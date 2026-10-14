ALCS Game 2 win proves the Rays won the MLB trade deadline

From Tarik Skubal to Adley Rutschman to Luis Arraez, there was no shortage of star players moved at this year's MLB trade deadline. The Tampa Bay Rays had the assets to get virtually anybody they wanted, but instead allowed other teams to acquire the big names, instead landing a haul featuring Freddy Peralta, Liam Hicks and Tyler Wells.

That trio helped the Rays advance to the ALCS, and with their backs against the wall, Peralta and Hicks helped lead Tampa Bay to what feels like a season-saving win.

Rays trade deadline haul leads way in ALCS Game 2 win

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trading for Freddy Peralta, who had a 4.99 ERA in 22 starts with the New York Mets this season, was a risk. When Peralta allowed seven runs in 3.2 innings in his Rays debut, it felt like the risk had fully backfired. Instead, Peralta allowed a total of 13 earned runs in his final nine regular season starts, pitching to a 2.26 ERA in that span, and he's been even better in the postseason.

He allowed just one run in 4.2 innings in a win against the Yankees in the ALDS, and pitched six scoreless innings against the Guardians on Tuesday in a game the Rays had to have. This marked Peralta's first time completing six innings in a postseason game. He allowed just four hits and two walks and struck out six batters, throwing as hard as he ever has. He hit 99 mph with his fastball despite averaging 94 mph with that pitch during the regular season.

Freddy Peralta's 96.9 mph average velocity with his 4-seamer tonight is his highest in *any outing* of his MLB career, regular season or postseason. https://t.co/OoeOQDI10y — nugget chef (mayor of the 209) (@jayhaykid) October 14, 2026

Peralta didn't act alone, though. The Liam Hicks trade was overshadowed by the Red Sox, the Rays' AL East rivals, acquiring Adley Rutschman at the deadline. Hicks wound up hitting .288 with an .819 OPS for the Rays in the regular season, and while his playoffs hadn't been quite as impressive, he hit a massive two-run double against left-hander Parker Messick, giving Tampa Bay the breathing room it needed to win Game 2 of the ALCS. Hicks didn't even start Game 1 against left-hander Foster Griffin, but Kevin Cash plugged him into Tuesday's lineup and the catcher did not disappoint.

To sum up, Peralta dominated on the mound, and Hicks came through with the biggest hit of the night for the Rays. Not too shabby for the Rays' marquee deadline acquisitions.

Rays continue to show why they're the gold standard in the American League

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Liam Hicks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rays are a team that's consistently operated on minuscule payrolls. The same can be said about the Guardians, to be fair, but Tampa Bay outlasting big-market giants like the Yankees and Red Sox to get this far is beyond impressive, and deadline hauls like this show why they're so good.

Peralta was an ace with the Brewers, but was pitching so poorly with the Mets that New York felt lucky to get anything of value for him. Sure enough, Peralta is back in ace form with Tampa Bay. The Hicks trade saw the Rays acquire several years of one of the league's most underrated catchers and barely part with anything of note. Even Tyler Wells who didn't pitch in Game 2 pitched incredibly well for the Rays down the stretch of the regular season.

And this goes beyond the deadline. The Rays are experts at finding hidden gems and getting the most out of them. Bryan Baker, the Rays' newly minted star closer who saved Game 2, was acquired from the Orioles for a draft pick. Kevin Kelly, a reliever who recorded two outs in this game, was acquired from the Rockies, of all teams, for cash considerations. Ian Seymour, another key reliever in Game 2, was a second-round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft. Ben Williamson, the man who drove in the first run of the night thanks to a Jose Ramirez error, was acquired for, you guessed it, a draft pick.

I can go on. Yandy Diaz and Junior Caminero were acquired from the Guardians, of all teams, in what, at the time, were seen as minor deals. Drew Rasmussen, their ace, was acquired in a trade with the Brewers. Johnny De Luca, their starting center fielder, was acquired in a deal with the Dodgers. Yes, the Rays have made deals with each of the three other teams that're still alive, and have a lot to show for them.

The Rays, despite not having much money to spend, find ways to win on the margins. This year's trade deadline was yet another example of that, and now they're just three wins away from a World Series berth as a result.