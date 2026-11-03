Elly De La Cruz and the 4 most outrageous MLB awards finalist snubs

The finalists were revealed for every major MLB award on Monday, and while most names belonged there, I can say with full confidence that there are at least four major snubs worth discussing. Those four might not deserve to win any awards, but they should've been named finalists for specific ones. (I promise, we aren't salty just because of how bad our preseason predictions were.)

Below is a look at who those players are, as well as who they should've been nominated over. Let's dive in.

Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds (NL MVP)

Who De La Cruz should've been nominated over: Brice Turang

The Cincinnati Reds had a year to forget, but that didn't stop Elly De La Cruz from having the best year of his career. He slashed .283/.365/.515 with 30 home runs, 79 RBI and 30 steals while also playing elite shortstop defense. The NL MVP winner is going to be Pete Crow-Armstrong and Shohei Ohtani is a deserving finalist as well, but why did Brice Turang get the third nod over De La Cruz?

Don't get me wrong, Turang is a criminally underrated player who deserves more recognition than he gets and had an awesome year. However, De La Cruz hit nine more home runs, stole 11 more bases, had a higher fWAR (6.4 vs. 5.9) and had a higher wRC+ (139 vs. 127). Now, Turang was probably the better defensive player, but De La Cruz plays the more valuable position. It feels like the only argument Turang has over De La Cruz is that he was on a much better team, and that just isn't enough of an argument to overshadow what the latter was able to do this season.

Josh Hader, Houston Astros (AL Reliever of the Year)

Houston Astros relief pitcher Josh Hader | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who Hader should've been nominated over: Cade Smith

On one hand, any player who misses over two months, as Josh Hader did, probably shouldn't win any awards. On the other hand, even with that missed time, Hader's numbers wound up being so absurdly good that it's a bit insane that he wasn't named a finalist for the AL Reliever of the Year award. I mean, he allowed a total of five earned runs in 45 appearances covering 44.2 innings. That's good for a 1.01 ERA, for those keeping score at home.

All three AL Reliever of the Year finalists (Louis Varland, Bryan Baker, Cade Smith) are deserving, but Smith's ERA ended up nearly a full run higher than Hader's, and the same can be said about his FIP. I understand that Smith was tied (with Baker) for the MLB lead in saves, and that should matter, but Hader being as dominant as he was, even in fewer outings, deserves more recognition than it's getting.

Nolan McLean, New York Mets (NL Rookie of the Year)

New York Mets starting pitcher Nolan McLean | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who McLean should've been nominated over: J.J. Wetherholt

For much of the year, J.J. Wetherholt was the NL Rookie of the Year favorite, and for good reason. He was one of the top prospects in the sport entering the year, and he played like the future star that he is for the St. Louis Cardinals. With that being said, while Wetherholt's defense was nothing short of elite, his offense stumbled down the stretch; he finished the year hitting .242 with a .704 OPS. Again, his defense was elite, but he was nothing more than a league-average hitter when the dust settled.

Is that good enough to outshine what Nolan McLean did for the New York Mets? McLean was by far the best rookie pitcher in the NL, posting a 3.16 ERA in 31 starts and 179.2 innings of work. He ranked within the top 10 of all NL qualifiers in ERA, fWAR and strikeout rate, making him one of the best pitchers (not just rookies) in the National League. McLean has a better case for winning the award than he does not being named a finalist.

Oli Marmol, St. Louis Cardinals (NL Manager of the Year)

St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who Marmol should've been nominated over: Don Mattingly

Cardinals fans might not be happy with my Wetherholt opinion, but they ought to appreciate perhaps the hottest take I have on this list: Oli Marmol was snubbed from the NL Manager of the Year voting. Sure, the Cardinals finished in fourth place in the NL Central and eight games under .500, but looking at the final standings without context doesn't do their season justice.

The Cardinals were widely expected to be one of the worst teams in baseball after trading Nolan Arenado, Willson Contreras, Sonny Gray and Brendan Donovan in the offseason, yet they were competitive for much of the year. They even sold at the trade deadline despite being in the thick of the NL Wild Card race and still hovered around the pack in August before a rough September did them in.

Don Mattingly deserves credit for guiding the Philadelphia Phillies to the playoffs on an interim basis, but the playoffs were the expectation with that roster (and the Phillies nearly blew it at the end). It feels like Marmol did more with less, at the end of the day.