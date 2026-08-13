Field of Dreams Game box score: Phillies vs Twins live stats, updates and odds

If you build it, he will come. When Kevin Costner starred in Field of Dreams, he likely didn't imagine what a move about ghost baseball players would become. Decades later, MLB is playing their second game in Dyersville, Iowa, otherwise known as the middle of nowhere, where a movie set has been transformed into a regular baseball showcase. This season, the Phillies and Twins take the cornfield in a matchup that has major ramifications on the AL and NL Wild Card races.

The Phillies are fighting for their postseason lives, as the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks have surpassed them in the standings. The Miami Marlins are only 1.5 games back. The time is now for Philadelphia's bats, namely Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber, to show what they're capable of. The Twins, meanwhile, are one of the biggest surprises in MLB this season and just a half-game back of the Rangers in the AL Wild Card race. Minnesota's coverage territory reaches Iowa, so baseball fans in the Hawkeye state can watch Twins games on a regular basis.

Twins vs Phillies box score live from the Field of Dreams Game

Field of Dreams Game stats tracker

Field of Dreams Game play-by-play

Field of Dreams Game odds and player props for Phillies vs Twins

With Aaron Nola on the bump at a neutral site, the Phillies are favored by 1.5 runs against the Twins and their starting pitcher Taj Bradley. The right-hander Bradley has a 3.76 ERA. While the Phillies have a better overall record than the Twins and play in a far tougher NL East, Minnesota shouldn't be underestimated. They have just as much to play for, as they keep the White Sox within striking distance in the AL Central and take aim at a wide open AL Wild Card race.

Anytime Home Run Odds

Twins

Hitter Odds Byron Buxton +275 Kody Clemens +394 Royce Lewis +475 Josh Bell +491

Phillies

Hitter Odds Kyle Schwarber +238 Bryce Harper +412 Trea Turner +532 Brandon Marsh +600

Odds to record a hit

Twins

Hitter Odds Byron Buxton -218 Ryan Jeffers -207 Josh Bell -187 Kody Clemens -186

Phillies

Hitter Odds Luis Arraez -278 Trea Turner -244 Bryce Harper -229 Bryson Stott -197

Strikeout prop bets

Head-to-Head

Pitcher Odds Aaron Nola +119 Taj Bradley -165

Note: Prop odds are via DraftKings Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.