama. He presents an easy pitch to NBA scouts as a bouncy 7-footer who can catch lobs or step out behind the 3-point line with confidence.

There are drawbacks — he needs to improve his finishing below the rim and show more physicality on the glass — but stretch bigs are all the rage, and Sherrell will earn second-round looks, now or down the road, if he can boost his credibility on defense.

22. Gonzaga: Davis Fogle

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Early NBA Draft outlook: Mid first-round pick

Davis Fogle will benefit from Gonzaga's reputation for developing high-feel and scalable NBA role players. He checks so many boxes with his size and skill on the wing, whether it's passing out of the pick-and-roll, timely relocations, attacking closeouts, or competitive defense.

Fogle has jacked up his 3-point volume in a featured role; if he can start hitting those shots more consistently, that will be the cherry on top for scouts. He does not turn the ball over, despite a sense of adventure to his passing. He can put the ball on the floor, finish with craft below the rim, and generally provide a sense of connectivity on offense, able to shapeshift in his role and impact winning in a variety of ways.

21. Nebraska: Pryce Sandfort

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Early NBA Draft outlook: Late first-round pick

Pryce Sandfort led Nebraska to new and exciting heights last season, and he's back for more of the same as a senior. The baseline appeal remains Sandfort's size and knockdown shooting, able to curl off screens, work DHOs and hit tough 3s on the move. But he's also showing growth as a playmaker, taking on more ball-handling reps without sacrificing his pristine 8.2 percent turnover rate.

Sandfort plays a very efficient and intelligent brand of basketball. He's also 15-for-17 (88.2 percent) at the rim, with only a third of those attempts being assisted. If he can continue to get downhill against closeouts and scoop out below-the-rim finishes, despite his athletic limitations, NBA scouts may be able to imagine a higher ceiling than initially expected.

20. LSU: Michael Ruzic

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Early NBA Draft outlook: Late first-round pick

A couple years after breaking into NBA Draft conversations with Joventut in Spain, Michael Ruzic came stateside to play under Will Wade at LSU. He's still just 20, with a smooth jumper and impressive agility for a 7-footer. Ruzic has added critical strength as well, bolstering his functionality as a rim protector and a legitimate stretch five.

He's scoring efficiently inside and out. He's hammering the glass on both ends. He's flashing as a passer. In this modern NBA, where cross-positional skill is at an all-time premium, Ruzic's ability to contribute in so many areas could send him skyrocketing up draft boards.

19. BYU: Bruce Branch III

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Early NBA Draft outlook: Lottery pick

Bruch Branch III feels almost prototypical — a big, rangy wing with a smooth jumper, flashes of secondary creation and strong ancitipation skills on defense. He can swoop in for help-side blocks. He can feast on backdoor cuts or out in transition; he can hit spot-up 3s and attack errant closeouts. He's also extremely young, with a lot of room for growth. In such a weak class, that theoretical upside will hold extra appeal to certain front offices.

There is downside, of course. Branch is still developing physically; he can't really drive through contact and he can get pushed off his spot defensively. He's in the early stages of development, with a history of fading into the background for long stretches on the floor, despite his standout physical traits. Branch will require patience, but he's already producing plenty of flashes for a competitive BYU squad.

18. USC: Alijah Arenas

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Early NBA Draft outlook: Mid first-round pick

Alijah Arenas looks so composed and comfortable now compared to his erratic freshman campaign, which came on the heels of a frightening preseason car accident. Arenas is scoring more efficiently at all three levels, with some of the most refined footwork and ball-handling craft in college basketball. He's manipulating defenders and earning consistent trips to the free throw line, while also scoring prolifically off the ball.

There will be questions about Arenas' defensive consistency; others will also wonder if he's a true load-bearing offensive talent, as he's not a natural facilitator. That said, Arenas is not turning the ball over and he's showing that he does not need to dominate possessions in order to put points on the board or make an impact. He's so far ahead of the curve as a scorer. If the ancillary skills come along even a little bit, Arenas presents real star upside in a class short on it.

17. Miami FL: Shelton Henderson

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Early NBA Draft outlook: Back to school

Shelton Henderson was a draftnik favorite last season, although he never built up the necessary momentum to declare. In today's NIL era, odds are Henderson will end up a three- or four- (or five?) year college player. Even so, it's never too early for NBA teams to keep tabs. Henderson's physical tools are outlier quality. He's built like a middle linebacker, with incredible power and explosiveness in the open floor.

Henderson is already making huge strides as a sophomore. He's playing more like a connector, with improved spatial awareness and passing acumen in the middle of the floor. He's imposing his will on the glass. The defense can look absolutely overwhelming against subpar college athletes. If Henderson continues on his current trajectory, perhaps he does end up in the NBA sooner than later. There aren't too many wings as blessed physically as he is.

