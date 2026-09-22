A powerful nor’easter could wreck the Cubs’ Wild Card plans in Boston

With as many rain delays as we've written this year, you'd hope the worst of the weather would be behind us. That couldn't be further from the truth, as a powerful nor'easter makes its way towards the East coast. The end result could be a litany of MLB games delayed, and perhaps some end-of-season issues for the Chicago Cubs as they travel to take on the Boston Red Sox.

Thankfully for the rest of baseball, the Red Sox-Cubs series includes just about the only games on the schedule that could be royally screwed by this major storm. Sure, the Yankees play at home over the weekend, but they're hosting the Orioles and should have the top AL Wild Card spot well in hand. The Mets are on the road in Washington and, quite frankly, ought to end their season early as a gift to the fanbase. Even the Red Sox, the team hosting Chicago, should have their postseason spot all but secure by the weekend. And while the Phillies could be impacted on Sunday, the rest of the weekend is clear.

Forecast and rain probabilities for Cubs–Red Sox series

Rain beads on an umbrella before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The good news for the Cubs and Red Sox is that MLB will find a way to get this series in, especially if the homefield advantage in the NL Wild Card round is at stake. The bad news is that it's unclear when those games could take place. Friday's matchup shouldn't be rained out, as MLB could always move the time up in hope of getting the game in. Saturday and Sunday, though, are far tougher.

Day Chance of rain Wind gusts Friday 49% 23 MPH Saturday 77% 24 MPH Sunday 79% 20 MPH

Boston is expecting two full inches of rain on Saturday, and coastal flooding will come with that. Sure, Fenway Park is inland a few miles (if not more), but the field won't be able to hold up even if it's under a tarp for much of the day. To make matters worse, Sunday's chance of rain is even higher, meaning MLB's best hope is likely to get the game in Saturday night, as there is only a 35 percent chance of rain after 6pm.

Postponement and doubleheader possibilities

Fenway Park | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If one of this weekend's three games between the Red Sox and Cubs is postponed, then the league has a few options. The chances of a doubleheader on Friday or Saturday are slim. Frankly, the teams ought to count their lucky stars if they're able to get one game in either of those days. Sunday, however, offers some hope.

Per Accuweather, Sunday afternoon is supposed to be cloudy. Sunday night there is a chance of rain, but at only a 35% chance, there is an opportunity to play a doubleheader. Yes, I am being optimistic.

MLB has no plans to move Cubs-Red Sox out of Boston this weekend.



The forecast looks particularly bad beginning Saturday evening. It’s possible they try to play all three games before then. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) September 22, 2026

MLB doesn't have any plans to move the series out of Boston this weekend, even if it might benefit them. If the teams cannot play a full three-game set through Sunday, then there is always a chance they could play on Monday if needed. It should be sunny in Boston with storms clearing out of the area by late morning.

Playing games on Monday would be a disgrace. It's totally avoidable and will only happen if the league doesn't take the necessary steps to prepare for a storm that we have advance notice of.



Move the series to a neutral location. No one wants to play on Monday 😂 https://t.co/eKeoWtWkCB — Jacob Zanolla (@jacobzanolla) September 22, 2026

How disruptions could affect Cubs rotation and bullpen

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Colin Rea | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is no denying that playing games on Monday for playoff seeding would impact both teams. Starting pitchers have not been determined for any of the games, which is certainly the right move given the weather concerns. A Sunday doubleheader or Monday start could take Shota Imanaga out of play for the Cubs, as he made his last appearance on Sunday. However, given the simple fact that both of these teams will have clinched a playoff spot by the time rain moves in, don't expect them to expend their pitching resources over what could amount to a meaningless matchup. Even for Chicago, which could have homefield on the line, playing the NL Wild Card series at Wrigley Field won't mean much without a reseted pitching staff.

Rather, the biggest concern for both of these teams should be their respective bullpens. Whether it be a Sunday doubleheader or Monday makeup game, that means less rest for both starting pitchers and relievers.

Team Bullpen ERA Rank Red Sox 3.31 4th Cubs 3.92 13th

What severe weather could mean for Cubs home-field advantage

The Cubs currently hold a narrow edge for the first NL Wild Card spot, which means they would host the NL Wild Card series if the season ended today. Unfortunately for the Cubs, the season definitely does not end today. Thus, the Cubs need to finish strong, winning their last two series while outlasting the Phillies and Padres. Should they fall to the second or third NL Wild Card spots, they will travel to either Atlanta, San Diego or Philadelphia. Imagine that trip after spending an extra day in Boston!

Team Games back Final series Cubs -- at Boston Padres lost tiebreaker vs Arizona Phillies 1.0 vs Tampa Bay

Will MLB require a makeup game if Sunday's game is rained out?

This really is the big question. There are a couple of factors that will determine whether the Red Sox and Cubs would HAVE to play on Monday if they couldn't make up a rained-out game beforehand. The first is obvious: Do the Red Sox and Cubs need to play their final game to determine if they make the postseason OR get homefield advantage in the NL Wild Card round? If the answer to that is no, then odds are MLB will push it to give both teams more rest for the playoffs.

The second and perhaps only factor that matters in the league's eyes is if they want to refund fans for tickets. The Red Sox and Cubs are big brands. The Red Sox specifically would be on the hook for a ticket voucher at a later date, likely for next season. That's a lot of planning and, frankly, a lot of lost money for an ownership group that prides itself on bringing in capital.