MLB Power Rankings: Brewers and Braves won't let the Dodgers break baseball

The MLB trade deadline was two weeks ago as of Monday. We've had a large enough sample size to make declarations on the biggest trades made on Aug. 3, whether they be season-altering mistakes or additions that could help your favorite team win a World Series. The Los Angeles Dodgers, for example, have not gotten the results they hopes after trading for Tarik Skubal — but the former Tigers ace cannot be blame for that. Perhaps LA's 1-1 record in Skubal starts (the lone win coming by luck against a bad Royals team) since the trade is just the wrath of the baseball gods.

Fellow NL contenders Milwuakee and Atlanta, the former of which faced the Dodgers in a series at American Family Field this weekend, smell blood in the water. They best get their shots in now, because we all know that these so-called 'power rankings', as much as I like writing them, are meaningless to a team like the Dodgers that thrives in the postseason. That's where the real damage will be done.

30. Athletics

Athletics designated hitter Jeff McNeil Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week's ranking: 28

It’s possible that no fanbase is more eager for this season to end than Athletics fans, especially with Nick Kurtz potentially joining Shea Langeliers on the A’s list of All-Stars out for the year due to injury. With that being said, it’s been encouraging to see Zack Gelof crush the ball upon his return from the IL, and the A’s continue to have an offensive core worth dreaming about. The pitching, on the other hand, is another story.

-Zach Rotman, FanSided.com staff writer

29. Los Angeles Angels

Last week's ranking: 30

The Los Angeles Angels are probably the worst team in the American League, but at least this week was a pretty fun one. They were able to play spoiler a bit by winning three of four against the Rangers, and had some positive developments worth talking about. Mike Trout recorded back-to-back games with three hits for the first time since 2018, and the offense as a whole started to wake up. On the pitching side, Walbert Urena continues to be a pleasant surprise, and deserves more love than he’s been getting in the Rookie of the Year race. It’s important to take the small wins where you can get them when you’re this bad.

-ZR

28. Colorado Rockies

Last week's ranking: 29

When you’re one of the worst teams in baseball, you need to find small wins, and it’s easy to do that from a Colorado Rockies perspective after they were able to win a series in Arizona and win a game in San Francisco. Not only is Jake McCarthy continuing to have a fantastic breakout season, but former top prospect Zac Veen returned to the majors and homered in back-to-back games. If Veen can find his footing, all of a sudden, their outfield with Veen, McCarthy and Cole Carrigg, with Mickey Moniak serving as the primary DH is one Rockies fans will enjoy watching down the stretch, and maybe even in 2027. With Hunter Goodman and TJ Rumfield locked in behind the plate and at first base for the foreseeable future, all of a sudden, this position player core is coming together a bit.

-ZR

27. Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week's ranking: 26

The Royals are committed to the bit. Despite having Bobby Witt Jr. on their side and a decent starting pitching staff that includes Michael Wacha, Seth Lugo and more...the Royals stink! I don't understand it, as Witt Jr. and Salvador Perez, plus a more than capable supporting cast, should be better than this. The AL Wild Card is wide open. However, their current standing — 27th and one of the few teams out of the Wild Card chase — speaks volumes. The Royals lack depth, and their front office needs to do some soul-searching.

-Mark Powell, FanSided.com director

26. San Francisco Giants

Last week's ranking: 27

There isn’t much for the San Francisco Giants to play for nowadays, and that’ll especially be the case if Logan Webb has to miss any sort of time after getting hit in the shoulder by a comebacker. What I will say is it’s been nice to watch some under-the-radar players like Osleivis Basabe and Blade Tidwell play well. The Giants are going to need their cheap depth players to step up and produce in 2027 if they want to be competitive, especially with guys like Willy Adames, Rafael Devers and Matt Chapman taking up so much of the payroll, and it’s possible that Basabe and Tidwell can factor in somewhere.

-ZR

25. Seattle Mariners

Last week's ranking: 23

A nightmarish season for the Seattle Mariners continued this week when they lost a series to the shorthanded Yankees and blew a 7-5 10th-inning lead and lost on a Christian Walker walk-off three-run homer. The Mariners’ pitching has not been as good as advertised, particularly on the road, and their offense has been inconsistent to bad all year. It’s really hard to fathom how a team so talented that’s been mostly healthy can be this bad, but here we are. The Mariners’ postseason odds are slimming by the day, and their August schedule isn’t getting any easier.

