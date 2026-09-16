AL Wild Card standings feature 3 dark horses who could overtake the White Sox

And just like that, the AL Central has been flipped on its head for the second-straight season. Sure, the White Sox didn't blow as big of a lead as the Tigers did last season — that's virtually impossible, since those Tigers made the wrong kind of history — but what was once a inspiring season from the South Siders is, uh, teetering on disastrous. Chicago's division lead is gone, and the AL Wild Card race may not go their way, either.

While the supercomputer MLB standings projections do favor the White Sox to win the AL Central, even after their loss on Wednesday afternoon, projection models can't possibly factor in the Cleveland Guardians devil magic. The lineup makes no sense, but continues to deliver. The pitching staff is fine, in theory, but waits until September to actually make an impact. I can't stress this enough — the White Sox are in hell, and as a Tigers fan I have been there. So, let's walk through Chicago's postseason chances assuming the worst does indeed happen.

AL Wild Card standings after the White Sox loss to Guardians

Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago White Sox | Geoff Stellfox/GettyImages

The AL Wild Card standings are crowded, and fairly annoying as a pundit, if I'm being honest. The second one team takes ahold of the lead, they find a way to relinquish it. So, following the White Sox loss to Cleveland, they will have a 1.5-game lead over Texas that could shrink rather quickly following their loss.

Team Games Back White Sox -- Rangers 1.5 Blue Jays 2.0 Orioles 3.0 Tigers 4.5

In a just MLB, none of these teams would have a chance to reach the playoff. Lord knows what will happen if they get there. Some of said 'contenders' are more capable than others, and that is the sole purpose of this story.

Biggest AL Wild Card contenders the White Sox should fear

Tampa Bay Rays v Detroit Tigers | Gregory Shamus/GettyImages

Detroit Tigers

The Tigers are far from the most dangerous team on this list, but the way the White Sox are playing, who really knows? Detroit has a four-game series on the south side of Chicago over the weekend. The Tigers are also the hottest team in baseball, having already secured a series in Toronto. Perhaps it's a case of too little, too late, but this group of young players has a chance to ruin every south sider's day. Don't forget, the Tigers still have one of the best lineups in baseball since May.

Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays were in the World Series last season. Heck, they were mere outs away from winning it all. If the Super Bowl hangover were a thing in baseball, the Jays are suffering from it. Toronto got better on paper this winter, signing Dylan Cease. None of it matters since Vladimir Guerrero Jr. forgot how to hit for pop and Toronto hasn't adquately replaced Bo Bichette. There's still a chance, though, if the White Sox falter. This may be the small gap Toronto needs to reopen their playoff window.

Texas Rangers

Frankly, the Rangers were my choice to win the AL West before the season and even at the trade deadline, when they refused to deal Jacob deGrom to the Atlanta Braves. deGrom's no-trade clause sure helped matters there. Texas has plenty of star power, and are just one bad night away from taking over the third Wild Card spot. The AL West is also within reach for Texas, as well. Don't sleep on this team, though they've barely been awake for much of this season.