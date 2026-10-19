Aaron Boone returns to Yankees for one more year: Why fans shouldn't be panicking

I don't blame New York Yankees fans for wanting to wash their hands of the entire Aaron Boone era, given the way the last nine years have gone — not just the postseason losses, but the knack for finding increasingly humiliating ways to get sent packing. But before you toss me into the Hudson River, at least give me the chance to make the optimistic case for New York's decision to bring its embattled manager back for one more season.

Aaron Boone is returning as Yankees mgr in 2027, per MLB executive source. Next season is the final guaranteed year of his current contract. — Pete Caldera (@pcaldera) October 19, 2026

Aaron Boone wasn't the problem with the 2026 Yankees

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Three | Sarah Stier/GettyImages

You don't have to think that Boone is a great manager; heck, I don't think that Boone is a great manager. But I do think it's worth pointing out that he did arguably his best managerial job this past season, taking a team with a largely no-name bullpen and injuries to almost literally every single key player and producing 93 wins and by far the best run differential in the AL.

Seriously: Boone had essentially zero proven quantities behind closer David Bednar, and he still managed to coax the second-best bullpen ERA in baseball out of that group. The Yankees' offense went into the tank with Aaron Judge out (among others), but that's hardly Boone's fault, and New York still managed to keep its head above water.

Besides, have you seen the state of MLB managing lately? Dave Roberts has won three World Series in the last six years, and Dodgers fans still found plenty to criticize him for while getting swept out of the NLCS. The reality is that we have very little idea what goes into doing this job, nevermind doing it well. Boone makes his share of head-scratching decisions, but I don't think he was any worse than average this season, and probably a bit better given his ability to never lose a clubhouse.

A looming lockout complicates any managerial search

American League Wild Card Series: Chicago White Sox v Houston Astros - Game One | Houston Astros/GettyImages

When the current CBA expires at the stroke of midnight on Dec. 2, MLB owners will almost certainly lock out the players and send us plunging into a long, cold winter. And if that winter lasts into spring, it figures to make life much more difficult for teams trying to break in new coaching staffs. Remember: During a lockout, players aren't allowed to have any contact with team officials, making it that much harder to build chemistry and start building a plan for the new season.

In that light, it makes sense why the Yankees would think they're better off with the devil they know rather than the one they don't — especially when the latter will be flying blind if the season abruptly begins in April or May. Boone knows this team, and this team knows Boone. Is the gap between he and, say, Alex Cora or Rocco Baldelli really wide enough to take that risk?

Brewers breakthrough offers Yankees fans a helpful reminder

National League Championship Series: Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Four | Sean M. Haffey/GettyImages

I understand the pessimism right now, the feeling that this team will simply never get over the hump without blowing it all up and starting from scratch. You know who probably also felt that way just a few months ago? Fans of the Milwaukee Brewers, who had seen years of regular season success and NL Central titles produce exactly nothing of note in October.

Now, though, the Brewers have already punched their ticket to the Fall Classic for the first time since 1982, where they'll almost certainly be favored over whichever AL team they face. There's a lesson in that, even if it's one Yankees fans don't want to hear: The postseason is fickle, cruel and largely a crapshoot. You can convince yourself that there's some secret formula to winning titles, but the reality is that all you can do is build the best team possible and hope things break right by the time you get to October.

The Yankees have done that in the Boone era, in a way that fans shouldn't take for granted. Fans who have come of age in the shadow of the Core Four era may think it's easy to win this consistently when you have this kind of money, but one glance around the league shows that it's anything but. New York has been among the best teams in the AL for nearly a decade now, and they'll likely be there again in 2027 — when there will be nothing to say that things won't finally break right.

It's finally, officially World Series or bust

MLB: JUN 17 White Sox at Yankees | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Of course, if not, then our long nightmare will finally be over. Because Boone is entering 2027 as a lame duck, with just one guaranteed year on his contract. The Yankees chose to bring him back for one more season, but didn't do so with a new extension. The message is clear: Deliver, or we'll find somebody else.

Which, really, isn't that what Yankees fans want? Everybody will enter next season well aware of just how high the stakes are; there's essentially no world in which Boone falls short again and keeps his job. And with the labor war behind us by then (we hope), it'll be far easier to make sweeping coaching staff changes as well.

Take a deep breath, and this is hardly the worst news in the world. Boone isn't prohibitive to winning; he's by no means a perfect manager, but he's also overseen a lot of wins, and the Yankees will enter next season among the pennant favorites once again. And rather than months of consternation about whether they will or won't finally move on, everyone will be on the same page. It's win or go home.