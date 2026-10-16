Emergency Dodgers trades LA can make this offseason to save the dynasty

For MLB fans seeking good news ahead of a likely work stoppage, at least they won’t refer to the Los Angeles Dodgers as three-time defending champions.

Not even Shohei Ohtani’s second-inning home run could save the Dodgers from a season-ending loss to the Brewers on Thursday night. Milwaukee scored six unanswered runs en route to clinching its first pennant since 1982, and taking down the high-spending Dodgers was only a bonus.

“Seeing what the Dodgers have done the last two years, you’d think it’s easy, but it’s really not,” said veteran pitcher Tarik Skubal, who would have started for the Dodgers on Friday night. “The hardest thing to do is win a World Series. … If it was easy, a lot of teams would be doing it.”

Even with a lockout looming, we expect changes to come in Los Angeles. The usual names should be safe, and we’ll see what Skubal does upon hitting the open market.

As for adding players via trade, that’s where the fun begins. We’ve evaluated some ideal fits for the Dodgers, though we’re trying to keep things realistic. That means those who profile as full-time designated hitters, such as the Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton, aren’t on our list.

Honorable mention: Cam Smith, RF, Houston Astros

Houston Astros right fielder Cam Smith | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Contract: Under team control through 2030

Smith turns 24 in February, and he was considered the marquee prize of the Kyle Tucker deal. So why would the Astros trade him this early into his career?

As we’ve previously mentioned, the Astros’ various financial commitments hurt their ability to start a full-fledged rebuild. But if the Astros are open to packaging Smith and Cristian Javier, would that convince the Dodgers to give up a top-30 prospect?

We’re personally skeptical the Astros would make that move, but it’s worth discussing. Any realistic trade involving top-30 prospects would likely net a reliable veteran either in their late 20s or early 30s, depending on the situation.

Jacob deGrom, SP, Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Contract: DeGrom is guaranteed $37 million in 2027 and has a $20 million club option (no buyout) for 2028.

DeGrom reportedly invoked a no-trade clause this past summer, and the Braves (more on them later) instead added San Francisco’s Tyler Mahle. So this truly depends on whether the two-time Cy Young winner is opposed to any trade or he simply didn’t want to pitch in Atlanta.

The 38-year-old deGrom is best suited as a No. 3 or No. 4 pitcher, though we’d personally put him above Justin Wrobleski on the depth chart. If the Dodgers get the version of deGrom that we saw down the stretch, then watch out — or, at least, you’ll have further reason to fear Dave Roberts’ club.

Jose Trevino, C, Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds catcher Jose Trevino | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Contract: Trevino earns $5.25 million next season and has a $6.5 million club option ($1 million buyout) for 2028.

This is admittedly a strange choice, but Trevino fits the Dodgers more than you’d think. The 2022 All-Star doesn’t offer much at the plate, and his .556 OPS was over 160 points below the .719 league average. We’re talking about someone who drew a single walk in 156 plate appearances.

So why did he make our list? Despite his woeful offense, Trevino has the mental awareness and maturity that all championship contenders crave. That immediately makes him a superior choice to Dalton Rushing, at least until the latter proves otherwise.

Besides, these are the Dodgers. If any organization can turn Trevino into a competent offensive player, it’s these guys.

Ozzie Albies, 2B, Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Contract: Albies has a $7 million club option with a $4 million buyout for 2027. He also lacks a no-trade clause until his 10-and-5 rights kick in next year.

We’ve repeatedly suggested the Braves are a perfect landing spot for the Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. The two-time All-Star is not expected to receive the qualifying offer ahead of the mid-November deadline.

Atlanta can move their longtime second baseman without significant financial blowback or worrying about him refusing a trade. His best days are likely behind him, and he’s gone three straight years without a league-average OPS. That said, Albies’ 22 home runs were his most since 2023, and he added another two during the playoffs.

Given the Braves' championship window, the Dodgers might need to give up a top-30 prospect not far from the majors. MLB Pipeline currently considers shortstop Elijah Hanline, who turns 24 in December and had a .783 OPS in nearly 500 plate appearances at Double-A, as the Dodgers' No. 21 prospect.

Reid Detmers, SP, Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Contract: Under team control through 2028.

Much of what we said about deGrom applies to Detmers, though the latter fits more as a No. 4 or No. 5. We’re still surprised the Angels didn’t trade Detmers this past summer amid a career year, and that’s only further proof of why they’re arguably baseball’s worst-run organization.

Detmers is obviously familiar with Southern California, but going from the Angels to the Dodgers is certainly a change. Imagine spending seven years with an organization grateful when it avoids 90 losses, and then moving to a team that views its 2026 campaign as a complete failure.

For his sake, we hope Detmers is dealt to a contender this offseason. We wouldn’t wish playing for the Angels on any high-performing young player.