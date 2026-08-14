AL Wild Card standings by record vs. winning teams: Red Sox revival sure looks legit

The 2026 MLB season has fully reached the stretch run, and with just six weeks or so to go until the playoffs, the AL standings almost literally could not be more wide-open. The Tampa Bay Rays have built a healthy lead atop the AL East and might not lose again between now and October, but both the Central and West have become free-for-alls that could go any number of directions.
And things are even more chaotic in the race for the AL's three Wild Card spots, where nine teams are separated by less than four games entering play on Friday. How the heck are we supposed to separate the contenders from the pretenders? Well, figuring out which teams have performed the best against winning competition feels like a pretty good metric.
AL Wild Card standings
Team
Record
GB
New York Yankees
68-53
+8.0
Boston Red Sox
65-56
+5.0
Detroit Tigers
60-61
-
Texas Rangers
60-62
0.5
Minnesota Twins
60-63
1.0
Cleveland Guardians
59-63
1.5
Toronto Blue Jays
59-64
2.0
Baltimore Orioles
58-63
2.0
Seattle Mariners
57-65
3.5
As we said above: chaos. Even teams that have already seemingly pulled the ripcord on this season, like the Blue Jays and Orioles, enter the weekend just two games out of a playoff spot. The Mariners have struggled mightily of late, falling eight games below .500 after losing two of three in the Bronx this week, and yet they're still within striking distance — and still have the same core in place that came within one game of a World Series just last fall.
We can reasonably sure that both the Yankees and the Red Sox will be headed to the postseason, although in what order — and which team gets to host a Wild Card series — very much remains to be seen. But the battle for the third and final spot is anyone's guess; the red-hot Tigers have pulled back into playoff position for the first time in months, but it's still up for grabs among teams that have shown they can both get hot and fall apart at a moment's notice.
Trying to sort through this is enough to bring on a headache. Looking at how these teams have fared against the best opponents on their schedule, though, could offer hints as to who will be left standing come October.
AL Wild Card standings based on record vs. winning teams
Team
Record vs. >500
Boston Red Sox
28-24
Detroit Tigers
27-26
Baltimore Orioles
27-28
Minnesota Twins
24-26
New York Yankees
23-26
Seattle Mariners
23-27
Toronto Blue Jays
31-41
Texas Rangers
22-30
Cleveland Guardians
23-32
The Red Sox have cooled off a bit of late, dropping five in a row before salvaging the final game of their set in Toronto on Thursday. But if you're hoping to write off their torrid June and July as a fluke, don't: Boston's resurgence sure passes the smell test, from how great their pitching has been to a healthy record against winning teams. The Red Sox have sweeps of the Yankees, Dodgers, Rays and White Sox under their belt, showing they can compete with anybody in the league.
These standings also lend credence to the idea that the Tigers aren't going anywhere after climbing back into playoff position. They've already swept the Yankees in the Bronx this year and took two of three against the Cubs at Wrigley Field; this is a good team, one that leads the AL in run differential and has the best record in the league if you remove the month of May (when Tarik Skubal first went down with his elbow issue).
From there, things get awfully middling. New York's 23-26 mark doesn't inspire a ton of confidence, while the Rangers and Guardians can't be feeling great about how things are trending given how much they've struggled to beat anybody of consequence. But really, the fact that playoff hopefuls have had such a hard time separating themselves just goes to show that anybody can play themselves into contender status in the AL this year.
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