-ZR

24. New York Mets

New York Mets left fielder Juan Soto (22) Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week's ranking: 25

The Mets are down and out, but that hasn’t stopped them from restoring faith in the club’s future. Carson Benge, AJ Ewing and New York’s upstart pitchers are all scorching toward the finish line. New York is giving Atlanta, Pittsburgh and other contenders everything they can handle. Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor are still in Queens. Bo Bichette has finally remembered how to hit, and it does not seem like he’ll be going anywhere next season. So the Mets are at least building positive momentum for 2027.

-Christopher Kline, FanSided.com staff writer

23. Pittsburgh Pirates

Last week's ranking: 18

The Pirates project as a team over .500. Their offense ranks top-5 in the majors, and the rotation as a whole should be better. Yet, Paul Skenes hasn't been himself this year, and the bullpen is a mess. Consider the fact that the lineup stinks against lefties and...you might understand why Pittsburgh isn't really in the NL Wild Card chase. The Pirates always do this. Their flaws have gotten the best of them, and Pirates fans are left watching meaningless baseball in September. Football season is right around the corner.

-MP

22. Washington Nationals

Last week's ranking: 20

The book on Washington is simple. The lineup is as explosive as any in MLB, but the rotation and especially the bullpen are laughably bad. The Nats finally DFA’d Miles Mikolas this week, but their bullpen additions at the deadline haven’t done much good, while losing Curtis Mead and Luis García does take the edge off their offense ever so slightly. It does not help that James Wood appears slow on the mend from his oblique injury. Washington is still in the Wild Card mix, but trending in the wrong direction.

-CK

21. Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland Guardians designated hitter Jose Ramirez Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week's ranking: 17

You can file the Guardians under teams that should have a better record. Cleveland made the postseason last year and overcame a double-digit deficit to do so. Unfortunately, that wasn't part of a larget trend. Cleveland is a .500 team, at best, and that's why I rank them at 21st in the majors. Jose Ramirez is excellent, and the Guardians have a few young pieces in Travis Bazzana and Chase DeLauter. That doesn't mean much if Cleveland can't make the postseason in a historically-weak AL.

-MP

20. Cincinnati Reds

Last week's ranking: 21

Just last week I graded every MLB manager. Terry Francona received a C, in part because we expected more from the Reds this season. Cincinnati snuck into the NL Playoffs last season thanks to a September run. In theory, they could repeat history in 2026. There are a few factors missing, though, including their ace Hunter Greene. Sal Stewart is an intriguing NL Rookie of the Year candidate, but what else do the Reds have to play for?

-MP

19. Minnesota Twins

Last week's ranking: 19

Somehow, the Twins are still in this. Unlike the rival Detroit Tigers, Minnesota doesn't offer a run differential that makes you wonder how they're in this position to begin with. Rather, the Twins suggest the opposite. This front office could've traded Joe Ryan and Byron Buxton at the deadline. Instead, they held onto both despite the need to rebuild on the fly. That's why I can only hope they are rewarded, as most mid-market teams wouldn't consider the Twins actions 'intelligent'. If strategizing for the fans isn't smart, then we're all doomed.

-MP

18. Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson Mandatory Credit: Lexi Thompson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week's ranking: 23

There’s a nonzero chance we get four AL East teams in the playoffs. Baltimore just won two straight against Tampa. Pete Alonso continues to mash, while Gunnar Henderson — with multiple three-hit games this week — may finally be pulling himself out of a season-long slump. The real crux for Baltimore will be pitching, but Shane Baz, Trevor Rogers, Kyle Bradish and Brandon Young have all been solid of late. Is that the best four-man playoff rotation? Definitely not. But is it the absolute worst? No. There’s a path for the O’s if the young guys can catch a wave.

-CK

17. Toronto Blue Jays

Last week's ranking: 22

Toronto has won back-to-back series against Boston and New York. Don’t look now, but the Jays might have the momentum to leapfrog the field and claim that coveted final Wild Card spot in the American League. This season has been a real dour affair for the Jays, but last year’s World Series berth is still fresh on the mind. Toronto gave the Dodgers everything they could possibly handle in a seven-game series. Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s downward spiral is confounding, but he’s not untalented, nor is he un-clutch. Dylan Cease and José Soriano is a strong one-two punch atop the rotation. There’s latent upside with this lineup if Alejandro Kirk, George Springer and others heat up. Just keep the Blue Jays on your radar, because the tides are turning.

