Every MLB division leader's magic number, from the Brewers to the White Sox

A six-month marathon has been boiled down to just a few more weeks, as September brings us one step closer to playoff baseball. It's the time of year when fans of contending teams start fanatically refreshing the standings page after every game, wondering just how close that latest win gets them to October.

Two words mean the most this month: magic numbers, the total of wins and rival losses that will clinch a given race. With four of the six division races still very much up for grabs, here's a reset on where things stand and how much work each leader has in front of them entering play on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

AL East

San Diego Padres v Tampa Bay Rays | Mike Carlson/GettyImages

Division leader: Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay Rays Division lead: 4.5 games

4.5 games Magic number: 20

The Rays simply refuse to falter, taking a 4.5-game lead over the Yankees into the home stretch. New York looks set to welcome back Aaron Judge at some point in the next week or so, and Tampa's rugged closing schedule (which features road dates in Texas, Atlanta and Philadelphia in addition to hosting Houston and Boston) will be a stern test. But this is a sizable gap for a team that's earned the benefit of the doubt all year long.

The race could well be decided between Sept. 22-24, when the Rays will head to the Bronx for four games against the Yankees. Tampa currently leads the season series 6-3, so even one win over that stretch will secure the head-to-head tiebreaker.

AL Central

Chicago White Sox v Houston Astros | Alex Slitz/GettyImages

Division leader: Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox Division lead: 3.0 games

3.0 games Magic number: 22

The Guardians have turned this into a real race with a torrid close to August, but the White Sox still hold pole position entering the season's final weeks. It also helps that they've got a pretty friendly closing schedule: Chicago's final three series include home sets against the Tigers and Rockies with a trip to Kansas City sandwiched in between.

The South Siders also hold a 6-4 edge in the season series over Cleveland at the moment, which means they'll just need one win in a three-game set at Progressive Field in mid-September to hold the tiebreaker edge. Avoid a sweep there, and they should be in good shape for their first division title since 2021 and just their fifth in the 21st century.

AL West

Houston Astros v New York Mets | Caean Couto/GettyImages

Division leader: Houston Astros

Houston Astros Division lead: 1.0 game

1.0 game Magic number: 23

Baseball's most spectacularly mediocre division should at least produce some drama down the stretch, as intrastate rivals Houston and Texas battle it out atop the standings — with the Mariners still technically hanging around at five games back. The Astros and Rangers have already concluded their season series, with Houston holding the head-to-head tiebreaker, which helps explain why this magic number is 23 rather than 24.

Both teams have pretty comparably difficult schedules remaining from here on out. Can the Astros slug their way past a sketchy pitching staff, or will Texas finally put all the pieces together now that Corey Seager is back in the lineup? And Seattle has the easiest remaining slate of any team in the league, so they can't be counted out entirely.

NL East

Colorado Rockies v Atlanta Braves | Todd Kirkland/GettyImages

Division leader: Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Division lead: 3.0 games

3.0 games Magic number: 21

The Phillies have won six in a row to make this a true race entering the home stretch, with just three games separating them from Atlanta. The Braves have managed to stay afloat amid a dizzying number of pitching injuries, but it's starting to take a bit of a toll, with a nervy sweep of the lowly Rockies over the weekend followed by consecutive losses to the Giants and Nationals in which they gave up a combined 16 runs.

Atlanta has won five of six against Philly so far this year, but the two teams will play six times over the next couple of weeks, meaning that the shape of this race could shift dramatically between now and the end of September. And with Andrew Painter coming into his own to strengthen an already excellent rotation, the Phillies are not to be underestimated.

NL Central

Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs | Michael Reaves/GettyImages

Division leader: Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers Division lead: 8.0 games

8.0 games Magic number: 16

Death, taxes and the Brewers running away with the NL Central. Milwaukee bounced back from a Monday bludgeoning with a win over the Cubs on Tuesday to stretch their division lead back to eight games. There are still five games remaining between these two rivals, and the season series sits at 4-3 Milwaukee, but at this point it would take a complete collapse in order for Chicago to get back into this race.

Those five games against the Cubs are really the only major hurdle the Brewers have remaining on their schedule, too. The only question now is whether they'll be the first team to clinch a division, or whether that honor will go to the two-time defending world champs out west.

NL West

St. Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles Dodgers | Meg Oliphant/GettyImages

Division leader: Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers Division lead: 9.5 games

9.5 games Magic number: 15

Well, four competitive division races is pretty good. For all the consternation around the Dodgers of late, it's still worth noting that they're a lock to win the West yet again, holding a 9.5-game lead over the Padres entering Wednesday. They've also already clinched the season series with San Diego, so that lead is more like 10.5 regardless of what happens in the final three games between the two at the end of the month. The real question for L.A. is whether they can hold off Milwaukee and Atlanta for a first-round bye or once again find themselves having to go through a Wild Card series.