Building a Yankees-Braves trade for Ronald Acuña Jr. that would benefit both sides

The New York Yankees enter the offseason with a need to add another potential difference-maker to manager Aaron Boone's lineup. The Atlanta Braves need to infuse young talent to a roster they hope can compete in the National League for years to come. Add it all up, and a Ronald Acuña Jr. trade has a chance to really benefit both teams.

The odds are stacked against Atlanta sanctioning this sort of trade, but it's something they should consider. Injuries to the star outfielder have really hampered the team's chances of being legitimate World Series contenders in recent years. Acuña has only managed to play 49, 95, and 107 games in his last three seasons, and it's hard to imagine his health improving as he nears 30.

The Yankees' 2026 campaign was short-circuited due to their own star outfielder's lack of availability. Their chances of being a true contender effectively ended when Aaron Judge hit the Injured List. The mediocrity of their offense in Judge's absence is exactly why they need to add a dynamic force like Acuña. The lack of a free agent who fits that description in this year's market means they'll need to pursue a star via trade.

MLB's hot stove hasn't truly heated up yet, but expect Acuña trade discourse to pick up over the coming months. If the Yankees and Braves are willing to roll the dice on such a seismic move, it could really benefit both parties. Here's what a potential deal could look like for both sides.

A Yankees-Braves trade for Ronald Acuña Jr. that would leave both teams happy

Why the Yankees should trade for Ronald Acuna Jr.

The time is now for the Yankees to push all of their chips in to help Judge win a World Series. GM Brian Cashman has several holes to fill this offseason, but finding an offensive star at a position of need should be at the top of his to-do list.

Acuña certainly fits that bill as long as he stays healthy. The Yankees might prefer to land a center fielder in a perfect world, but they can also benefit from a boost of athleticism at a corner outfield spot. Acuña is the sort of defender who can take away extra base hits and erase runners with his arm on a regular basis, and right field at Yankee Stadium could conceivably help mask some of his lapses in range.

Of course, the biggest boost he can provide New York is with his bat. He is a legitimate middle-of-the-order force for a team that desperately needs to lengthen its lineup. Add his plus power with plus speed on the bases, and it's easy to see how he can boost this offense in a variety of ways.

Acuña is a superstar who is tailor-made for a team that needs to add another superstar this offseason. It's obvious why the Yankees would be interested in acquiring his services.

Why the Braves should trade Ronald Acuna Jr. to the Yankees

American League Wild Card: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game Two | Elsa/GettyImages

Scores of Braves fans will balk at the idea of trading a generational talent like Acuña. The concept of sending him to the Yankees will make the deal even more objectionable.

But a more rational look at the idea shows a lot of merit from the Braves' perspective. They get three elite prospects and one MLB regular in this deal; that kind of haul can help diversify their roster in a way that boosts the franchise's World Series credentials.

George Lombard Jr's star may have dimmed slightly after an unconvincing rookie season, but he still profiles as an above-average regular. Atlanta could leave him at shortstop or shift him to second base if they want to replace Ozzie Albies, who struggled mightily this year.

Will Warren is a pitcher who can slot immediately into the Braves' starting rotation. He may never develop into anything more than a No. 3 starter, but that's a valuable piece for Atlanta. The litany of injuries the Braves' pitching staff suffered through last year shows how much adding depth can benefit this rotation.

Arguably the biggest win here, though, is landing two enciting prospects with legitimate star potential. Dax Kilby needs another season or two of work in the Minors but could turn into an All-Star infielder. He is the Yankees' No. 1 prospect, and the Braves should require him to be included in any potential Acuña deal.

The presence of flame-throwing righty Carlos Lagrange can help the Braves immediately. He likely would have made his way to the Bronx this year if he hadn't suffered an injury at the wrong time. Lagrange could still pan out as a starter, but the Braves should also salivate at the idea of seeing him light up their radar guns with his 100+ mile per hour stuff out of the bullpen as early as next spring.

Could this trade actually happen?

National League Division Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves - Game Four | Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

The Braves should be open to trading Acuña to the highest bidder this offseason. They should only deal him from a position of strength, but considering him untouchable would be a costly blunder by their front office.

The Yankees should be motivated to make a massive offer like this to acquire a true superstar. Acuña might be one of the only players of that caliber who shakes loose this winter. The odds are stacked against the two teams getting together on a trade, but it's a concept that could benefit everyone involved.