-CK

16. Detroit Tigers

Last week's ranking: 13

Oh how I love my Detroit Tigers. The issue is that the Tigers traded Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize, two of their best starting pitchers, at the deadline. At the time, I appreciated the Tigers direction. At the very least they were choosing a side. And then, they started winning. Detroit won a series against the Guardians to start the week. They have struggled since against the White Sox. While the AL Central is likely out of reach, the Wild Card is not. Our supercomputer suggests the Tigers, with their incredible run differential, will make the playoffs. This is why I don't believe in projection models.

-MP

15. Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week's ranking: 16

This was the week for the Texas Rangers to string wins together and make a push for the AL West lead. Instead, things went horribly wrong, with the Rangers dropping three of four in Anaheim and losing the opener of their series to the A’s. Offense has been very hard to come by for the Rangers even with Corey Seager and Wyatt Langford healthy, and their pitching is falling apart too, with Nathan Eovaldi on the IL and Jacob deGrom a possibility to join him. They’re still in the AL West and AL Wild Card races, but with a tougher September schedule, it’s getting difficult to believe this team has a magical run in them.

-ZR

14. Miami Marlins

Last week's ranking: 14

Otto Lopez has hit a massive skid in August (.447 OPS since the calendar flipped), but the Marlins are still within striking distance of the final NL Wild Card spot. This is a Miami team that finished last season on a high note, with the youthful energy and stamina necessary to sprint through the finish line. The lineup is solid up and down, for the most part. It’s really a question of whether or not the pitching staff — beyond Sandy Alcantara and Eury Perez — can keep runs off the board. Pete Fairbanks has helped settle the bullpen a bit lately, but Janson Junk, Tyler Phillips and Ryan Gusto are not guys you want starting a do-or-die playoff game.

-CK

13. St. Louis Cardinals

Last week's ranking: 21

Oh I'm sorry, have you not heard the Joshua Baez story this weekend? The Cardinals called up a prospect who hit three home runs in just as many at-bats. That's all I need to hear to convince me that St. Louis is a team of destiny. That's why the jumped eight spots, frankly. The Cardinals are 3.5 games behind the Phillies and Padres for a Wild Card spot. I don't remotely believe they'll make it, but I give St. Louis credit for promoting their best players. Baez was a top-100 prospect and raking in the minors.

-MP

12. Houston Astros

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week's ranking: 10

The Houston Astros are a flawed baseball team, but when compared to the rest of their division, it’s easy to see why they lead the way in the AL West. Yordan Alvarez is still the best hitter on the planet, Jose Altuve is starting to look more like himself, and Cam Smith has been on a tear. On the pitching side, things aren’t perfect, but they’re healthier now than they’ve been virtually all year, and the dynamic duo of Josh Hader and Bryan Abreu pitching as well as they have in relief has allowed them to finish games. This is the team to beat in the division, which is amazing considering how bad they looked for a while.

-ZR

11. Philadelphia Phillies

Last week's ranking: 8

Don Mattingly’s recent plea — for Philadelphia’s hitters to control the zone and work deeper counts — has paid off in the short term. Whether it’s sustainable, anything more than a mirage, remains to be seen. Aaron Nola has put together a solid month, quelling some concerns around the rotation, but Philadelphia is still heavily dependent on its three-headed monster of Sánchez, Wheeler and Luzardo. This lineup is extremely volatile once you get past Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper and Trea Turner (on a good day).

-CK

10. Chicago White Sox

Last week's ranking: 12

The White Sox aren't the best AL Central team if we're talking run differential. Yet, that's not the stat that counts. The South Siders win close games. They have a rotation that is greater than the sum of its parts. They are the best story is baseball, and for those reasons they deserve to be the face of the MLB Postseason, assuming they make it that far. From Munetaka Murakami to Miguel Vargas and Colson Montgomery, who have 27 and 26 home runs apiece, the White Sox are fueled by their lineup. We'll see if it lasts.

-MP

9. Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox catcher Adley Rutschman Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week's ranking: 7

Boston has slowed down a bit after their torrid July and early August, with injuries in the bullpen and some inevitable regression at the plate. Still, there’s plenty to like about this team. The rotation is elite, even with Garrett Crochet sidelined. Payton Tolle is reaching a new level, while Sonny Gray and Ranger Suárez bring ample experience to a potential playoff run. Adley Rutschman is slow out of the gate, but he’s just shaking off the rust. Red Sox fans needn’t panic. With Roman Anthony beginning his rehab assignment in the minors, Boston’s arrow is still pointing up.

