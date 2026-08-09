Early MLB free agency predictions for Tarik Skubal, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the top 15 players

The 2027 MLB free agency class is far weaker than last winter's crop — and there are looming CBA negotiations that threaten to undermine the whole affair. Still, plenty of marquee names are set to hit the open market in a few months, headlined by Tarik Skubal, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Luis Arráez and other recent All-Stars.

Let's dive into the 15 most prominent names and try to determine where each will sign, factoring in team needs and spending habits among other factors.

LHP Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal - Los Angeles Dodgers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected destination: New York Mets

The widespread consensus is that Los Angeles was both best equipped to trade for Skubal (check) and best equipped to sign him as a free agent. We shall see how CBA negotiations impact the marketplace and L.A.'s ability to continue blowing cash all over the place, but the Mets are an under-the-radar threat here.

Steve Cohen has the deepest pockets in the Majors. If any team can win a bidding war with the two-time defending champs straight up, it's probably the Mets. New York has a need for frontline starting pitching after the Freddy Peralta trade backfired. Skubal and Nolan McLean is one heckuva one-two punch for the foreseeable future, with the Mets' young core on the verge of a breakthrough — one which Skubal can spearhead.

INF Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. - New York Yankees | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected destination: New York Yankees

The relationship between Jazz Chisholm Jr., the Yankees and their fans is a bit fraught. That doesn't mean he will not re-sign, as the Yankees don't really have an in-house replacement at second base and Chisholm has provided considerable value with his glove and base-running this season even with his bat frozen in ice.

At the end of the day, New York would be remiss to let Chisholm walk without better options readily available. Trying to paper over his absence with Anthony Volpe, for example, would be poorly received. The Yankees can bank on a bounce back while valuing the mostly positive energy Chisholm injects into the lineup on a daily basis.

INF Luis Arraez

Luis Arráez - Philadelphia Phillies | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected destination: Philadelphia Phillies

If the Yankees opt against re-signing Chisholm, I'd bet Luis Arráez is the next name on their list. The Phillies are probably the most logical external destination for Chisholm, too. For now, however, we will stick with the incumbents. There's still a lot of season left, but Arráez's energy has been much-needed in Philadelphia. It seems like he appreciates the love Philly fans have shown in return.

Arráez is probably a bit cheaper than Chisholm, despite enjoying a much more impactful and productive 2026 season. There are still those who question Arráez's unique hit-first archetype, but he's the absolute best version of it. Philly will continue to benefit from his elite contact skills in the cleanup spot, while his improved defense at second base in a major boon for one of the worst defensive rosters in baseball. It will all make a lot more sense on paper once Alec Bohm is gone and Bryce Harper can return to first base.

OF Randy Arozarena

Randy Arozarena - Seattle Mariners | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected destination: Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays continue to spend more aggressively than just about any non-Mets or non-Dodgers team in free agency. Toronto's trade deadline made it clear the intention is to compete for a World Series again next season, even if 2026 falls by the wayside. The José Soriano acquisition should pay long-term dividends, while Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s contract is more than a decade-long commitment.

With Daulton Varsho out and George Springer nearing retirement (or his own free agency exit), there's ample incentive to fork over big money to Randy Arozarena, one of the rare bright spots in a frustrating Mariners season. With an .819 OPS and 140 wRC+, Arozarena will be one of the most coveted right-handed bats in free agency. He can help get Toronto's offense back on the horse in 2027.

RHP Sonny Gray

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Projected destination: Boston Red Sox

Sonny Gray has a great thing going with the Red Sox, as the vibes are incredibly high. That rotation is fairly deep once Garrett Crochet returns from elbow surgery, but there's still room enough for Gray to spend his twilight years competing with a historic franchise.

Gray's 2.78 ERA and 1.15 WHIP probably won't sustain through his age-38 season, but he's a three-time All-Star who's about to get a few Cy Young votes. He has expressed a desire to extend his contract, and there's no reason to believe Boston won't reciprocate that interest.

LHP Shota Imanaga

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Projected destination: San Francisco Giants

Shōta Imanaga has rebounded from a forgettable 2025 campaign to headline an injury-plagued Cubs rotation, with a 3.60 ERA and 1.09 WHIP. He's vulnerable to the occasional home run ball when his command falters, but there should be ample interest in the lefty's services.

The Cubs almost shuffled Imanaga out the door before he accepted the qualifying offer last winter. A reunion is not impossible, but Chicago might focus on pitchers with a higher ceiling. That leaves Imanaga free to head to the West Coast, where the Giants need bankable arms and where Buster Posey is always happy to throw his weight around in the free agent market (if not always to spectacular results).

C Ryan Jeffers

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Projected destination: New York Yankees

The Yankees were heavily connected to Ryan Jeffers at the trade deadline, but the Twins opted not to sell. New York's catcher position remains an open sore, with the front office eager to improve on Austin Wells' meager production at the plate.

Jeffers is one of the most bankable offensive catchers in the Majors, with an .881 OPS and 148 wRC+ on the season. New York also desperately needs more right-handed thump, even once Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton theoretically return. This is one of the more obvious offseason pairings, although Jeffers' market will be robust and the Yankees are prone to cheaping out sometimes. The Pirates, Rangers and other smaller-market teams will toss their hat in the ring.