16. Duke: Patrick Ngongba II

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Early NBA Draft outlook: Lottery pick

It feels like Duke always has a freshman superstar to dream on, but there's no Cooper Flagg or Cameron Boozer this season (17-year-old phenom Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje won't be draft-eligible until 2028). How about the big man who played so well off of Flagg and Boozer instead? Patrick Ngongba has a case for the top center in the class, pairing excellent rim protection with textbook interior scoring and a knack for distributing from the mid-post area.

Ngongba will need to overcome a worrisome history of foot injuries, but he's otherwise a pretty bulletproof center prospect. He's finishing better, playing with force on the interior. He's a legitimate playmaking hub and connector, which is always a rare attribute in a center. Ngongba is even flirting with the 3-point line, which is always a fun development.

15. Alabama: Amari Allen

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Early NBA Draft outlook: Lottery pick

Amari Allen passed on a potential first-round selection last summer in favor of another NIL check — and a bigger role in Alabama's spacious, pro-style system. So far, so good, as Allen has ratcheted up his playmaking as the centerpiece of the Tide offense. He's putting up passing numbers (36.3 AST% to 5.9 TOV%) we'd typically associate with elite guard prospects, with better rim finishing (70.6 percent) and a spike in free throw rate.

He's not the most explosive athlete, but Allen can dribble off-beat to gain the advantage. He's not the most disruptive defender, nor is he a great positional rebounder, but NBA teams ought to salivate over a wing as smart and skilled as Allen; he won't shoot 50 percent on 3s all season, but a sustained heater with his jump shot will only strengthen his case as a potential lottery pick.

14. Vanderbilt: Tyler Tanner

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Early NBA Draft outlook: Late first-round pick

Tyler Tanner is much better than a late first-round pick in my book, but even in this age of analytics, certain aesthetic biases will impact NBA front offices. And it's understandable to a degree, as there are basically zero NBA comps for the Vanderbilt junior — a skinny, sub-6 foot guard who's not an elite shooter or a super high-volume facilitator. Everything we know about draft evaluation tells us to fade Tanner.

But man, he's special. There are always outliers and the best front offices find them, even when the cards are stacked in opposition. Tanner is a superb athlete, finishing 79.3 percent at the rim and mixing in a steady diet of dunks, despite his dimunitive frame. He's a hellacious and disruptive defender. He renders rapid-fire decisions and never lets the offense stagnate. Tanner's IQ and functional athleticism are a rare combo, and all the signs point to him becoming an effective NBA point guard if you can look beyond the surface-level unconventionality.

13. St. John's: Tounde Yessoufou

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Early NBA Draft outlook: Late first-round pick

Tounde Yessoufou was viewed as a potential one-and-done candidate at Baylor last season and he put up the raw numbers to back it up. In the end, concerns around his underdeveloped handle and decision-making — plus iffy shooting — quelled his momentum enough to encourage a second college campaign. He transferred to St. John's to play under Rick Pitino, which may have been the best decision of Yessoufou's fledgling career.

Many of the same flaws exist, but Yessoufou is doing more with a less demanding role. The defense really pops; he's a brick wall at the point of attack and active in passing lanes. He's crashing the glass and doing more of the little things, the role player things, that NBA teams covet. If Yessoufou's shooting continues to trend up like it is, with the occasional flashes of battering-rim physicality as a slasher, he could cement his first round claim for 2027.

12. Kansas: Tyran Stokes

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Early NBA Draft outlook: Top-five pick

Tyran Stokes is the early favorite to land No. 1 on draft night, although the talented freshman will face stiff competition. Stokes arrived at Kansas shrouded in off-court "character" concerns; while not unwarranted, many of those concerns have melted away (or at least subsided a great deal) with how he's handling his business. Stokes looks engaged on both ends. He's progressing as an outside shooter, which should unlock his special downhill scoring and playmaking.

Stokes is a singular athlete at 6-foot-7 and 230 pounds; his blend of power and creativity is easy to hype up in a draft where so few prospects boast obvious star power. He's a beast in transition. His rebounding and defense are already exceeding preseason expectations. Scouts will want to see Stokes cut down on turnovers and sustain his 3-point shooting over a broader sample size, but he makes a few plays every night that leave your jaw on the floor.

11. Michigan State: Jordan Scott

Jordan Scott - Michigan State Spartans | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Early NBA Draft outlook: Late first-round pick

Jeremy Fears Jr. is the headliner in East Lansing and a proper first-round pick in his own right, but sophomore Jordan Scott has erupted out of the gate with an incredible blend of high-volume shooting and defensive playmaking. He's a true impact 3-and-D wing for a league that values the archetype, but seldom finds players who meet the necessary thresholds on both ends.