-CK

8. Arizona Diamondbacks

Last week's ranking: 12

Losing a series to the lowly Rockies right after their riveting series win against the Dodgers was a bad look, but the Diamondbacks bounced right back and won a series in Atlanta. All of a sudden, this team that couldn’t beat good opponents for much of the year, is starting to play well against the cream of the crop. Brandon Pfaadt (1.46 ERA in 10 appearances since his recall) has been instrumental, especially considering how bad their rotation is beyond him and Eduardo Rodriguez. I don’t know what this team’s ceiling is, but it’s been nice to see them play well against teams they’d have to run through in October.

-ZR

7. San Diego Padres

Last week's ranking: 9

The San Diego Padres had a six-game winning streak snapped in Cleveland, but taking two of three against Houston, sweeping Milwaukee and winning in Cleveland deserves more attention than it’s gotten. The Padres are now in a Wild Card spot, and suddenly, thanks to a deeper rotation and prolonged hot streaks from Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jackson Merrill, look mighty dangerous. All of a sudden, this rotation isn’t awful, the lineup is good, and the bullpen remains stellar. They might well have the ingredients to go on a deep postseason run this time around.

-ZR

6. New York Yankees

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week's ranking: 7

New York’s offense since the Aaron Judge injury ranks among the worst in MLB. Their base-running and defensive fundamentals remain atrocious for a professional organization, especially one as established and historic as the Yankees. And yet, New York continues to find ways to win. The rotation has solidified with Max Fried and Gerrit Cole back in the fold, while the bullpen is better than it gets credit for, even after trading away multiple mid-leverage arms. If the Yankees can get healthy, they’re still the team to beat in a woefully mediocre American League.

-CK

5. Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week's ranking: 3

The Cubs are the greatest threat to the Brewers, but also a ticking time bomb. The reason they have dropped a couple spots is Pete Crow-Armstrong. PCA has struggled for the past week, and the Cubs are reliant on him. When the lineup isn't working to the Cubs advantage, the same can be said of the starting rotation. The Cubs did add rotation depth at the trade deadline in Robbie Ray and Kevin Gausman. Is that good enough? This ranking would suggest not.

-MP

4. Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week's ranking: 5

While the Yankees and Red Sox are better “on paper,” Tampa has not given up an inch atop the American League standings. The Rays are more talented than folks seem to give them credit for, too. The Liam Hicks trade was huge; The top of Tampa’s lineup is straight-up elite, with Junior Caminero due for a top-five finish in MVP voting. The rotation can feel a bit Mickey Mouse at times, especially with Shane McClanahan and Griffin Jax on the IL, but Nick Martinez has been unwavering all season, while Drew Rasmussen is a legitimate 1A for the playoffs.

-CK

3. Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week's ranking: 3

It feels like the Dodgers are playing close games every day nowadays, and most of those have not been going their way with Edwin Diaz still not finding his footing. These games don’t mean much to the Dodgers who have a huge NL West lead and have their eyes on a potential three-peat, but it’s not like this is a perfect team either. The bullpen, mainly due to Diaz, is a concern, and the lineup, which frankly hasn’t performed to its expectations all year, might be an even bigger concern. This team will be considered the favorites until they’re knocked off, and rightfully so, but the longer it takes them to hit their stride, the more skeptical people should be that this team really has the juice.

-ZR

2. Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. Mandatory Credit: Colin Hubbard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week's ranking: 2

Atlanta is locked in a four-horse race for the National League’s top seed. Milwaukee has the edge for now, but with the Dodgers’ mortality on full display of late, Braves fans ought to feel good about their chances come October. Ronald Acuña has an .870 OPS in August and is beginning to look more like himself. From a talent standpoint, the Braves stack up better than most. Their rotation depth behind Chris Sale is still a concern, but Atlanta’s bullpen is lights out, which can help paper over the occasional bumpy start.

-CK

1. Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Dustin May (21) Mandatory Credit: Jon Endow-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week's ranking: 1

The Brewers won their series against the Dodgers this week. No matter what happens on Sunday, that is worth documenting. Milwaukee scored more runs in their first game against the Dodgers than they did in the entire NLCS. That is promising! It also means nothing until LA and Milwaukee inevitably meet when the outs matter most. The Dodgers have a loaded roster, headlined by trade deadline acquisition Tarik Skubal. The Dodgers feature the likely NL Cy Young winner in Jacob Misiorowski. If these two teams don't meet in the NLCS, something went horribly wrong.

-MP