RHP Casey Mize

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Projected destination: Chicago Cubs

Casey Mize's move to San Diego was announced right at the 6 p.m. ET buzzer on trade deadline day. The Padres need to restock their pitching depth, especially if either Michael King or Nick Pivetta opt out this winter. That said, Mize will command a robust market; an eight-run stinker in his San Diego debut was just a blip on the radar, as Mize as strung together two solid seasons in a row with a 3.40 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 17 starts so far in 2026.

The Cubs will be looking to strengthen their rotation, especially if Imanaga walks. Mize can join a (hopefully) healthy Justin Steele and Cade Horton for the 2027 campaign, with Ben Brown, Edward Cabrera and top pitching prospect Jaxon Wiggins supplying ample depth on the back end.

OF Ian Happ

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Projected destination: Chicago Cubs

Ian Happ has spent his entire career with the Cubs and there's no indication that either side desires a breakup. Happ is a phenomenal defender in left field with a killer arm for the position. Even in a "down" year at the plate, he has produced a respectable .733 OPS and 104 wRC+ with a useful switch-hitting profile.

Chicago is often more reserved than fans would like in free agency, but re-upping Happ and aiming to make him a North Sider for life is achievable. They have a lot of outfield depth and might not be able to keep their other marquee free agent in right field, however ...

OF Seiya Suzuki

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Projected destination: San Diego Padres

Should he depart, Seiya Suzuki will have a lot of interest in a league starving for right-handed pop. He's enjoying yet another productive season at the plate with an .830 OPS and 130 wRC+, overcoming limited defensive range with sharp instincts and a super-strong arm in right field.

Few GMs in this league are more aggressive than A.J. Preller, who should have more financial firepower at his command under new ownership. The Padres' lineup has found slugging oddly hard to come by in 2026. Suzuki can help course correct, while a move to the West Coast could behoove the Japanese-born star.

INF Gleyber Torres

Gleyber Torries - Detroit Tigers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected destination: Los Angeles Dodgers

If the Dodgers pass on Chisholm and Arráez at the top of the second base market, Gleyber Torres is not a bad consolation prize. Los Angeles could really use another right-handed slugger with Mookie Betts on the decline. Torres has slotted near the top of Detroit's lineup all season, with a .770 OPS and 122 wRC+. He's a solid defender, to boot, having completely revamped his reputation after moving to the keystone full-time.

Torres could end up as a fallback option for New York and Philadelphia, with a projected salary in the ballpark of Washington, the Angels and other thriftier teams who'd like to add a bat. But the Dodgers have the resources to claim Torres if he ends up as their best realistic option.

RHP Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta - Tampa Bay Rays | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected destination: Detroit Tigers

Detroit won't re-invest in Skubal, but last winter's surprise Framber Valdez signing made it clear this front office wants to contend. The Tigers are surging, with Jackson Jobe, Troy Melton and soon enough River Ryan to "replace" those who departed at the deadline. Peralta finished third place in NL Cy Young voting less than a year ago and will command respect in free agency accordingly, but it's hard to see him getting top-of-market value after a disastrous 2026 campaign. He has a 5.37 ERA and 1.52 WHIP in 23 starts.

We can't rule out a second-half surge in Tampa, with an excellent coaching staff known for its ability to adjust and maximize individual talent. That said, assuming Peralta ends up looking for more of a short-term, prove-it deal, the Tigers could view him as a strong depth option with major bounce-back potential.

2B Brandon Lowe

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Projected destination: Texas Rangers

The Brandon Lowe trade has paid off big time for the Pirates, even if injuries around him have left Pittsburgh scrapping for a Wild Card spot. Lowe was always an ambitious one-year rental, but the Bucs showed enough financial boldness last winter to think he might re-sign. If he does not, however, few teams are more in need of an infield slugger than Texas.

The Rangers are in the thick of contention for a Wild Card spot (and perhaps the division crown), with a front office that has shown an appetite for splashy expenses in the past. Lowe has an .808 OPS and 117 wRC+, with an extremely advanced, consistent plate approach from the left side. The defense is rough, but he's a major boon with the bat for a team that has not yet replaced Marcus Semien. And he can DH once top prospect Sebastian Walcott is ready for his MLB debut.

RHP Raisel Iglesias

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Projected destination: Atlanta Braves

Raisel Iglesias continues to shove out of the Braves bullpen, with a 3.02 ERA and 1.20 WHIP across 41.2 innings. He has picked up 24 saves as Atlanta's ninth inning go-to, with excellent numbers under the hood and a changeup that has remained unhittable into his late 30s.

Iglesias clearly preferred the Braves over other suitors last winter. The bullpen market is scarcer now, which could allow the righty to field competitive offers from a wide range of teams. At the end of the day, however, the first-time All-Star has deep affection for Atlanta and it's a two-way street, so he probably returns on another one-year deal.

RHP Clay Holmes

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Destination: San Diego Padres

The Cubs and Padres effectively swap deadline rentals, with Mize signing in Chicago and Clay Holmes signing in San Diego. Holmes was recently reinstated from the IL. He only has 10 starts under his belt this season, but the veteran sinker-baller has excelled to the tune of a 2.86 ERA and 1.17 WHIP.

He's not the flashiest option, but Holmes is one of the best in the business when it comes to pitching to (soft ground-ball) contact. He can also spin a mean sweeper and curveball, with a deep arsenal that allows him to mix speeds and locations to overcome limited power in a power-pitching league. The Padres can probably lock him up on a two- or three-year deal to fortify the rotation; lord knows San Diego's farm system won't provide many in-house reinforcements.