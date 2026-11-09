4 Elly De La Cruz backup plans the Red Sox should already be targeting

Injuries and inefficiency have made the Trevor Story era a forgettable period for the Boston Red Sox, though it may finally be nearing an end. The two-time Silver Slugger is entering his final guaranteed season, and the Red Sox can decline his 2028 club option ($25 million) while only enduring a $5 million buyout.

Assuming that the Red Sox are interested in replacing Story this offseason, they should aim for the stars. The Reds’ Elly De La Cruz makes perfect sense, though Cincinnati hasn’t signaled it’s open to moving the two-time All-Star infielder. He’d almost certainly cost Boston big time ahead of his age-25 season, but we definitely suggest Craig Breslow pursue the dynamic 30-30 threat.

But what happens if the Red Sox can’t add De La Cruz this winter? We have you covered with more potential shortstop options.

Honorable mention: CJ Abrams, SS, Washington Nationals

Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We’re listing Abrams as an honorable mention only because his long-term status in Washington remains unclear. The Nationals just extended outfielder Jacob Young after a surprising 76-win season, and they appear motivated to contend for a Wild Card berth next year. Trading Abrams, who just turned 26 and is under team control for another three seasons, is far too risky for our liking.

That said, Abrams wasn’t pleased when the Nationals considered moving him to second base this past summer. Could that lead to further bad blood, especially if Washington believes it can acquire a massive haul for the two-time All-Star shortstop? You can’t blame anyone wanting to add an infielder fresh off his first 30-30 season and a career-best .834 OPS.

Amed Rosario, IF, free agent (played for New York Yankees in 2026)

New York Yankees third baseman Amed Rosario | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rosario, who recorded 0.5 bWAR in nearly 400 games since the start of 2023, is our obligatory utilityman choice. By no means is he a flashy pick, and he’s admittedly far better suited as a versatile bench option. The Yankees used him primarily at third base this season, and he’s played shortstop sparingly since leaving Cleveland in 2023.

So why did the 10-year vet earn a spot here? Boston likely needs to replace veteran starting pitcher Sonny Gray, and ownership may not want to give up significant assets to help their rotation and middle infield. Rosario, who turns 31 on Nov. 20, could succeed Isiah Kiner-Falefa as the Red Sox’s do-it-all infielder.

Jacob Wilson, SS, Athletics

Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hey, we’re just the messenger here. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale suggested on Monday that the A’s — who signed Wilson to a seven-year, $70 million contract this past February — may not view the All-Star shortstop as untouchable. Considering that the A’s have lost at least 90 games in four of the last five seasons, you’d think they’d want to keep their young assets.

“There’s certainly zero urgency to trade him, but the A’s are desperate for starting pitching, and he is a fabulous trade chip,” Nightengale nonetheless wrote.

If the Red Sox built a trade package around veteran pitcher Brayan Bello and a top-15 prospect, would that be enough to land Wilson? If we were the A’s, we’d ask about 2025 second-round pick and shortstop prospect Henry Godbout, who had a .932 OPS in nearly 300 plate appearances (split between Class A, High-A, and Double-A) and placed No. 6 on MLB Pipeline’s most recent Red Sox rankings.

J.P. Crawford, SS, free agent (played for Seattle Mariners in 2026)

Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Crawford turns 32 in January, and he’s your typical veteran bounceback candidate. He quietly averaged 3.6 BWAR and a .716 OPS from 2021-25 before his numbers torpedoed this season, though he wasn’t alone in underperforming for the 86-loss Mariners. The 2013 first-round pick also began seeing reps at third base, for whatever that’s worth.

The one thing working in Crawford’s favor, at least from the Red Sox’s perspective, is that he typically stayed healthy since becoming a full-time player in 2020. He worked through hand and wrist problems this past season but finished the year healthy.

Ozzie Albies, 2B, Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another offseason, another time we’ve suggested a team acquire Albies and try him at shortstop. We’re not sure what’s more fascinating: the fact he’s played 1,183 of his 1,190 games at second base (with the others coming as a DH or pinch-hitter), or that he just finished his 10th season.

Of course, the Red Sox could keep Albies at second and give Story one last chance at shortstop. Keep in mind, though, that the four-time All-Star has a full no-trade clause and hasn’t hinted he wants to leave Atlanta.