Comprehensive list of MLB stars who played in the Little League World Series

August means the Little League World Series has returned to our television sets, as some of the world’s top youth baseball teams meet in Williamsport, Pa. We’re guaranteed to see a new champion after the Chinese Taipei squad failed to qualify for this year’s tournament.

The Little League World Series often provides an intriguing look into the future. As of August 2026, the official Little League website estimates that over 70 MLB players have participated in the Little League World Series. Some have had a brief cup of coffee in the Majors, while others became established All-Stars and World Series winners.

Let’s start off with those who are currently active, including a former National League MVP.

Cody Bellinger is among the active MLB players who participated in the Little League World Series

Cody Bellinger in the 2007 Little League World Series pic.twitter.com/jfD434LGLe — Six Point Northside (@SixPointCubs) May 28, 2024

As of August 2026, five players on active MLB rosters previously played in the Little League World Series.

Player Little League World Series team Years competed Current MLB team Ángel Genao, IF Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic 2007 Cleveland Guardians Ceddanne Rafaela, OF Willemstad, Curaçao 2012 Boston Red Sox Cody Bellinger, OF/1B Chandler, Arizona 2007 New York Yankees Michael Conforto, OF Redmond, Wash. 2004 Chicago Cubs Randal Grichuk, OF Richmond, Texas 2003-04 Chicago White Sox

That group does not include Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar, who is on the restricted list following a PED-related suspension. The 33-year-old Profar suited up for the 2004 LLWS champion Curaçao squad and the 2005 runners-up.

Bellinger is easily the most recognizable of the six, though Rafaela has grown into one of baseball’s top young outfielders. As of Aug. 17, he’d already provided the Red Sox with a career-high 5.2 bWAR, and he just earned his first All-Star nod.

Conforto is only 11 homers shy of 200, and Grichuk has enjoyed a fine 13-season career. Genao made his MLB debut Aug. 5 and is expected to play a key role for the Guardians down the stretch as one of their top infield prospects.

Gary Sheffield and Todd Frazier are among the notable retired Little League World Series alumni

Gary Sheffield during the 1980 Little League World Series 🤯 pic.twitter.com/mpSnyjfe69 — Nick Brandel (@MotorCityBanter) August 4, 2026

Here’s a list of some familiar faces who participated in the Little League World Series before eventually reaching the Majors.

Player Little League World Series team Years competed Notable achivements Jim Barbieri, OF Schenectady, N.Y. 1953-54 First player to play in the Little League World Series and the MLB World Series Jason Bay, OF Trail, British Columbia 1990 Three-time All-Star, 2004 NL Rookie of the Year, 2009 AL Silver Slugger Derek Bell, OF Tampa, Fla. 1980-81 1992 World Series champion Sean Burroughs, 3B Long Beach, California 1992-93 Won two LLWS championships, No. 9 pick in 1998 MLB Draft, 2000 Olympic gold medalist Chin-Feng Chen, OF Tainan County, Taiwan 1990 First Taiwanese-born player in MLB history Todd Frazier, 3B Toms River, N.J. 1998 Two-time All-Star, 2015 Home Run Derby champion Charlie Hayes, 3B, Hattiesburg, Miss. 1977 Caught the final out of the 1996 World Series Ken Hubbs, 2B Colton, Calif. 1954 1962 NL Rookie of the Year and Gold Glove winner Lance Lynn, SP Brownsburg, Ind. 1999 Two-time All-Star, 2011 World Series champion Yusmeiro Petit, P Maracaibo, Venezuela 1994 Only player to win the Little League World Series (1994) and World Series (2014, San Francisco Giants) Boog Powell, 1B 1954 Lakeland, Fla. Four-time All-Star, 1970 AL MVP., two-time World Series champion Jonathan Schoop, 2B 2003-04 Willemstad, Curaçao 2004 Little League World Series champion, 2017 AL All-Star Gary Sheffield, OF 1980 Tampa, Fla. Nine-time All-Star, five-time Silver Slugger, 1992 batting champion, 1997 World Series champion, 509 career home runs Jason Varitek, C 1984 Altamonte Springs, Fla. Three-time All-Star; Two-time World Series champion (2004, 2007), 2002 AL Gold Glove and Silver Slugger

As of August 2026, no Little League World Series participant has been elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Sheffield fell off the ballot because of ties to performance-enhancing drugs, and none of the five active players are on pace to reach Cooperstown.

Bellinger is a three-time All-Star and former MVP with nearly 35 bWAR, but he has a long way to go before having a realistic case. He’d likely need to reach 400 home runs, but he’s at 236 and his game has significantly changed; Bellinger’s 2.5 percent home run rate this season is easily the lowest of his career, though he remains an immensely valuable player because of his defense and plate discipline.