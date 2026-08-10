Carson Benge and more Mets giving New York reason to believe in a 2027 turnaround

The New York Mets obliterated the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday afternoon, 11-1, behind seven strong innings on the mound from Sean Manaea. That's five wins in the last six games for the Mets, who are starting to build up positive momentum in what has, up to this point, been a season of misery and disappointment.

The Mets own the second-highest payroll in MLB and were naturally expected to contend this year as a result. Unfortunately, many of their splashiest moves last winter — the Freddy Peralta and Marcus Semien trades, signing Bo Bichette and Jorge Polanco — did not pan out. In fact, they went catastrophically awry. David Stearns and the Mets front office has a long road ahead if they want to regain the trust of a tired, long-suffering fanbase, but it's starting to feel like better days lie ahead. Let's spotlight a few Mets who are restoring that sense of optimism.

LHP Jefry Yan

Jefry Yan - New York Mets | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Look, who knows if Jefry Yan gets more than a cup of coffee with the Mets organization. The 30-year-old southpaw just earned his first MLB call-up after toiling in the Minors (and out of the league) for years. But it's hard to overstate the wave of positive energy Yan has brought with him. His celebrations have quickly become a lightning rod for criticism in more puritanical corners of the baseball internet, but Yan's competitive spirit is infectious. It's hard not to watch him and come away thinking, "that guy really wants it, man."

JEFRY YAN IS A NATIONAL TREASURE. pic.twitter.com/qLOxLRNwqV — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) August 8, 2026

His teammate Nolan McLean clearly agrees.

"We got some good energy in the clubhouse right now, we got to see Jefry throw the other day. It's pretty special. It's just cool to see guys with that much passion play the game of baseball, gets you back to your roots a little bit of remembering why you play, and it's just to have fun."

Yan's post-strikeout splits may feel gimmicky at first blush, but he's throwing 100-plus MPH gas and he's soaking in a special moment that he worked tirelessly to achieve. He's scoreless through two innings so far, although he has allowed three hits and two walks, leaving himself zero margin for error.

It's too small a sample size for grand takeaways, but Yan's effervescent energy alone is a major value add for a Mets team that has spent most of the season down in the dumps.

OF AJ Ewing

AJ Ewing - New York Mets | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A.J. Ewing felt like the first breath of fresh air all season for the Mets when he was called up in May. Since then, Ewing has done nothing but produce, now batting leadoff while providing stellar defense in center field and highlight-reel speed on the bases.

The talented 21-year-old took right to Major League pitching, with a .737 OPS and 108 wRC+. He covers major ground in the outfield and is another Mets rookie with a joie de vivre that's hard not to appreciate. He uses every ounce of his athleticism to make good things happen, whether it's stretching for a diving catch, turning a single into a double or swiping a bag (15 stolen bases already).

Ewing's 1.5 fWAR, or wins above replacement, is better than both Francisco Lindor and Bo Bichette. In fact, only Juan Soto, Francisco Alvarez and fellow rookie Carson Benge (who started on Opening Day) have better fWAR among Mets position players.

LHP Zac Thornton

Zac Thornton - New York Mets | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For much of the campaign, the Mets' rotation was in dire straits. The Peralta trade went belly up rather quickly. McLean went through an extended midseason slump, while hope for a Jonah Tong breakout went unrewarded. (He currently has a 5.46 ERA in 19 Triple-A starts.)

McLean has found his footing, however. So have longer-tenured veterans like Sean Manaea and Christian Scott. Now, here comes 24-year-old rook Zac Thornton, the Mets' No. 7 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, who's off to a blistering start in the big leagues. He has seven starts under his belt in Queens, posting a pristine 2.52 ERA and 1.07 WHIP with 27 strikeouts in 39.1 innings.

Thornton still has a long way to go developmentally. There are some troubling metrics under the hood, most notably his lack of swing-and-miss stuff which can put him in the danger zone when he's not commanding the edges of the strike zone. But even though Thornton has danced around trouble a bit — some would call it "luck" — he looks totally confident and totally unphased. He is also, again, 24 years old.

This is only his first taste of the Majors. He will come back next season, with a full winter and spring to fine-tune his approach and incorporate the knowledge he receives from this final three-month stretch.

The Mets' next-gen pitchers are a real source of excitement in the clubhouse and around the fan base.

Nolan McLean

Christian Scott

Zac Thornton



The Mets have their rotation foundation pic.twitter.com/yVJkMR4WLv — Dan Bartels (@DanBartels2) August 9, 2026

OF Carson Benge

Carson Benge - New York Mets | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Prince That Was Promised and by far the most impressive Met this season, aside from the natural wonder that is Juan Soto, is Carson Benge. The 23-year-old earned his spot on the Opening Day roster and never relinquished it, quickly adjusting to MLB competition and becoming an all-around weapon that befits his status as a former top-50 overall prospect.

Benge has 13 homers and 18 stolen bases on the season, with a sturdy .742 OPS and 109 wRC+. He's a solid defender with a big arm in right field. He's aggressive on the base paths, able to stretch out extra-base knocks or swipe a bag in critical spots. He's hitting .272 with an even better expected batting average (.284), able to spray hits to all fields, in every which direction.

The next step for Benge will be working deeper into counts, but the hit tool is incredibly refined for such an unseasoned player. There is so much untapped potential bubbling beneath the surface, too. Benge has a knack for maximizing his contact, taking the best possible swing for wherever a pitch is located. As he continues to add strength, and hopefully power, he could develop into an annual 20-20 (or even 30-30) threat.

Benge has lived up to the hype, and now he's leading the charge for an emotionally restored clubhouse. If the Mets are back in the postseason come October 2027, you can bet Benge will be a major reason why.