The “Three and D” archetype is one of the foremost clichés in basketball discourse.



Few players shoot threes at a high enough volume and defend at a high enough level to earn that billing.



Jordan Scott may be one of the rare cases.



57.5 3PAR, 3.9 STL, 8.1 BLK% prior to… pic.twitter.com/wArJKXqhd9 — Latif Love (@realLatifLove) November 26, 2026

Scott's anticipation and activity on the defensive end are elite. He's mostly a spot-up shooter, but a gorgeous high release — and a 42.9 percent success rate so far — will capture NBA attention. He's also 10-of-10 at the rim this season, with the hops to serve as a lob threat on backdoor cuts or out in transition. Mix in a low turnover rate and solid rebounding numbers, and Scott has all the indicators for role player success at the next level.

10. UConn: Colben Landrew

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Early NBA Draft outlook: Lottery pick

Colben Landrew is a former football player with the 236-pound frame and the knockout physicality to show for it. He already excels on the margins; Landrew forces turnovers on defense, protects the rock on offense and creates second-chance points with his activity on the glass. He's still figuring out his role at the college level, but few programs maximize their individual pieces better than UConn. The arrow is pointing up.

Landrew has a smooth jumper that should translate to better 3-point numbers in time (he's shooting 20 percent on 3s but 86.4 percent on free throws). He can beat closeouts, using his strength and footwork to put defenders in jail, create lanes to the basket and finish through contact. He will probably never be much of a creator, but as a finisher, connector and an energizer, Landrew has a clear path to success at the next level.

9. Tennessee: Juke Harris

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Early NBA Draft outlook: Back to school

Juke Harris was on the borderline between first- and second-round consideration last season at Wake Forest, but he transferred to Tennessee instead. So far, Harris has struggled to match last season's scoring efficiency and production; he's averaging 8.5 points on 30.3 percent shooting after putting up 21.4 points per game as a sophomore. You couldn't script a much worse start.

It's too early to abandon all hope, however, and Tennessee frankly is not a team with robust NBA talent (Terrence Hill Jr. and DeWayne Brown II are interesting names to watch, though). Harris needs to improve as a defender and ideally ramp up as a facilitator, but it's still pretty rare for 6-foot-7 wings to match his ball-handling craft, rim pressure and foul-drawing.

8. Arizona: Motiejus Krivas

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Early NBA Draft outlook: Lottery pick

Arizona has three potential lottery picks for my money: freshman Caleb Holt, sophomore Ivan Kharchenkov and senior Motiejus Krivas. While it was Holt — a five-star recruit viewed as a top challenger to Tryan Stokes for No. 1 pick honors — who began the season as Arizona's projected top prospect, Mo Krivas has the momentum right now. This was always a weaker class, which means Krivas' age is less of a factor when weighed against his outsized impact on both ends of the floor.

Krivas is the most dominant rim protector in college basketball right now. Beyond the gaudy block numbers (10.2 BLK%), Krivas is big, mobile and completely in tune with Arizona's scheme. Opponents typically opt out of challenging him at the rim; he exerts a fear factor that very few defenders can match. Krivas has also improved meaningfully as a finisher and as a processor on the short roll. He's playing his role to maximum effect. There's no reason to believe he won't improve an NBA team from day one.

7. Texas: Matas Vokietaitis

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Early NBA Draft outlook: Late first-round pick

Matas Vokietaitis gained a lot of national attention during Texas' surprise March Madness run last spring. Now his junior campaign is off to a monster start, and NBA scouts are bound to pay attention. Vokietaitis still faces questions about his defensive projection at the next level — he's strictly a drop coverage big, and not the most agile or explosive at that — but it's hard to ignore such a prodigous output in other areas.

Vokietaitis might be the best offensive rebounder in college basketball. He's picking up a ton of second-chance points and bending the possession battle in Texas' favor. He is also a straight-up bulldozer in the post, with an unbelieveable mix of power, footwork and touch. Vokietaitis could stand to improve as a passer when he's faced with a crowd, but as NBA offenses learn to embrace the advantages of a walking size mismatch on the block, Vokietaitis could have a lot of fans toward the back half of the first round.

6. UCLA: Joe Philon III

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Early NBA Draft outlook: Back to school

Joe Philon III — a cousin of 2026 first-round pick Labaron Philon Jr. — is a four-star recruit who has quickly forced his way into the one-and-done conversation, despite muted interest coming out of high school. He will face an uphill battle on that front, and will probably still end up as a multi-year college star, but Philon's skill set has mass appeal. He's a rangy, spring-loaded wing who's wreaking havoc on defense, crashing the glass, rim-running and hitting 45.5 percent of his 3s (albeit on low volume).

