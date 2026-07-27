Cubs-Cardinals start time: Rain delay updates from Busch Stadium on July 27

Forecasters predict the rain will clear by 7:30 p.m., allowing the game to resume with only a brief delay.

A storm system from the north is expected to hit St. Louis between 7 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. CT, pushing back the original 6:45 p.m. CT start time.

One of the marquee series of this week is set to take place in St. Louis, where the Cardinals and Chicago Cubs are set to collide just days before the trade deadline. But while both teams are looking to take every available opportunity to climb the National League standings — and give their front offices reason to take a big swing between now and Aug. 3 — Mother Nature is threatening to throw a wrench in the works.

Monday night's series opener is set to begin in a delay, as the extreme weather that's wreaking havoc at ballparks all across the Midwest hasn't spared Busch Stadium either. The good news is that St. Louis finds itself on the outskirts of the storm system, meaning we should be able to play baseball at some point.

Cubs-Cardinals rain delay updates: New start time at Busch Stadium

UPDATE: The Cardinals have announced that Monday's game is set to begin at 8:30 p.m. CT/9:30 p.m. ET

Weather permitting, tonight's first pitch will be at 8:30 PM. https://t.co/MSiPxCVJjj — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 28, 2026

Monday's series opener was initially scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CT, and so far the Cardinals haven't issued any sort of announcement regarding a new start time. It's not hard to see why, as a storm system bearing down from the north is slated to hit St. Louis some time between 7 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. CT.

The fact that the game has only been delayed, rather than postponed outright, suggests that the teams think there might be a window once the storms have fully moved through the area. And unlike in Chicago and Cincinnati, we should be seeing clear skies and baseball-friendly weather pretty soon.

Busch Stadium forecast: When will rain clear up in Cincy?

Per Accuweather, here's the hour-by-hour forecast for the rest of the night in St. Louis. In addition to heavy rain, we could also see thunder, lightning and some gusts of wind while the storm passes through.

Hour (ET) Chance of precipitation 7 p.m. 54% 8 p.m. 40% 9 p.m. 34% 10 p.m. 40% 11 p.m. 55%

As you can see, the majority of the rain is supposed to arrive between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., as the outskirts of a giant storm system — which is also wreaking havoc on baseball elsewhere in the Midwest — moves straight through St. Louis. The good news is that it appears to be a pretty small storm cell, and once it passes through we should be in business. There's some chance that a storm arrives later in the evening, near midnight, but with any luck Monday's game should conclude before then. The last thing either of these teams want is for a pivotal series to involve a chaotic doubleheader.