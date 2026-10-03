Four reasons the white-hot Yankees could derail a Dodgers three-peat

For the second time in three years, we have a shot at seeing the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers battle it out in the World Series. Both teams continue the postseason this weekend, with the Yankees facing the Rays in the ALDS and the Dodgers welcoming the Braves for an NLDS clash.

Only seven wins separate those four teams — and the other four still alive — from the pennant, and the Yankees looked sharp in their Wild Card Series sweep of the rival Red Sox. Even with Aaron Judge still on the mend, the 27-time World Series champions are built to capture only their third pennant since the start of 2004.

And while casual fans may think Shohei and the Dodgers are guaranteed a third consecutive title, don’t rule out the Yankees just yet.

Welcome to the Yankees’ George Lombard Jr. experience

New York Yankees shortstop George Lombard Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Somewhere out there is a baseball fan feeling old because they’re watching George Lombard Sr.’s son play for the Yankees. If it’s any consolation, the 2023 first-round pick began his playoff career with four hits — three coming in Game 1 — and three runs scored against the Red Sox. Yep, he belongs, and he clearly can handle the New York spotlight.

Although Lombard’s defensive issues were a significant talking point down the stretch, he handled all seven chances without an error. He also became the youngest Yankees shortstop to start a playoff game at 21 years and 119 days old.

“It’s really cool,” Lombard said following the Wild Card Round. “There’s been a lot of countless legends that have come and played in the pinstripes so it’s really cool.”

How can you complain when you have Cam Schlittler and Max Fried?

New York Yankees pitcher Max Fried | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No, we’re not forgetting Carlos Rodón or Gerrit Cole, the latter of whom is expected to start Game 1. But Schlittler showed why he’s the presumptive AL Cy Young winner by dominating the Red Sox yet again, allowing only two runs and one walk over 20.2 career postseason innings.

Elbow injuries limited Fried to 20 starts, though his 2.80 ERA and 24.0 percent strikeout rate were both in line with last year’s 2.86 ERA and 23.6 percent strikeout marks. Schlittler is expected to start Game 2, with Fried, Rodón, or Cole likely to follow in Game 3 (depending on who starts the ALDS opener).

The Jazz Chisholm and Austin Wells comeback trains are back on

New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wednesday’s Game 2 showed exactly why Chisholm, who reached base three times and recorded two steals, could still command a multi-year deal this offseason. Injuries and a sharp reduction in power make it easy to forget how electrifying the two-time All-Star second baseman is, both as a player and an energetic personality. He marches to the beat of his own drum, and the Yankees need that balance of power, speed, and enthusiasm.

As for Wells, look who finally won back Yankees fans’ support. The embattled catcher quietly hit .229 with a .787 OPS in the second half, drastically up from his .155 and .504 marks over his first 66 games. Any concerns about that being a flash in the pan ended — or at least temporarily paused — after the fourth-year backstop went 3-for-6 with four RBIs in the Wild Card Series.

Imagine telling someone immediately following the trade deadline that Wells and Chisholm are among the Yankees’ most intimidating bats entering the ALDS.

We don’t talk enough about David Bednar and the Yankees’ bullpen

New York Yankees pitcher David Bednar (53) slaps hands with catcher Ali Sánchez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not only did the Yankees bullpen’s 3.13 ERA lead baseball, but it ranked considerably above the second-place Brewers’ 3.22 mark. Bednar was fantastic in his first full Yankees season, racking up 35 saves — the most by a Yankees closer since Arolis Chapman’s 37 in 2019 — and a 2.47 ERA in 69.1 innings. He’s a pending free agent who has set himself up to cash in, and we’ll see whether the Yankees pay up.

Keep your eyes on Paul Blackburn, who pitched to a career-best 1.69 ERA — nearly three full runs fewer than his lifetime 4.46 ERA — in 85 innings. Although his 9.8 percent walk rate is concerning, he’s carved out a Luke Weaver-type role as a reliable swingman.