Field of Dreams Game box score: Phillies vs Twins live stats, updates and odds

If you build it, he will come. When Kevin Costner starred in Field of Dreams, he likely didn't imagine what a move about ghost baseball players would become. Decades later, MLB is playing their second game in Dyersville, Iowa, otherwise known as the middle of nowhere, where a movie set has been transformed into a regular baseball showcase. This season, the Phillies and Twins take the cornfield in a matchup that has major ramifications on the AL and NL Wild Card races.
The Phillies are fighting for their postseason lives, as the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks have surpassed them in the standings. The Miami Marlins are only 1.5 games back. The time is now for Philadelphia's bats, namely Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber, to show what they're capable of. The Twins, meanwhile, are one of the biggest surprises in MLB this season and just a half-game back of the Rangers in the AL Wild Card race. Minnesota's coverage territory reaches Iowa, so baseball fans in the Hawkeye state can watch Twins games on a regular basis.
Twins vs Phillies box score live from the Field of Dreams Game
Field of Dreams Game stats tracker
Field of Dreams Game play-by-play
Field of Dreams Game odds and player props for Phillies vs Twins
With Aaron Nola on the bump at a neutral site, the Phillies are favored by 1.5 runs against the Twins and their starting pitcher Taj Bradley. The right-hander Bradley has a 3.76 ERA. While the Phillies have a better overall record than the Twins and play in a far tougher NL East, Minnesota shouldn't be underestimated. They have just as much to play for, as they keep the White Sox within striking distance in the AL Central and take aim at a wide open AL Wild Card race.
Anytime Home Run Odds
Twins
Hitter
Odds
Byron Buxton
+275
Kody Clemens
+394
Royce Lewis
+475
Josh Bell
+491
Phillies
Hitter
Odds
Kyle Schwarber
+238
Bryce Harper
+412
Trea Turner
+532
Brandon Marsh
+600
Odds to record a hit
Twins
Hitter
Odds
Byron Buxton
-218
Ryan Jeffers
-207
Josh Bell
-187
Kody Clemens
-186
Phillies
Hitter
Odds
Luis Arraez
-278
Trea Turner
-244
Bryce Harper
-229
Bryson Stott
-197
Strikeout prop bets
Head-to-Head
Pitcher
Odds
Aaron Nola
+119
Taj Bradley
-165
Note: Prop odds are via DraftKings Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations