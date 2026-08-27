How the White Sox can make history their fans have earned the hard way

When Sean Burke debuted for the Chicago White Sox in September 2024, he joined a team that was in the final weeks of a historic 121-loss season.

Less than two years later, Burke has played a pivotal role for the AL Central-leading South Siders. Yes, you read that right: Not only have the White Sox remarkably changed the trajectory of their entire organization, but they’re on pace to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday night, Burke praised his teammates for not dwelling on Monday’s loss to the Rangers. Chicago outscored Texas 21-11 over the next two games, not that the 26-year-old righty was surprised.

“That’s the most impressive part of our team — we don’t have a ton of experience, but we don’t let games build over,” Burke said this week. “We don’t ride the highs and lows too much. Pretty even keel, to our benefit.”

The highs nonetheless keep piling up for the White Sox, who became only the fourth team to reach 70 wins after three consecutive 100-loss seasons — and they’re not done chasing history.

How the Chicago White Sox are on the verge of making MLB history

Chicago White Sox pitcher Sean Burke | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With one more win, the White Sox will set a new record for the most victories following three straight 100-loss seasons. The 1925 Braves, 1965 Senators, and 2014 Astros all finished with 70.

But wait, there’s more! No team in league history has ever made the playoffs following consecutive 100-loss seasons. Chicago entered play Thursday with a 2.5 game division lead over the surging Guardians, who are riding a seven-game winning streak.

At their current pace, the 2026 White Sox will have a legitimate argument as the greatest turnaround in league history. They’ve already done so mathematically, but narrative-wise is a far different conversation, especially if they hold on to capture only their second division title since the start of 2009.

What’s especially fascinating is that the White Sox have done all of this without a proven superstar. There’s no Aaron Judge or Bobby Witt Jr. in their lineup, nor is Paul Skenes or Jacob Misiorowski taking the mound every fifth day. Yet they already have three players worth 4.0 bWAR, and second baseman Chase Meidroth has provided another 3.1 through 128 games.

Perhaps the best story is All-Star center fielder Tristan Peters, a former junior college standout who played for the Savannah Bananas in 2021. He entered Aug. 27 having homered in each of his last four games, and his .821 OPS ranks third among White Sox hitters.

If the postseason began today, the White Sox would be the No. 3 seed and host No. 6 Cleveland in the Wild Card Series. The Guardians currently own a two-game lead over the slumping Rangers.

With how special the White Sox’s season has been thus far, perhaps we’ll finally see them battle the Cubs in the World Series for the first time since 1906. That’d definitely be a fitting conclusion to an unforgettable year in Chicago.