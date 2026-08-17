Braves vs. Twins rain delay: Updated start time, forecast from Minneapolis

Monday's series opener between the Atlanta Braves and Minnesota Twins from Target Field in Minneapolis will begin in a rain delay. This is a three-game set with serious ramifications for both the NL and AL postseason pictures: the Braves are looking to keep Philadelphia at arm's length in the NL East and catch the Brewers for the top overall seed, while the Twins are fighting to stay above water in the race for the final AL Wild Card spot.

Unfortunately, though, Mother Nature had other ideas, and the start of Monday's game will be at least delayed — if not outright postponed. What does the weather hold in store from here, and what are the odds we'll get nine innings of baseball in? We've got you covered with live updates from the Twin Cities.

When will the Braves-Twins game start on Monday, Aug. 17?

UPDATE: The Twins have announced that Monday's game will begin at 8:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. CT:

Estimated first pitch is 7:30pm https://t.co/WfxvxyUPWa — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) August 18, 2026

Monday's game was initially scheduled to begin at 7:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. CT. But summer weather in the Midwest is always unpredictable, and sure enough a storm moved through right around first-pitch time that forced the Twins to announce a delayed start time. The team has yet to offer any sort of update as to when the game might be able to begin, so for now we're in wait and see mode.

Of course, these two interleague opponents don't meet at any other point this season, so getting in all three of these games is paramount to avoid logistical hell — and no team wants to deal with a doubleheader that could deplete your bullpen. Here's everything to know about the forecast moving forward on Monday and the odds of getting a full game in.

Target Field forecast: How much more rain is expected?

The good news is that this delay is mostly the result of one poorly timed storm, and once it moves through — which should be fairly soon — the rest of the night looks pretty clear from a weather perspective.

Hour (CT) Chance of precipitation 6 p.m. 51% 7 p.m. 47% 8 p.m. 47% 9 p.m. 55% 10 p.m. 46%

The bad news is that there is another storm moving toward the Minneapolis area that might affect things later on in the evening, should the game last that long. Both teams are no doubt hoping for a quick resolution to this delay so that they can get in, get out and get dry before the weather wreaks real havoc on their schedules moving forward. Martin Perez will take the ball for Atlanta, while Bailey Ober starts for the Twins.