Philon's shooting is still more of a question mark. He needs to ramp up his volume and the overall touch indicators aren't great (50 percent on free throws and little mid-range threat to speak of). Even without a super reliable jumper, however, Philon is approaching outlier status with his defensive playmaking (8.1 BLK%, 6.4 STL%) and he's uber-efficient at the rim (86.4 percent), with great timing and explosiveness as a cutter and lob threat. Philon continues to produce out in transition and on the margins, in areas that more analytically-driven front offices really value. He is most certainly a name to watch, especially since Serbian phenom Nikola Kusturica is not draft-eligible until 2028.

5. Texas Tech: JT Toppin

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Early NBA Draft outlook: Second-round pick

JT Toppin was a titanic force in the Texas Tech frontcourt last season, but a torn ACL halted his momentum and stifled draft interest. He still has not returned to practice and he could be out a while longer, so Toppin is battling against his own body — not to mention his peers — to get back on NBA radars. Still, Toppin's body of work stands out and he deserves your consideration, even after such a monumental setback.

In a perfect world, Toppin would be healthier and a more proven shooter at this stage of his career. Unfortunately, NBA teams will need to focus on the strengths that do exist: crafty face-up scoring and post work, with a hearty presence on the glass and real chops as a weak-side rim protector. Toppin was the engine behind a very good Red Raiders team before the injury. If he can return for the second half of the campaign, hopefully that gives him the runway to rebuild his stock.

4. Illinois: Quentin Coleman

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Early NBA Draft outlook: Top-five pick

Is Quentin Coleman the best prospect in college basketball? The answer might be yes. Coleman was on the ascent well before he arrived in Champaign, but he's currently the only freshman producing like a No. 1 pick. He leads college basketball in box plus-minus (17.2); he's shooting 79.4 percent at the rim with only 14.8 percent of those attempts being assisted. He's also a knockdown shooter, both off the dribble and off the catch.

It's becoming harder to poke holes in Coleman's skill set. He needs to add strength, but he's a wiry ball-handler with the quickness to skate downhill and the shiftiness to navigate traffic. He competes hard for rebounds and makes his presence felt on defense. Strength is a problem, but physicality — or a willingness to play physically — is not. He's creating turnovers on defense and suppressing them on offense, despite carrying heavy usage as a teenager. There's a lot going for Coleman right now, and he's in the perfect situation at Illinois.

3. Florida: Thomas Haugh

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Early NBA Draft outlook: Mid first-round pick

Thomas Haugh was viewed as a potential lottery pick last season, but he turned down his NBA opportunity to run it back at Florida, hoping to avenge a premature March Madness exit on a team chock-full of familiar faces. It was an admirable competitive decision, even if it means Haugh will be held to a higher standards by draft evaluators at 23 years old. Age is but a number, but Haugh has never really expanded his skill set.

Plenty of teams (especially contenders) will gravitate toward a plug-and-play, 6-foot-9 wing who can bury spot-up 3s, run the floor, finish above the rim and play defense. Haugh checks a lot of role player boxes. He's not the most disruptive defender, but he makes an impact with his size and timing. He's a fluid transition scorer and straight-line driver. NBA scouts will want to see him sustain his current 3-point success over a full season, and perhaps increase his playmaking footprint, but Haugh is undeniably one of the best players in college basketball, with a lot of experience to lean on.

2. Virginia: Johann Grunloh

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Early NBA Draft outlook: Back to school

Johann Grunloh came over from Germany last season and immediately established himself as one of the top shot-blockers in college basketball. That will be the root of his appeal to NBA teams. He imposes his will on the back line (11.6 BLK%), with the strength and anticipation skills to properly anchor a defense.

Grunloh is still progressing on the other end, but he's comfortable floating out to the 3-point line and he's an impactful offensive rebounder. He will put his shoulder down and play through contact on the block. Grunloh has pretty advanced feel for his age, even if he's mostly a nuts-and-bolts kind of player. There's potential for a first-round bid, but odds are he ends up really coming onto NBA radars as a junior or senior.

1. Houston: Arafan Diane

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Early NBA Draft outlook: Late first-round pick

Houston is the best team in college basketball, with standout wins over both Kansas and Florida already. Arafan Diane has not factored into their success all that much, but the 7-foot, 280-pound behemoth has made a decent impression. He's too much for most defenders to handle in the post, which leads a steady diet of free throws. Those will only increase in volume as he refines his footwork and improves his conditioning.

The latter part will be paramount to Diane's success this season, and whether or not he ultimately ends up as a one-and-done prospect. He needs to get up the floor quicker and work to impose his will more frequently, particularly on the defensive glass (6.0 DREB% for a player with his physical tools is unacceptable). It's early in the season, though, and Diane has some pretty nifty touch and passing vision on top of his Hulk-esque strength. Once he's up to speed, his star could rise quite rapidly.